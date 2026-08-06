Dean’s LIVE w Ken Harbaugh: Trump’s Vegas Wig, “Nasty” Canada Comments, and a Military Morale Crisis We Can’t Ignore

August 6, 2026

First, the Absurd: Trump Debuts a New Wig in Vegas

We had to start here. Trump rolled out what can only be described as a new look in Las Vegas, and the internet noticed immediately. Look, we can laugh — and we did — but as Ken and I discussed, the spectacle is always part of the strategy. The hair, the theatrics, the Vegas stage: it’s all designed to keep the cameras on him and off the substance. So we laughed, and then we moved on to what actually matters.

“Nasty” Canada? Not to the Rest of Us

Trump calling Canada “NASTY” may be the single most out-of-touch thing he’s said about our northern neighbor — and that’s a competitive category. Because here’s the reality: the average American doesn’t see Canada as an adversary. We see Canadians as our besties. Our closest ally. The neighbor who shows up when things go wrong — from 9/11, when Canadian towns took in stranded American travelers, to fighting alongside us in every major conflict for generations.

Ken and I dug into the gap between Trump’s rhetoric and how actual Americans feel about Canada — the family ties, the trade relationship, the shared border that’s been the most peaceful on Earth. Insulting Canada isn’t tough. It’s just alienating the best friend we have.

The Serious Stuff: Families of Sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln Are Speaking Out

This is where the conversation turned sober — and where Ken’s background as a Navy pilot and veteran advocate really mattered.

Parents and relatives of active-duty service members aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are taking the unprecedented step of speaking out publicly about the brutal physical and mental conditions their sons and daughters are enduring. Let that sink in: military families — who are famously careful about speaking publicly, precisely because they don’t want to jeopardize their loved ones’ careers — feel they have no other choice.

Ken and I talked about why military morale is at an all-time low: extended deployments with no clear mission or end date, exhausted crews, strained resources, and a Pentagon leadership more focused on politics and culture-war stunts than on the welfare of the people actually wearing the uniform. When families start going public, that’s not complaining — that’s a warning flare. And we should all be paying attention.

Nobody covers the intersection of the military, veterans, and our democracy better than Ken, and this segment alone is worth your time.

About Ken Harbaugh

Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot and mission commander, a Yale Law School graduate, and one of the country’s leading voices on veterans’ issues and civil-military affairs. He produced Against All Enemies, the #1 documentary on Apple TV about domestic violent extremism, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and NPR. He’s hosted multiple award-winning podcasts, including Burn the Boats and The Medal of Honor Podcast, and he’s helped build several of the nation’s most influential veterans organizations.

Follow and subscribe to Ken:

Join Us Live!

Don’t miss our next live show — we go LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 AM ET. Bring your questions, bring your comments, and bring a friend.

See you there!

Share

Thank you John Liccione, Boca Joe, Caroline Boudakian, Laura A. Drury, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.