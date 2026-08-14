Dean's LIVE w Lev Parnas Who Busted Up A Tate Brothers Rally in Miami Yesterday

August 14, 2026

Some conversations you schedule. Some conversations arrive with their knuckles still scraped.

Yesterday, Lev Parnas joined Zev live just hours after walking into the lion’s den outside Miami’s Federal Detention Center, where Andrew and Tristan Tate are being held pending extradition to the United Kingdom, and where their lawyer, Joseph McBride, had summoned the faithful for a rally. What followed was a stunning hour with a man who has, let’s say it plainly, brass ones — and who is spending them not on himself, but on the young men being conned by the Tate machine and the victims of sexual assault standing behind 59 criminal charges in the UK alone.

The Welcome Committee

Let’s start with how they greeted him. Before Lev said a single word, the abuse started — and it went antisemitic almost immediately. Not “we disagree with your politics.” Not “go home, Democrat.” The oldest slurs in the book, hurled at a Jewish man whose family fled Soviet antisemitism in Odessa for exactly this country, on a public sidewalk in Miami, in 2026.

Lev talked about it on the Live without flinching, and the point he made deserves repeating: the antisemitism wasn’t an accident or a few bad apples. It’s the tell. Scratch the surface of the “self-improvement” movement gathered outside that jail — the pushup performances for “Top G,” the cardboard signs, the influencers signing January 6th memorabilia — and what leaks out isn’t discipline or brotherhood. It’s grievance, misogyny, and Jew-hatred, the same rancid cocktail it always is. These are the voices millions of teenage boys have in their earbuds every night. That’s why Lev went. That’s why we talked for an hour.

The Confrontation

Then came the moment that’s going to sting the Free Top G crowd for a long time. Face to face with McBride — the lawyer who has spent weeks vowing to appeal directly to Donald Trump and Marco Rubio to spring his clients — Lev delivered a message straight from his years inside Trumpworld. He told McBride that when Trump was asked whether he’d help the Tates, the answer, as it was relayed to Lev personally, was that they can “go fuck themselves.”

Lev was clear on the Live about what that quote is: his firsthand account of what he was told, not a White House transcript. But here’s the thing — the public record backs the substance completely. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asked point-blank whether the administration would intervene in the extradition, flatly rejected the idea. Rubio, the one official with legal power to block a UK extradition request, has said the U.S. has “no role” in the case, and the State Department has granted nearly every British request since the treaty was strengthened in 2007. The colorful version and the official version arrive at the same destination: the cavalry is not coming, and McBride knows it. Watching him hear it out loud, from a man who actually sat at Trump’s dinner tables, was something else.

What We Covered in the Hour

The conversation ranged far beyond the sidewalk theater, and it’s worth recapping the substance, because the substance is damning.

We walked through McBride’s spectacular week. The martyrdom narrative — “political prisoners,” undrinkable brown water, no food, no commissary, demonic roars in the night — collided head-on with the Department of Justice’s receipts, which showed the brothers buying ramen and snacks from the commissary Andrew claimed didn’t exist. The Bureau of Prisons says FDC Miami’s water is certified safe annually by Miami-Dade County, and prosecutors told the court the Tates are out of their cells almost daily for recreation and legal visits, housed in a protective unit because that is what happens to accused sex offenders in custody — not to dissidents. And the big Aug. 13 hearing McBride himself hyped on manosphere podcasts, telling supporters a crowd was “formulating”? Postponed to Aug. 27 — at his own team’s request. The faithful did their pushups for nothing.

We talked about what the Tates are actually charged with, because the euphemisms — “controversial influencer,” “polarizing personality” — do real damage. In the UK: 59 combined charges, with Andrew facing counts including rape, sex trafficking, assault, and 19 charges related to child and extreme pornography, plus a civil suit from four women alleging rape and coercive control. In Romania: human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women, in a case where prosecutors say the brothers tried to intimidate witnesses. In the U.S.: an active Florida criminal investigation opened by the state Attorney General, with search warrants and subpoenas, a court filing suggesting possible federal scrutiny out of the Southern District of New York, and a civil suit from a woman who says they lured her to Romania and coerced her into sex work. The brothers deny everything, everywhere. The pattern speaks for itself.

And we talked about the extradition road ahead: Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis hears detention arguments Aug. 27, the UK submits its evidence to the State Department by mid-September, and the brothers likely sit at FDC Miami for months, because bail in international extradition cases is vanishingly rare.

Why Lev Does This

The most powerful stretch of the hour wasn’t about the Tates at all. It was Lev explaining why — why a man running for Congress in Florida’s 27th, a man who has already been through federal prison and public disgrace and rebuilt his life, would spend a Thursday getting slurs screamed at him outside a jail.

Because he’s watched this movie. He was inside a cult of personality once, and he paid for it, and he came out the other side determined to tell the truth about how these machines work — how they flatter you, isolate you, monetize you, and discard you. The teenage boys doing pushups for a man charged with raping and trafficking women are being run through the same con, just with a subscription model. And the women at the center of these cases — the victims whose allegations span three countries — deserve people willing to stand on that sidewalk and say their claims matter more than a hashtag.

Lev Parnas is desperately trying to save two things at once: American democracy from the corruption he witnessed firsthand, and a generation of young men from the predators selling them poison as protein. Yesterday he did both before lunch.

If you missed the Live, the replay is up for subscribers. Share it with someone who has a teenage boy in their life. They need to see what the other side of “Top G” actually looks like: a federal cell, a flailing lawyer, and a crowd that turns to antisemitism the moment it’s challenged.

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Thank you Jim Bourg, Petrena Wilbur, PJ Schuster, Miss Myra, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.