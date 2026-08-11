Dean’s Live w/ Ken Harbaugh: The Ironworker vs. The Abuser, A Carrier Full Of Broken Sailors, And America’s Empty Ammo Locker

August 11, 2026

If you missed the live, you missed a good one. Ken Harbaugh joined me again and we went deep on three stories that tell you everything about where America is right now: a race in Ohio nobody saw coming, a Navy crew being ground into dust, and a Pentagon that’s shot its ammo locker nearly dry.

Quick refresher for the new folks: The Ken Harbaugh Show is a former US Navy pilot turned veteran advocate and one of the sharpest voices in the pro-democracy fight. He’s the producer of Against All Enemies — the #1 documentary on Apple TV about extremism in the veteran community — and his writing on civil-military affairs has run in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Bulwark and the Yale Journal of International Law. He built some of the most influential veterans’ organizations in the country, and now he hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show on the MeidasTouch Network — daily commentary and conversations with the people actually fighting for American democracy. When Ken talks about the military, he’s not guessing. He’s lived it.

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Now. What we talked about.

Ohio’s 7th: The Ironworker vs. The Serial Abuser

Here’s a sentence I didn’t expect to say in 2026: a union ironworker named Brian Poindexter has a real shot at flipping a Cleveland-area district Trump has carried by double digits in three straight elections.

Why? Two reasons.

Reason one: the incumbent, Max Miller, is a walking crisis. The former Trump White House aide — born into Cleveland real estate money, handpicked by Trump himself — is now under a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations of domestic violence and illegal drug use. His ex-wife, Emily Moreno (yes, daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno), has accused him in court filings of physical abuse against her and their two-year-old daughter, including an allegation that he threw boiling water at her in front of the child. Her lawyer just sought a restraining order. And this isn’t Miller’s first rodeo — former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused him of physically abusing her back when they dated, wrote about the relationship turning violent, and is now suing him for allegedly breaking their NDA by calling her a liar. Miller denies everything, has never been charged, and — in a move you couldn’t script — filed an ethics complaint against himself to “clear his name.” The committee said sure, and opened the investigation hours later. Even his own party wanted him off the ballot. He let the replacement deadline pass on the weekend. He’s staying. The GOP is stuck with him.

Reason two — and Ken and I agreed this is the bigger one: Brian Poindexter is exactly the candidate Democrats forgot how to run. A 46-year-old union ironworker from Cleveland’s west side. A dad. A guy who showered after his shift, not before, as Tim Ryan used to say. A centrist, a genuinely decent man, running on workers’ rights and a promise to “serve with honor” — a phrase doing a lot of heavy lifting against an opponent under an ethics investigation. He’s got Bernie Sanders campaigning for him and blue-collar voters in a Trump district actually listening. These are the exact voters who walked away from the Democrats in 2016. If Brian wins them back, the Trump fever dream doesn’t just crack in Ohio’s 7th — it cracks everywhere.

Ken’s take: this race is the whole midterm in miniature. Character vs. chaos. A worker vs. a trust fund. Watch it.

The USS Abraham Lincoln: 36 Weeks At Sea And Sailors Breaking

Then things got heavy.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego last November. It has now logged roughly 250+ consecutive days at sea — over eight months, extended twice, with essentially one port visit — running continuous combat operations in the Middle East as Trump’s war with Iran grinds on with no end in sight.

And the roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard are falling apart. This isn’t me editorializing — this is what their own families are telling reporters and Navy leadership directly:

Food shortages, with photos of half-empty trays circulating since April

Moldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, no hot water

Sailors running out of basics — soap, toothpaste, deodorant

Exhaustion, plummeting morale, and — the part that should stop you cold — reports of sailors experiencing severe mental health episodes, suicidal thoughts, and at least one crew member who had to be physically stopped from jumping overboard

One family member relayed that the ship’s own doctor warned they need to hit port soon or people are going to start losing their minds. Congress members are raising alarms about suicide risk. And what did Pete Hegseth call the food shortage reports back in April? “Fake news.”

Ken’s been on carriers. He flew for the Navy. His point was blunt: a flight deck is one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth on a good day. Now staff it with people who are malnourished, sleep-deprived, and psychologically fried for eight-plus months straight, because the administration started a war it can’t finish and doesn’t have enough carriers to rotate the crew home. Exhausted sailors make mistakes, and on a carrier, mistakes kill people. This is what “supporting the troops” looks like under this administration: use them up, deny the reports, call their families liars.

The Empty Ammo Locker

And here’s the part that ties it all together — the reason the Lincoln can’t come home and the reason America is more exposed than it’s been in decades.

Five months of war with Iran has drained the US munitions stockpile to levels that have commanders using words like “dangerously low.” The numbers Ken and I walked through are staggering:

THAAD interceptors: nearly 80% gone. The US had an estimated 452 before the war. Read that again.

Patriot interceptors: down at least 65% — from roughly 2,300 pre-war to under 850, per CSIS estimates.

Reuters reported the US has burned through “virtually all” of its precision strike missiles — ATACMS and PrSMs — and about half its Tomahawks.

And here’s the supply chain reality we got into, the part nobody in the White House wants to say out loud: you can’t just make more. These aren’t bullets. A single interceptor costs millions and is stuffed with precision sensors, specialized microchips, and solid rocket motors that only a handful of facilities on Earth can produce. Experts say even with a firehose of money — and the defense bill is currently stalled in Congress — it’ll take at least three years to get Patriot and THAAD stocks back to pre-war levels.

The consequences are already happening. Commanders are reportedly choosing not to intercept some Iranian projectiles to conserve missiles. Gulf allies who depend on American air defense are openly worried they’ll be left naked if things escalate. Ukraine’s interceptor deliveries have fallen to a third of last year’s. And Trump’s own military advisers have flagged the shortage — twice — when he’s mused about restarting strikes on Iran, warning it could compromise America’s ability to fight China or North Korea if it came to that.

Trump’s response? “We have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need.” He’s also threatening to hunt down the “treasonous” leakers who told the truth about it. So that’s reassuring.

Ken’s bottom line, and it’s the one I’ll leave you with: this is what happens when a reality-TV government runs an actual war. The sailors pay first. The stockpiles pay second. And the bill for all of it — the exhaustion, the exposure, the three-year rebuild — comes due whether Trump admits it exists or not.

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And I’ll see you at the next live. Bring a helmet.

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