🚨 DEAN’S LIVE with Ken Harbaugh: The $14 Million Algae Swamp, the Six People Trump Had Arrested for Touching a Puddle, and the Versailles Surrender Iran Is Already Laughing At

I went LIVE this morning with my friend Ken Harbaugh, The Ken Harbaugh Show, and we spent 30 mins on two stories that are actually the same story: a man who would rather invent a crime than admit a mistake.

One of those stories is a swimming pool. The other is the collapse of American military dominance. Stay with me, because the through-line is the whole point.

First, the pool. Yes, the pool.

Here’s what’s real, because the real version is somehow dumber than the lie.

Trump ordered a roughly $14 million refurbishment of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ahead of the country’s 250th birthday. He picked the colour himself — “American Flag Blue.” He resurfaced the bottom. He told everyone it was “not a paint job,” it was “highly sophisticated material” built to “last for 100 years.”

Then they refilled it. And within days, the Reflecting Pool turned a glorious fluorescent green.

This is not sabotage. This is physics. When you coat the bottom of a giant, shallow, sun-baked basin in a dark color, you raise the water temperature, and warm + stagnant + sunny is the exact recipe for an algae bloom. As one pool professional put it, if you were trying to farm algae, this is how you’d do it. Then the brand-new coating started peeling off in sheets. Crews were filmed dumping jugs of hydrogen peroxide into the water and vacuuming the bottom, leaving clean blue patches next to enormous swaths of green — like a carpet someone gave up halfway through.

Trump’s pool guy went to war with the algae. The algae won.

So Trump did what Trump does. He invented a crime.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed — with no evidence — that vandals had snuck in, “destroyed the grass,” cut a “300-foot-long gash” into the facade, and dumped chemicals to “destroy and demean our beautiful work.” He called it the destruction of a national monument. He floated “years in jail.” Ten-year sentences.

And then the arrests started.

The U.S. Park Police confirmed five people arrested and five more issued federal citations — at least ten people swept up over peeling paint, with 14 police reports filed. Among them: David “Davey” Hearn, a 67-year-old three-time Olympic canoeist, who stopped at the end of a 64-mile bike ride because he was curious about the algae he’d seen in the news. He reached down, touched a chunk of coating that was already detached, let go when a worker told him to — and was detained for five hours by National Guard troops and Park Police. He says the Guardsman who arrested him couldn’t even name the law he’d supposedly broken. He has a court date next month and is looking for a lawyer.

We are using National Guard troops to arrest Olympic athletes for touching paint that fell off on its own — so the President doesn’t have to say the four hardest words in the English language: I got it wrong.

That’s the tell. That’s the whole man. When the truth would do — “the new coating failed, we’re fixing it” — he reaches for the lie, and the lie needs cops, and the cops need victims. Six-plus innocent people now have a federal entanglement because an algae bloom hurt a fragile ego.

Now zoom out. Because he does this with wars too.

Here’s where Ken — a former Navy pilot who flew electronic-warfare reconnaissance and helped build some of the most influential veteran organizations in the country — got precise, and precision is the weapon here.

Trump signed his memorandum of understanding with Iran — the deal ending the war he started — at the Palace of Versailles, during a caviar dinner with Macron, in the single most ironic building on Earth: the room where a humiliated great power signed away its standing in 1919. Macron picked the venue. Macron gave him the tour. Ken doesn’t think that was an accident. Neither do I.

Let’s be accurate, because the accurate version is worse than the slogan:

It is not a literal “surrender scroll.” It’s a 14-point framework — a 60-day ceasefire clock to negotiate a final deal. Trump’s people call it a “political document.”

But look at the substance. The U.S. agrees to lift sanctions and unfreeze Iranian assets so Tehran can sell its oil freely again during the window.

The U.S. “undertakes, with regional partners,” to help stand up a reconstruction and development fund for Iran of at least $300 billion. (Trump has since denied the $300B figure and called it fake news — but it’s in the text both governments released. Pick which Trump you believe.)

The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes — reopens “toll-free” for 60 days only. After that, Iran’s own negotiators say it “will not return to pre-war conditions” and that Iran intends to collect a fee for passage. They’ll “consult” with Oman on who administers the strait going forward.

Read that last part again. A man who bombed his way into a war to break Iran has handed Iran a sanctions waiver, a path to a nine-figure rebuild, the right to sell oil again, and functional leverage over the most important shipping chokepoint on the planet — with a meter running the second the 60 days are up.

The part Ken kept coming back to: this is what the end of hegemony looks like.

The nuclear issue? Not actually resolved in this document — punted to “future technical talks.” Iran “reaffirms” it won’t build a weapon (a promise it has made before), and the stockpile gets “down-blended on site” under IAEA supervision if a final deal happens. The Council on Foreign Relations’ read is blunt: Iran walks away still able to enrich, still keeping large amounts of lower-enriched uranium, with its proxy network intact. Iran’s own Supreme Leader reportedly directed that the enriched uranium not leave the country at all.

And the missiles? The framework doesn’t touch Iran’s ballistic missile program. Not in it.

So tally Iran’s side of the ledger: oil revenue flowing, sanctions lifted, a reconstruction windfall on the table, the missile program untouched, enrichment alive, the proxies alive, and a tollbooth on Hormuz. That’s not a country that surrendered. That’s a country that got paid. Tehran is treating Trump’s pool-and-podium theater as exactly that — political theater for a domestic audience — while it pockets the actual concessions.

This is the symmetry Ken nailed: the same instinct that fakes a pool crime to dodge embarrassment will fake a “peace deal” to dodge a war he couldn’t win. It’s all the same bullshit. The marble version and the chlorine version. A man who can’t lose gracefully, so he forces everyone around him — Olympic canoeists, the National Guard, the United States military — to participate in the pretending.

The hawks in his own party aren’t even faking enthusiasm. Cassidy called it one of the worst foreign-policy blunders in decades. Cruz is warning against funding Tehran. When both parties are reaching for the antacids, you’re watching something break.

We didn’t elect a strongman. We elected a guy who paints a pool the wrong color, grows a swamp, and arrests the witnesses.

🎖️ Go follow Ken Harbaugh. Seriously.

He’s not a partisan flamethrower — he’s a former U.S. Navy pilot and Yale Law grad who flew EP-3 electronic-warfare reconnaissance aircraft, helped build some of the country’s most influential veteran organizations (The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon), and executive-produced the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His writing has run in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Hill, and the Yale Journal of International Law. He understands how the military actually moves when things are about to break bad — which is exactly why you want him in your feed right now.

📩 Subscribe to Ken’s Substack: thekenharbaughshow.substack.com

▶️ Subscribe on YouTube: search “Ken Harbaugh” and hit subscribe for his daily commentaries — youtube.com/@kenharbaugh

🗓️ Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh — replay’s up for subscribers. Share it, hit subscribe, and go give Ken a follow. I’ll see you next time.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to the live. You power this Substack ad I couldn’t be more grateful for all of you.

Share

Thank you Ang Traders, Jason Gael, Miss Myra, Stephanie Munoz, Diana Chapman, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.