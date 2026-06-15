Dean's LIVE with @LevParnas: Cohen/Trump Kiss And Make-Up. Haberman's Book "Scoop," Russia Terrorizes Kyiv

Quick one, because the pattern is the whole story.

Went LIVE with Lev Parnas tonight, and if you’ve been here a while, you already know the rhythm: Lev tells you what’s coming, you wait, and then months later the “respectable” press discovers it, launders it through a book deal, and acts like they cracked the case. Tonight was that on a loop.

Cohen and Trump are kissing and making up. Michael Cohen — the guy who went to prison for this man — is now back in the fold, with Trump out here promoting his Substack while Cohen does the work of trying to discredit Letitia James and Alvin Bragg. Lev warned us this was coming months ago. He told you exactly how this ends, because he’s lived inside this machine and knows that loyalty in Trumpworld isn’t a value, it’s a faucet. On, off, on again when it’s useful. And here we are, right on schedule

Then there’s the situation-room infighting. Lev flagged the Dan Bongino mess in the situation room eight months ago. Eight. And now Maggie Haberman has — surprise — a book about it. Eight months later. While she and the rest of that crowd sat on the Epstein cover-up story that Lev broke months ago. Sat on it. The same way Michael Wolff and Michael Cohen have sat on what they knew. The victims wanted that information. Americans wanted that information. And the gatekeepers held it — not because it wasn’t true, but because a fact you sit on becomes a chapter, and a chapter becomes a check.

That’s the part that should make you furious. The criminal economy of mainstream media in this country is genuinely stunning. They don’t bury stories because they’re false. They bury them because timing is inventory. Haberman, Snow, Wolff, Cohen — different names, same hustle: monetize the delay, sell the public its own stolen news back at a markup. Lev hands it to you for free, in real time, and gets called a conspiracy theorist for being early.

Early isn’t wrong. Early is just inconvenient to people with a book to sell.

We closed in Ukraine with Oleks — Lev’s Voice of Ukraine LIVE partner — who walked us through another brutal night of Russian aggression. Putin bombed one of the most culturally and religiously significant sites in the country: a 1,000-year-old church. A thousand years. Standing through every empire, every war, every winter — gone in a night because a dying man with a map wants to be remembered as a conqueror. Oleks said it plainly, and you could hear it in his voice.

So that’s the night. Lev was right again. The press will catch up in about eight months. And a millennium of history is rubble while we argue about whether any of it’s really happening.

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Ashleigh Alauren, Vicki Whicker, Lalisa, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas and Oleksandr Bolbirer! Join me for my next live video in the app.