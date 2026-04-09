Dean’s LIVE w @TheKenHarbaughShow: No Ceasefire, Trump’s Latest NATO Threat And The Golden Age Of US Embarrassment Is Here.

April 9, 2026

No Ceasefire, No Apologies: Iran, NATO, and America’s Golden Age of Embarrassment

Dean + The Ken Harbaugh Show · Live Show Recap

Ken Habaugh didn’t pull punches in our latest live session — covering a world that seems increasingly allergic to stability. Here’s what you missed.

Iran is still bombs away — no ceasefire in sight

Despite diplomatic noise, Iran shows no signs of standing down. Dean and Ken broke down why the ceasefire talk is mostly theater, what’s actually driving Tehran’s calculus right now, and what a real escalation could look like in the weeks ahead.

Trump’s latest NATO threat, “Clean up the Strait of Hormuz for me or else!”

Another day, another shot across the bow at the alliance. The guys unpacked Trump’s most recent NATO broadside — what it signals to allies, what it signals to adversaries, and whether this is negotiating leverage or something more corrosive.

The golden age of US embarrassment is here

From foreign policy stumbles to domestic theater, Dean and Ken made the case that we’ve entered a new era — one where American credibility is being spent faster than it can be replenished. Blunt, honest, and unfortunately well-sourced.

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