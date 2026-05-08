Dean's LIVE: With Comedian/Moralist Pete Dominick On America's MAGA-Inspired Male Victim-Class Epidemic

May 8, 2026

I went on Stand Up! With Pete Dominick this week, and what was supposed to be a conversation turned into something closer to a diagnosis.

The patient? American men. The condition? A nationwide epidemic of sadness dressed up as grievance.

The Victim Class

Pete Dominick and I kept circling back to the same thing: there is a generation of young men whose brains have been victim-fried by populist talking points, MAGA grievance theatre, and that tired alpha-male content cycle that promises strength and delivers resentment.

The pitch is always the same. You’re not failing. They’re doing this to you.

“They” being whoever is convenient that week. The trans community. The LGBTQ community. Immigrants. Women. Anyone except the man in the mirror.

It’s a hell of a drug. It feels like clarity. It’s actually a cage.

Vulnerability Is the Exit

Here’s what we kept hammering at: blame is easy because vulnerability is hard. Looking at your own life, your own choices, your own failures — and saying I own this — is one of the most difficult things a human being can do. So an entire industry has sprung up to tell young men they don’t have to. Someone else broke your life. Be angry. Stay angry. Subscribe.

But you cannot build a life on someone else’s villainy. You can only build a life on your own agency.

Amor Fati

The phrase of the day was amor fati — Latin for “love of fate.” The Stoics ran with it. Nietzsche made it a creed.

It means: embrace everything that comes to you. Especially the failure. Especially the pain. Especially the suffering. Not because those things are good, but because they are the teachers. They are where agency is forged. They are the only door out of the victim class — and it only opens from the inside.

The men who are stuck right now have been told, relentlessly, that their suffering is someone else’s fault and someone else’s job to fix. That message will keep them stuck forever. Amor fati says the opposite. Your fate is yours. Walk toward it. Learn from it. Let it shape you instead of letting grievance shape you.

That’s the whole game. That’s what we owe these men — not coddling, not condescension, but the truth: you are not a victim, you are an author, and the pen has been in your hand the entire time.

Thanks to Pete for an unflinching, generous conversation. If this hit something for you — or if you know a young man who needs to hear it — share it widely. That’s how it travels.

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Thank you Noble Blend, Dana Batho, PJ Schuster, Jeanne Elbe, Micheal Scott, and many others for tuning into my live video with STAND UP! With Pete Dominick! Join me for my next live video in the app.