Dean’s Live with Ken Harbaugh: Trump Unravels in Michigan as Heckler Pierces The Veil

July 28, 2026

Union Country Is Turning — and Trump Knows It.

This week I sat down for a Live conversation with Ken Harbaugh — decorated Navy veteran, author, filmmaker, and host of The Ken Harbaugh Show on Substack and YouTube. Ken flew reconnaissance missions off the coasts of North Korea and China during his Navy career, went on to lead veteran-focused nonprofits, and has spent the last several years telling the stories of service members and working Americans through his writing, documentaries, and interviews. When Ken talks about the military, the working class, or the collision between the two, he’s speaking from lived experience — and this conversation covered all of it.

The GM plant worker who said the quiet part out loud

We opened with the moment everyone’s been talking about: the GM plant worker who called Trump a “pedophile protector” to his face — and what it says about where union country is heading. It’s not an isolated incident. We talked about the Ford plant worker in Michigan who did the same thing, and Trump’s response: flipping a middle finger at an American autoworker.

Think about that image for a second. The self-proclaimed champion of the working man giving the finger to the very people he promised to protect.

Ken and I dug into what this means for middle America. These aren’t coastal activists. These are the union workers who were supposed to be Trump’s firewall — and they’re turning on him publicly, loudly, and on camera. If you’re someone who believes Trump is going to cruise through the midterms, this is the conversation you need to hear. The ground is shifting under his feet in exactly the places he can least afford it.

Incompetence, depleted stockpiles, and asking the arsonist about the fire

From there we pivoted to what I’ve been calling the end of the Trump sim — the point where the whole simulation starts glitching. The U.S. military is concerned. Munitions stockpiles are depleted to the point that it forced a pause in the war. This is what happens when incompetence surrounds itself with more incompetence: the people who know what they’re doing get pushed out, and the people who tell the boss what he wants to hear get promoted.

And then there’s the part that should stop everyone cold. Trump’s own military intelligence has been telling him for three months that Russia is helping Iran target U.S. assets. His plan for dealing with that? Ask Putin about it. Directly. As if Putin is going to say, “You got me, Donald.”

He is disregarding his own intelligence apparatus in favor of taking the word of the man his intelligence says is the problem. Ken, who spent his career in naval intelligence-adjacent work, did not mince words about what that means for the people in uniform who are actually in harm’s way.

The irony of it all: Ukraine is protecting American interests better than America is

We closed on the bitter irony hanging over all of this: Ukraine is doing more to protect U.S. interests right now than the United States is — even after Trump turned his back on them. Every Russian capability Ukraine degrades, every asset they destroy, is a threat that never reaches an American. They’re fighting our fight while our own commander-in-chief undermines them.

And here’s where it gets interesting. Watch what Laura Loomer and Tim Pool are doing right now. They’re on a pro-Ukraine apology tour — and it’s not a coincidence, it’s strategic. The MAGA media ecosystem doesn’t pivot like that without a signal from the top.

Trump knows Putin has lost.

Which brings us to the prediction Ken and I landed on, and the one TACO Trump moment we can all actually enjoy: the one where he turns on Putin. Because if there’s one thing we know about Donald Trump, it’s that he cannot stand being associated with losers. Putin is losing. And Trump will chew off his own arm before he lets that loser stink rub off on him.

Trump Always Chickens Out — and this time, when he chickens out on Putin, the whole world benefits.

Watch the full conversation

The full Live with Ken Harbaugh is up now. Do yourself a favor and watch the whole thing — especially if you know someone who still thinks the midterms are in the bag for Trump. Then go subscribe to The Ken Harbaugh Show on Substack and YouTube. Ken is one of the essential voices covering the intersection of the military, the working class, and this political moment.

Share this post with someone in union country. They already know which way the wind is blowing.

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