Dean’s LIVE with Ken Harbaugh: Ukraine is Winning, Iran is Laughing, and Trump is Trying to Cancel Free Speech to Build His Ballroom

April 28, 2026

If you missed our Live, you missed Ken Harbaugh in full Navy-pilot, no-bullshit mode — and a conversation that went exactly where the news is actually going, not where the regime wants you looking.

We covered three big stories. All three point in the same direction: the people Trump and his crew swore would be on their knees by now are, instead, standing taller than ever — and the only person flailing is the guy in the ballroom.

1. Ukraine: The Confidence Surge Is Real, and Russia Can’t Hide Anymore

This was the part of the conversation I keep coming back to. Ken’s read on the ground in Ukraine right now is that something has fundamentally shifted — and the data backs him up.

Ukraine has gone from “scrappy underdog hoping the West keeps the lights on” to a self-sufficient drone superpower that is dismantling Russian energy infrastructure on a near-nightly basis. We’re not talking about symbolic strikes. We’re talking about real, measurable damage to the machine that funds Putin’s war.

A few of the receipts we walked through:

Ukrainian drones lit up the Yaroslavl oil refinery overnight on April 26 — one of the most strategically important refineries in the entire Russian oil refining industry, with a capacity of around 15 million tons of crude per year.

The Atlantic Council and a New York Times assessment from earlier this month put it bluntly: Ukrainian strikes have damaged or destroyed roughly 20% of Russia’s refining capacity since early 2024, and Russia was forced to cut oil production by 300,000–400,000 barrels per day in April — the sharpest monthly drop in about six years.

Reuters research found Ukraine’s port strikes had temporarily reduced Russia’s oil export capacity by approximately 40%.

Ukraine deployed over 7,000 long-range drones in March 2026 alone — a record. Range up to 1,500km. Cheap. Indigenous. No supply chain choke points.

That last point is what Ken really wanted people to hear. Ukraine is no longer dependent on the U.S. drip-feed. They build their own drones. They build their own missiles — Long Neptune, the Flamingo. They can reach anywhere in European Russia they want to reach, and they’re proving it every single night.

The undeniable message Ukrainians are sending the world right now is: We will beat Russia. They cannot hide from us anywhere anymore. Not at Ust-Luga. Not at Primorsk. Not at Novorossiysk. Not in occupied Crimea. Not even at an FSB command post in occupied Donetsk, where Ukraine killed 12 officers on April 22.

Ken’s point, and it’s the right one: this is what a free people defending their country looks like when the world finally stops underestimating them. The hand-wringing in Washington about “destabilizing oil markets” is just code for please stop embarrassing Putin. Ukraine isn’t stopping. Good.

2. Iran: Trump Got Played, and Tehran and Beijing Are Both Laughing

Remember the victory laps? The “obliterated” tweets? The “nuclear dust” press conferences?

Yeah, about that.

Here’s what’s actually true, on the record, in April 2026:

I ran still has its highly enriched uranium stockpile. CNN reported officials saying it’s sitting in a deep underground storage facility, and recovering it would require a serious U.S. ground troop deployment — not a few tomahawks and a Truth Social post.

A senior Iranian official told CNN that Trump’s claims Iran had “agreed to everything” — including handing over its enriched uranium — were “alternative facts.” Tehran flatly rejected the idea of shipping its stockpile out of the country.

Iran is still moving oil through the U.S. blockade. TankerTrackers.com cited satellite images showing Iran loaded at least 4.6 million barrels of crude in recent days, with another four million barrels apparently crossing the U.S. blockade line. Two weeks into Trump’s big bad blockade. So much for choking off Tehran.

And then there’s China. The country Trump keeps insisting is “agreeing” to things. The reality, per multiple reports including the Washington Post and Iran International:

Chinese-linked networks are using front companies, ship-to-ship transfers, relabeled cargoes, and alternative payment channels to keep Iranian oil flowing right past U.S. sanctions and right past the U.S. Navy.

Beijing has built Iran into what one analyst called a “sanctions evasion laboratory” — and they’re still using it.

So the picture Ken painted is the accurate one: Iran got bombed, kept its stockpile, kept its oil flowing, and is sitting at the negotiating table with significantly more leverage than the Trump regime wants to admit. China is sailing right through the blockade with the middle finger held high. And Trump’s response has been to lie about the deal in public so loudly that the Iranians keep warning negotiations could collapse over his “public boasting.”

You can’t bomb your way out of being a clown.

3. The Ballroom Op, the WHCD “Ballroom” Operation, and Trump’s War on Anyone Who Tells the Truth

This is the part that should scare every American — and also tell you exactly how weak Trump actually is right now.

Quick timeline:

Thursday, April 23: Jimmy Kimmel does a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast on his show. He calls Melania an “expectant widow” — a joke about the age difference between her and Trump.

Saturday, April 25: A 31-year-old man from California named Cole Tomas Allen tries to breach a security checkpoint at the actual WHCD at the Washington Hilton with multiple weapons. Shots are fired in a lobby. Trump and Vance are evacuated. Nobody is hurt. The suspect is in custody.

Monday, April 27: Melania posts that Kimmel should lose his job. Hours later, Trump demands on Truth Social that “ Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” calling the joke a “despicable call to violence.”

Same news cycle: Trump’s Justice Department uses the shooting incident to pressure preservationists to drop a lawsuit over his $400 million White House ballroom project. PBS reported it. AP reported it. This actually happened.

Read that last bullet again. The Justice Department of the United States is citing a security incident to push through Trump’s vanity construction project. That is the textbook definition of using a crisis to crack skulls and get what you want.

Ken nailed the throughline. This isn’t about a Kimmel joke. This isn’t about a ballroom. This is about a man who is watching his approval crater, watching Ukraine win, watching Iran laugh, watching China walk through his blockade, and deciding the answer is: threaten to arrest critics, get a comedian fired, and use a security breach as the excuse to build a monument to himself.

It’s pathetic. And it’s dangerous. And it tells you everything about who is actually winning right now — and who is losing so badly they’re trying to silence the people pointing it out.

The reason Trump wants Kimmel off the air is the same reason he wants the ballroom built and the lawsuit dropped and his critics arrested: because people are telling the truth about him, everyone hates him, and he doesn’t like it.

That’s the whole thing. That’s the entire emperor-with-no-clothes story.

Where to Find Ken (Go Follow Him Right Now)

Ken Harbaugh is one of the most clear-eyed national security voices working today. Former Navy pilot. Producer of Against All Enemies. Bylines in the NYT, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, NPR. He’s at MeidasTouch and runs The Ken Harbaugh Show.

Substack: thekenharbaughshow.substack.com — subscribe.

YouTube (MeidasTouch): youtube.com/@Team_Harbaugh

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— Dean

Thank you Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, Miss Myra, Diana Chapman, Cat RN, Cathy Stein, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.