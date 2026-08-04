August 4, 2026

There are days when the simulation doesn’t even try to hide it anymore. Today was one of those days, and thankfully we had Ken Harbaugh — a guy who actually flew missions for the US military and understands what words like “readiness” and “stockpile” mean — to help us translate the madness.

Here’s what we covered.

1. America Shot Its Entire Load On Iran. Nobody Can Tell You What It Hit.

The headline story, and the one Ken was born to break down: Reuters is reporting that the United States has burned through “virtually all” of its ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles — the long-range, million-dollar-a-pop precision weapons that are supposed to be the backbone of American deterrence — over roughly five months of pounding Iran. Toss in nearly half the global Tomahawk supply, half the THAAD interceptors, and close to half the Patriot missiles, and you start to understand why the Pentagon was reduced to circulating a memo begging staffers for “creative” ways to pressure Tehran.

Creative. As in, “we’re out of the expensive stuff, does anyone have ideas.”

Ken’s point, and it’s the one that should terrify everyone: these aren’t just Iran weapons. These are the China weapons. The North Korea weapons. The “don’t even think about it” weapons. Defense analysts are openly saying it could take three or more years to rebuild these inventories — the Pentagon is currently taking delivery of roughly 15 new Tomahawks a month, and there are zero THAAD deliveries forecast for 2026. Commanders are reportedly now letting some Iranian projectiles through rather than waste interceptors.

And what did America buy with the arsenal? Trump’s own response to the reporting was that the US has “far more munitions than anyone in the world.” Cool. The sources familiar with the actual classified data apparently disagree, which is why his advisers reportedly talked him out of new strikes partly because the cupboard is bare.

Operation Epic Fury, indeed. Epic something.

2. The Reflecting Pool: The Dumbest Cover-Up In American History Just Collapsed

You have to hand it to this administration — they can’t even lie about a pool competently.

Quick recap for the uninitiated: the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — a Trump pet project for the big 250th birthday bash — started peeling and leaking almost immediately. Rather than admit the multi-million-dollar renovation was botched, Trump insisted, over and over, that VANDALS (all caps, always) had knifed a gash hundreds of feet long into the liner. They arrested a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist, David Hearn, indicted him on a felony carrying up to ten years, with Jeanine Pirro personally announcing he’d “violently” ripped up the liner with his bare hands.

Then Friday happened. Pirro’s own office moved to drop the case, admitting in a court filing that the damage came from a “botched installation” — overspraying and delamination. Not vandals. Contractors. The government’s own experts and the Department of the Interior concluded nobody damaged the pool; it was just bad workmanship. Since then, prosecutors have quietly dropped charges against three more defendants who’d been accused of the same thing.

Trump’s response? He went after his own US Attorney, saying Pirro “choked” and “folded like an umbrella,” while continuing to insist — evidence be damned — that the major damage was VANDALS. Pirro was then spotted slinking into the White House hours later for a meeting. As Ken and I discussed: when your choice is between prosecuting innocent people on a fabricated theory or getting publicly flogged by the President, and dropping the case is the career-endangering option, you are not living in a functioning country. You’re living in a mob movie with worse production values.

The man tried to send a retiree to prison to cover for his contractor. Let that reflect for a minute.

3. The Blanche Coronation

And right on cue, this morning the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10, straight down party lines, to advance Todd Blanche — Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer — toward confirmation as Attorney General of the United States.

The “drama” holding it up? Two retiring Republican senators, Cornyn and Tillis, objected to a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund baked into the settlement of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS — a fund Tillis himself called a “payout for punks.” Blanche signed a memo Sunday rescinding it, the holdouts caved, and as Dick Durbin pointed out, the fund can be revived with a new DOJ order “15 minutes after Mr. Blanche is confirmed.” The underlying Trump lawsuit? Still live.

This is the same Blanche who’s spent his months as acting AG pursuing the President’s enemies list, reinvestigating 2016, and presiding over the Epstein files release so badly bungled it exposed victims’ personal information — a screwup he defended at his own hearing while conceding “mistakes were made.”

The President’s defense lawyer is about to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer, confirmed by senators who extracted a promise written in disappearing ink. Ken’s read: this is what state capture looks like in real time — not tanks in the streets, just paperwork, party-line votes, and everyone pretending it’s normal.

The Thread That Ties It Together

An empty arsenal nobody will honestly account for. A fake vandalism prosecution that collapsed under its own stupidity. A personal fixer installed atop the DOJ. Three stories, one theme: the machinery of the most powerful country on Earth being run like a failing casino — and the pit boss is furious at anyone who counts the chips.

Huge thanks to Ken Harbaugh for bringing the receipts and the fighter-pilot calm. Go follow his work at Burn the Boats.

If you missed the live, catch the replay, and if this is your first time here — subscribe, share it with someone still pretending things are fine, and we’ll see you at the next one.

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