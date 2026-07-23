🔥 Dean’s LIVE w Ken Harbaugh: Trump Turns Iran War Dead Into a Prop, the Iran Cover-Up Is On, and Hegseth Loses His Vodka-Pickled Mind Under Oath

July 22, 2026

I just got off LIVE with Ken Harbaugh, and this was the angriest I’ve ever seen him. Not cable-news angry. Quiet, decorated-Navy-pilot angry. Because this week, three American soldiers came home from Jordan in flag-draped transfer cases, and the President used their caskets as a podium.

Here’s what we covered.

The Fallen

Ken started with their names, because the White House would prefer you skip this part:

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25 , of Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19 , of Carrollton, Texas

Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28 , of Ozone Park, New York

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina

Feehan, Gonzales, and Rampersad were killed Friday when Iranian missiles and drones hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan; Swinton died in Iraq detonating a downed Iranian drone. A 19-year-old private — Gonzales was in high school when Trump bragged he’d “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Now she’s dead in a war he started to prove it wasn’t true: 18 Americans killed, ~500 wounded since February 28, in a war Congress never authorized and a ceasefire Trump personally blew up.

Dover: The Dignified Transfer, Undignified

Wednesday, Trump flew to Dover for the dignified transfer, Hegseth at his side. Before he even landed, he told reporters that ALL of the fallen had told him: “We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

He is quoting dead soldiers he never met — putting his own talking point in the mouths of the war dead on the tarmac where their families waited. It’s a pattern: in April he claimed grieving families all begged him, “Please, sir, please, finish the job.” Ken’s read: it’s the oldest authoritarian move there is — conscripting the dead into your propaganda because the dead can’t say no.

Same week, Trump posted a scoreboard comparing Iran-war deaths to past wars — arguing 18 dead is pretty good, actually — then blamed unnamed “other operators” for what “slipped through in Jordan.” Because the alternative is admitting force protection failed and the man who started this war owns it. Instead: a vague “investigation,” no Pentagon briefing since May, a family left in limbo — all so one man never has to say “I was wrong.” That’s the disrespect, to every family who gets the knock on the door so Trump’s ego stays intact.

Hegseth Under Oath: Stolen Valor at Scale

Tuesday, Hegseth faced the Senate Appropriations Committee — the first public hearing on this war since May — asking for an $87.6 billion supplemental after admitting the war has already cost $37.5 billion. Asked basic questions about strategy and dead Americans, he lost his vodka-pickled mind.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand walked him into his own lie: he spent 2025 bragging Operation Midnight Hammer “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program — then the administration launched a war claiming Iran was two weeks from a bomb. Both cannot be true. His answer: the sites were obliterated, but Iran “foolishly” kept trying. Translation: we obliterated nothing, please send $87 billion. Then Sen. Gary Peters — a veteran — told him to his face: “You, sir, are the failure.” The Secretary of War responded by accusing Peters of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Here’s where Ken took the gloves off: this is stolen valor at industrial scale. Every time Hegseth invokes “the troops” to dodge accountability, he’s cashing a check drawn on valor that isn’t his — yours, every active-duty member’s, every vet’s. Every time Trump puts words in a dead soldier’s mouth, he’s looting the one thing the fallen have left: their voice. Isabella Gonzales did not die telling Donald Trump about nuclear policy.

The Bottom Line

Three soldiers came home in boxes. The President blamed phantoms, quoted ghosts, and posted a body-count scoreboard. The Secretary of War answered for none of it. This war was a choice. The lies are a choice. In November, accountability is a choice too.

🎖️ About Ken Harbaugh

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot, author, and producer of the acclaimed documentary Against All Enemies, on extremism and the veteran community. Bylined in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and NPR, he’s one of the sharpest voices on democracy, fascism, veterans’ issues, and Ukraine — where he’s reported from the ground. He hosts The Ken Harbaugh Show on the MeidasTouch Network.

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