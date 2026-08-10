Dean's Live W UN Security Council Member Jacob Kaarsbo: Trump Lost His War, Iran Went Dark, And Greenland Is About To Blow

My guest was Jacob Kaarsbo — 15 years with the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, where he served as Chief Analyst. This is a guy who briefed governments for a living. When Jacob says something is a disaster, it’s not a hot take. It’s an assessment. You can (and should) subscribe to his Substack right here: jacobkaarsbo.substack.com. Do it now. I’ll wait.

Okay. Let’s get into it.

Trump’s War In Iran Is Over. He Lost.

Not “stalled.” Not “complicated.” Lost.

Iran has now cut off contact with the United States entirely. No back channels. No Oman. No “my guy knows a guy in Doha.” Nothing. Tehran’s official position is that they will not speak to the US in any capacity until Trump leaves office in 2029. They’re not negotiating with the arsonist while the house is still on fire — and while I was literally typing my show notes, they were blowing up tankers to make the point.

So what’s Trump’s big strategic response to being frozen out by the country he chose to bomb? Ready for this?

He’s going to “low key” it with Iran from here on in.

Low key it. The man started a war of choice, and his exit strategy is vibes. That’s not a doctrine, that’s what you do when you owe your dealer money.

But here’s the part of the conversation that actually made my stomach drop. Jacob laid out why this isn’t just an embarrassment — it’s a transformation. Trump’s war of choice didn’t weaken Iran. It turned Iran into a superpower. They survived the American war machine, unified their population around the regime, cemented their alliances, and now — with no diplomatic channel, no inspections, no leverage left on the table — they can chase nukes at full sprint with basically nothing standing in their way. Trump didn’t stop the Iranian bomb. He gift-wrapped the justification for it.

Meanwhile, In Greenland: The Quiet Part Is Now Drilling Equipment

While everyone’s watching tankers burn, Trump’s pals at Greenland Energy have started moving drilling equipment into position in northern Greenland — setting up a full-blown showdown between Trump’s proxies and the actual, elected Greenlandic government, who, small detail, never said yes to any of this.

And how are the Greenland Energy folks smoothing things over with the locals? Diplomacy? Community consultation? Nope. They’re bribing anyone who’ll take a dollar and a new rifle. That’s the offer. A buck and a gun. It’s colonialism with a loyalty program.

Jacob’s read on this was chilling: this isn’t a business story, it’s a sovereignty crisis in slow motion, and Denmark and NATO are watching an American president’s cronies attempt a resource grab on allied territory.

And Then Ukraine Got Rugged By The Defense Industry

We finished with the story that should enrage every single person who’s watched Ukraine bleed for three-plus years: Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are now refusing to share Patriot missile manufacturing details with Ukraine.

Why? Because they’re afraid Ukraine will make them better and cheaper.

Read that again. The country with the most real-world air defense experience on Earth — the country that has turned the Patriot into a legend by actually using it against everything Russia can throw — can’t be trusted with the blueprints because they might improve the product and undercut the margins. Ukraine’s fighting for survival; Lockheed’s fighting for quarterly earnings.

And TACO Trump? Right on schedule. He arrives on time, every time — talks tough, chickens out, and lets everyone from Tehran to Nuuk to Kyiv learn the same lesson: the deal is never the deal.

Massive thanks to Jacob for making sense of a world that increasingly doesn’t. Seriously — go subscribe to him at jacobkaarsbo.substack.com. Intelligence and international security analysis from a guy who did it for real, for 15 years, at the highest level.

We’ll have him back soon. At this rate, we’ll need him weekly.

— Dean

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Thank you Caro Henry, Wolfgang Mehrmann, Jeanne Elbe, An Mcgreevy, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jacob Kaarsbo! Join me for my next live video in the app.