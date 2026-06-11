Dean’s LIVE w @TheKenHarbaughShow: Trump Kick Starts New Iran War With No Ammo, No Purpose and No Friends

Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh: Trump Started the War He Said He Ended — Again — and This Time He Wants Kharg Island

I just got off LIVE with Ken Harbaugh, and if you missed it, here’s the recap you actually need.

Quick intro for anyone new: Ken’s a former U.S. Navy pilot, the producer behind the documentary Against All Enemies, and one of the sharpest voices on democracy, fascism, and the wars we’re not supposed to look at too closely. Bylines in the New York Times, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, NPR. Lately, he’s been doing the thing almost nobody in U.S. media bothers with anymore — going to Ukraine, standing next to anti-drone crews, and seeing it with his own eyes. When Ken talks about military reality, he’s not theorizing. He’s flown it.

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The war that “ended” is back, and Trump posted the battle plan

Here’s where we are. The ceasefire that supposedly wrapped this whole thing back in the spring is dead, and Trump reignited it the way he does everything now — on Truth Social, in all caps, telegraphing his own military plans to the entire planet. He posted that the U.S. would be hitting Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” then pivoted to announcing he intends to seize Kharg Island — Iran’s main oil export terminal, the artery that moves the overwhelming majority of the country’s crude.

This came after the U.S. launched its first major strikes of this round on Tuesday night — 49 Tomahawk missiles into military infrastructure across Iran, including targets roughly 40 miles from Tehran. Iran answered, as Iran does. Tehran announced the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz and launched missiles at Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. The U.S. military publicly rejected the closure claim. Both sides are now insisting they control the same stretch of water, which should tell you how much either narrative is worth.

And why did Trump light the fuse again? Ken’s read, and mine: ego. Trump’s own framing was that Tehran was stringing him along in negotiations — “just tap, tap, tap.” The deal was taking too long, so he blew up the table. That’s the whole geopolitical doctrine. The deal isn’t moving fast enough for the man who needs a win before the midterms, so American firepower and the global oil supply become props in a tantrum.

“I love the inflation” — an actual thing the President said out loud

I still can’t get over this one. With the consumer price index up to 4.2 percent over the past 12 months — the highest reading in years — Trump stood there and said, “I love the inflation.” His logic: the numbers are good because they’re driven by the war he started, and inflation will magically ease “as soon as this war is over.”

Read that again. He loves the inflation. He’s betting you won’t connect the gas pump to the missiles.

Then came the part that would be comedy if it weren’t a sitting president freelancing military secrets in the Oval Office. Trump claimed the U.S. recently “took” 22 ships through the Strait of Hormuz, millions of barrels of oil, “late at night with no lights, because they don’t have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it.” He later inflated this into a “secret mission” that supposedly moved more than 100 million barrels and 200 commercial ships — an announcement that reportedly blindsided his own energy secretary.

And the kicker, the line that ties the whole delusion together: “This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran.”

Except they don’t. That’s the lie. Ken was blunt about it — the entire crisis exists because Iran has demonstrated de facto control over that chokepoint, and analysts on the hawkish side know it. The bravado is for the cameras. As Ken put it, this is the same playbook as always: a constant firehose of “the deal is done, the deal is close, we control everything, it’s over for Iran” — repeated so many times over these last months that the words have stopped meaning anything. And of course the usual chorus — Mike Johnson and the rest — wave it off as theater for a domestic audience. Which is its own kind of confession.

Ken’s truth bombs: you cannot just “take” Kharg Island

This was the heart of the conversation, and it’s why you want Ken in the room for this stuff instead of some cable-news general selling you confidence.

Taking Kharg Island is not a tweet. It’s not a “few more times just for fun,” which is how Trump has actually described hitting it. Ken walked through why seizing and holding that island is a different universe from bombing it — the logistics, the exposure, the way every downed pilot turns a distant air campaign into boots, rescue missions, and escalation you can’t control. Bombing infrastructure from standoff range is one thing. Occupying a contested island in the middle of the Persian Gulf, within Iran’s missile envelope, surrounded by water Iran can mine and harass at will, is the kind of operation that gets Americans killed and accomplishes nothing strategic.

And here’s the part that should keep people up at night. Ken’s argument — and I’m with him — is that Iran has been planning for exactly this moment. Patient. Strategic. Some would go further and say they’ve been baiting the U.S. into overextending, into the kind of quagmire that drains an empire one news cycle at a time. Trump, drowning in his own propaganda about a defeated Iran and a strait he doesn’t control, is the perfect mark. Ego over geopolitical security. The proper idiot for the moment, walking face-first into a trap that anyone with Ken’s experience can see coming.

Where this leaves us

The deal isn’t done. It was never close. The war Trump told you he’d ended is killing the ceasefire in real time, the oil chokepoint is a live war zone, your grocery bill is collateral, and the President of the United States is announcing operations on social media and calling inflation a love affair.

Ken cuts through it the way few people can, because he’s seen war from inside the cockpit and from a field position next to an air-defense crew. That perspective is rare and it’s worth paying for.

Go subscribe to Ken — Substack here, YouTube here. Watch the full LIVE.

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Thank you Skutt Hope, Angie T, Dannys, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, Karen Brownfield, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.