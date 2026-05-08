Dean's LIVE with Legendary White House Correspondent Scott MacFarlane

With special guest Scott MacFarlane, Chief Washington Correspondent for MeidasTouch

Today’s Live brought together a sobering snapshot of where American democracy stands in May 2026. Scott MacFarlane joined me to break down three stories that, taken together, paint a picture of institutions under strain — courts overriding voters, taxpayers footing the bill for presidential vanity projects, and the Justice Department hemorrhaging the very people who keep the rule of law functioning.

1. Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down the Will of the Voters

In a 4-3 ruling handed down today, the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down the voter-approved redistricting amendment, upholding a lower court ruling that had declared the measure unconstitutional. The decision overturns a referendum that voters narrowly approved last month — a stunning reversal in one of the most closely watched redistricting fights in the country.

Scott walked us through the procedural argument at the heart of the ruling: the court found that lawmakers approved the amendment after voting had already started in the 2025 House of Delegates elections, which the majority said deprived more than 1.3 million Virginians of an opportunity to weigh in. The practical impact is enormous. The new map would have flipped four Republican-held U.S. House seats to Democrats, and the ruling hands Trump’s party a significant victory heading into the November midterms.

We discussed the broader landscape: combined with GOP redistricting efforts in other states and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling weakening the Voting Rights Act, Republicans now head into the midterms with a clear redistricting advantage — potentially as many as 14 seats from redrawn maps across six states. Hakeem Jeffries called the decision “unprecedented and undemocratic.” Democrats are exploring their options, including a possible U.S. Supreme Court appeal.

2. The Rump Ballroom: A $1 Billion Taxpayer Ask That’s DOA

Remember when this ballroom was supposed to cost taxpayers nothing? Scott and I dug into the bait-and-switch. Trump told reporters last November that “no government funds” would be used and that “not one penny” of federal money would pay for it. Now Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has slipped $1 billion for “security enhancements” tied to the project into a Republican reconciliation bill.

The political reality? Even Senate Republicans are getting nervous. Sen. Rick Scott noted the construction is “already being funded by private donations,” and GOP strategists are warning colleagues to pump the brakes. Scott described how the optics are crushing: a gilded ballroom paid for by the public while families struggle with rising costs. The provision is widely viewed as DOA in its current form, with Senate Democrats planning to strip it on the floor and Republicans themselves splintering.

3. The DOJ Exodus: 3,600 Lawyers Gone — Roughly One in Four

This is the story that hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves, and Scott has been all over it. More than 3,300 attorneys left the Justice Department between Trump’s first day back in office and February 2026, while only about 800 attorneys have been hired. The number has only climbed since.

Scott shared his own reporting — including a civil filing he uncovered in which a DOJ lawyer admitted the Appellate Section had lost over 40 percent of its attorneys since February 2025. The institutional damage is staggering. As one former senior attorney put it: you’re not going to replace three quarters of lawyers who served for years, if not decades, and the public trust in communities where investigations simply stopped is gone.

We discussed downstream effects: judges are increasingly expressing frustration at DOJ attorneys missing deadlines or failing to ensure compliance with court orders, with some questioning their honesty outright. The Civil Rights Division has been gutted. Environmental enforcement has ground to a halt. And the immigration courts are sitting on a backlog of more than 3.3 million cases.

Where to Watch & Subscribe

Catch the full conversation on the replay, and please support Scott’s independent journalism:

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MeidasTouch Network: Where Scott serves as Chief Washington Correspondent

Thanks to everyone who tuned in live. These three stories aren’t separate threads — they’re the same fabric. Stay informed, stay loud, and we’ll see you on the next Live.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Caro Henry, LC - Silence is Complicity, Leah Anderson, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.