Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh: Trump Surrenders At Versailles, Ukraine Turned Moscow Into Mordor, and a $14 Million Puddle of Algae

June 18, 2026

Three stories. One very bad day for the Trump Regime.

I went LIVE this morning with Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show, and folks — there are days when you do a news show, and there are days when the news does you. Today was the second kind. We had three stories, each one a haymaker, and by the end of it I’m not sure Ken or I had any oxygen left in our lungs.

If you don’t already follow Ken, fix that today. Ken Harbaugh is a former U.S. Navy pilot and Yale Law grad who flew electronic-warfare reconnaissance aircraft, helped build some of the country’s most influential veteran organizations, and executive-produced the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies. His writing’s been in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, and The Hill. He’s not a partisan flamethrower — he’s a decorated vet who actually understands how the military moves when things are about to break bad. Which is exactly why you want him in your feed right now.

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Let’s get into it.

1. Trump Signed His Iran Surrender at Versailles.

You genuinely could not write this. If I pitched this as fiction, an editor would tell me it’s too on the nose.

Donald Trump signed his memorandum of understanding with Iran — the deal ending the war he started — at the Palace of Versailles, during a lobster-and-caviar dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron, in the building most famous for the 1919 Treaty of Versailles that formalized a humiliating defeat for a great power. Historians and political theorists clocked the symbolism within minutes. Kevin Kruse asked if he’d “signed an unconditional surrender at Versailles.” Jacob T. Levy noted that “the Treaty of Versailles formalized the humiliating defeat of a great power” — still true. Robert Evans called the optics “undeniably good.” The internet did the rest.

Here’s the part Ken zeroed in on, and it’s the part that matters. The terms. The MOU isn’t a clean win dressed in a tux. The U.S. “undertakes,” with partners, to help stand up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, and waives sanctions so Iran can sell oil during the negotiation window. As a “first step,” Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. lifts the naval blockade. Trump’s already hedging on the 60-day timeline, telling reporters it “could take longer.”

So let’s be precise, because precision is the weapon here: this is a 60-day ceasefire framework, not a literal surrender scroll. But the substance is a man who bombed his way into a war, couldn’t win it, and is now backing a nine-figure reconstruction fund for the country he was supposedly bringing to its knees — and he chose to autograph it in the single most ironic room on planet Earth. Macron gave him the tour. Macron picked the venue. You think that’s an accident? Ken doesn’t. I don’t either. That’s a troll job carved in marble, and Trump walked into it grinning.

Republicans aren’t even pretending to like it. The hawks are calling it a disaster. Biden’s former Iran envoy damned it with the faintest praise imaginable. When both parties are reaching for the antacids, you’re watching something break.

2. Ukraine Turned Moscow Into Mordor

While Trump was eating caviar, Ukraine was rewriting the map of what’s possible.

Overnight into Thursday, Ukraine launched what Russian authorities are calling the largest drone attack on Moscow since the start of the full-scale invasion — more than four years in. Moscow’s own mayor admitted air defenses shot down nearly 200 drones on approach to the capital alone, with Russia’s MoD claiming 555 destroyed across all regions. That’s roughly double what Russia threw at Ukraine the same night. Sit with that ratio for a second.

And several drones got through. They slammed the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya — about 10 to 15 kilometers from the Kremlin — for the second time in a week. Massive fireballs. Thick black smoke rolling over the skyline. One drone hit sent an oil-tank lid rocketing into the air like a Hollywood CGI shot, except it was real. Flights at Moscow airports were grounded; Aeroflot canceled 170-plus.

Now — the “raining oil on the Kremlin” part. Here’s the honest version, because we don’t do fan fiction here. Moscow residents posted photos of black, sooty rain on cars and windowsills, and Russian authorities scrambled to deny it was “oil rain” while also telling people to minimize time outdoors so they didn’t inhale soot. So the regime’s official position is: it’s definitely not oil rain, now please go inside so you don’t breathe the not-oil-rain. Mordor doesn’t need me to embellish. Mordor is doing the work itself.

This is where Ken was indispensable. His point: this is not random. Ukraine is systematically choking Russia’s war chest — refineries, pipelines, storage, military logistics depots like the one hit in Rostov. NATO’s Rutte is openly saying Ukraine is “doing really well,” citing Russian losses of 30–35,000 a month. Zelensky framed the strike as a justified response to Russia torching a UNESCO-listed monastery in Kyiv, and sent a message anyone can understand: if Ukraine burns, so does Moscow.

Ken’s read — and he said this from the experience of a guy who actually flew this kind of mission — is that the drone leap has shifted the war’s momentum. It’s a matter of time. He explained why (the economics of cheap drones vs. expensive air defense) and how (hit the money, not just the front line). Watch the replay for that segment specifically. It’s the most clear-eyed five minutes you’ll hear on this all week.

3. The $14 Million Blue Puddle Is Now a Science-Fair Disaster

And now, dessert. For the schadenfreude crowd — this one’s for you.

Remember Trump’s reflecting pool? The one he was going to make “American flag blue” for the nation’s 250th? The one that ballooned from a promised $1.5 million to north of $14 million, on a no-bid contract handed to a Virginia firm whose prior credential was fixing pools at a Trump golf club? That one.

It’s green.

Less than two weeks after Trump declared it complete — “this was not a paint job,” he insisted, it was “highly sophisticated material” that would “last for 100 years” — the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool bloomed into a glorious chartreuse swamp. Turns out when you paint the bottom of a giant shallow basin dark, you raise the water temperature and grow algae better. A pool pro put it perfectly: if you were trying to biofarm algae, this is how you’d do it. Warm, stagnant, sunny, perfect.

And now the paint is peeling.

So what’s the fix? Workers were filmed dumping gallon jugs of hydrogen peroxide into the pool and vacuuming the bottom with what’s essentially a giant pool vac — leaving clean patches of “American Flag Blue” next to enormous swaths of green, in that exact pattern you get when you half-vacuum a carpet. (Quick accuracy note, because I want this airtight: the hydrogen peroxide is an algae treatment, not paint thinner, and as of now I haven’t seen confirmation the paint itself has peeled off — what’s confirmed is the algae’s winning and a pool industry vet is openly suggesting they may need to drain the whole thing, hose it down, and start from scratch.) The Interior Department’s response was to brag that they’re maintaining it better than Obama and Biden did. The water is green. The water is green, and they’re spiking the football.

$14 million. Six soccer fields of paint. Ozone nanobubbles. And the move on the table is: empty it and begin again. From zero. LOL.

The Throughline

Three stories, one theme. A regime that confuses the appearance of winning with winning. Paint the pool blue and call it fixed — it goes green. Sign the deal at Versailles and call it victory — historians call it a surrender. Declare the war won — and wake up to your refinery on fire 10 kilometers from the Kremlin.

You can’t paint over chemistry. You can’t troll your way out of physics. And you sure as hell can’t sign your way out of a war you already lost.

🗓️ Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh — replay’s up for subscribers. Share it, hit subscribe, and go follow Ken at thekenharbaughshow.substack.com and on YouTube. I’ll see you next time.

Thank you Noble Blend, PJ Schuster, Jill B., Heidi Schroder, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.