Dean’s Live With Ken Harbaugh: Trump “Owns” the Strait of Hormuz, Plays with Battleship Models And Ballroom Dollhouses While Starving His Own Troops.

August 18, 2026

f you missed today’s live, you missed former Navy pilot Ken Harbaugh doing what he does every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 — calmly translating a news cycle written by people who have never read a map, a supply manifest, or a book.

Here’s what we covered.

Trump Declares the Strait of Hormuz “US Territory.” The Strait Disagrees.

Hours after Iran hammered tankers in the Strait at will overnight — cruise missiles, a dead mariner, wounded crew — Trump doubled down on his claim that the Strait of Hormuz is now American territory. “We own it, in the true sense.” Cool. Tell that to the ships getting hit inside the “wall of steel.” Iran’s response to the annexation of an international waterway was, roughly translated, “no you don’t,” followed by more missiles.

Ken’s point, and it’s the one nobody in the regime wants to hear: you can’t “own” a 21-mile-wide chokepoint bordered by a hostile country with thousands of anti-ship missiles, drones, and fast-attack boats in the hills above it. You can contest it. You can escort through it. You can bleed for it. But declaring it US territory is a press release, not a naval strategy.

The Resupply Masterclass: Why the Lincoln Is Starving

This was the segment. If you take one thing from today, make it this.

Everyone’s heard the reports out of the USS Abraham Lincoln — 200+ days at sea, extended deployments, moldy showers, broken plumbing, supply shortages, morale in the bilge — which Pete Hegseth insists have been “completely misrepresented.” Ken walked us through why it’s happening, and it’s not a mystery. It’s math.

Sustaining carrier strike groups across the Pacific and Indian Ocean means running a logistics chain through a handful of overworked hubs — Diego Garcia chief among them — using a replenishment fleet the US has been letting rust for decades. Too few oilers. Too few dry cargo ships. Not enough mariners to crew the ones we have. Every day of “indefinite blockade” burns fuel, food, parts, and ordnance that has to be hauled thousands of miles across open ocean to ships that can’t leave station. You don’t run out of aircraft carriers. You run out of everything that keeps an aircraft carrier alive.

The regime planned for the strike. It never planned for the escalation, because planning for escalation requires people who understand logistics, and Trump surrounded himself with people who understand cable news hits.

The Battleship Dollhouse (No, I’m Not Kidding)

Which brings us to the crown jewel: Trump now wants to “redesign” aircraft carriers and bring back battleships — a ship class that’s been obsolete since roughly the moment aircraft could sink them, which is why every navy on Earth stopped building them 80 years ago.

Ken then told a story I will be thinking about until I die: Admirals have reportedly taken to managing the Commander-in-Chief by handing him Navy ship models to play with — and a model of the ballroom to keep him occupied. The most powerful military in human history is being run like a daycare with nuclear weapons. Senior officers are doing crisis management via toys. You’re not crazy. They are.

Who Is Ken Harbaugh?

If you’re new here: Ken is a former U.S. Navy pilot and Yale Law grad who helped build some of the country’s most influential veterans organizations. He’s the executive producer of the #1 Apple TV documentary Against All Enemies, host of the award-winning Burn the Boats podcast on the MeidasTouch Network, and his bylines include The New York Times, The Atlantic, Time, and The Hill. He’s not a partisan flamethrower — he’s a decorated vet who knows how the military actually works, which is exactly why you want him in your feed while the people running it clearly don’t.

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Ken joins me LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30. He’s a must-follow, full stop.

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Thank you Ellie Leonard, Cat: Poli-Psych, Dannys, the real pambo, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.