Dean's LIVE with @TheKenHarbaughShow: Trump Humiliated in His Own Hometown As Ukraine Breaks Russia In Crimea

June 9, 2024

There are moments that tell you which way the wind is blowing, and Monday night at Madison Square Garden was one of them.

Donald Trump showed up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals — Knicks versus Spurs, his hometown team, the first sitting president ever to attend an NBA Finals game — as the personal guest of Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime friend and donor. And when his face appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, the most famous arena in America answered with a wall of boos. Not scattered. Not polite. Thunderous, as the coverage put it. A chorus of jeers from the crowd of a building he’s called home turf his whole life.

It got worse from there. His attendance led to airport-style security, with ticket-holders waiting two-plus hours to get in. A planned fan watch party near the arena was cancelled because of his presence. And then the Knicks — riding a 13-game playoff win streak — lost their first game of the Finals, 115-111. New Yorkers were not subtle about who they blamed.

Why the humiliation lands so hard

This is the thing Ken and I kept circling back to: Trump is a man who has spent a decade insulated inside curated rallies, friendly crowds, and a staff that exists to tell him what he wants to hear. Nobody around him will say the quiet part out loud: in much of America, and especially in the cities, he is not feared or admired. He’s openly hated.

His national approval has been sitting in the high-30s to low-40s for months — well underwater, with disapproval north of 50% across most aggregators, and his economy numbers cratering as tariff-driven inflation bites. But the national average hides the real story. In deep-blue strongholds like California and New York, his approval has sunk into the low-to-mid 20s and below. In his own city — the one that made him — he pulled fewer than 839,000 votes in 2024 against more than 1.9 million for Harris.

So when MSG booed, it wasn’t an aberration. It was the suppressed reality breaking through the bubble. The spell that MAGA depends on — the illusion of universal strength, of a movement too big to mock — only works if nobody is allowed to laugh. Monday night, twenty thousand New Yorkers laughed. On camera. On the Jumbotron. There’s no spinning a boo.

The real reason for hope: Ukraine

But the heart of this conversation — and the reason Ken’s reporting is essential right now — was Ukraine. Ken just spent two weeks embedded with the drone operators and frontline warriors who are quietly rewriting the war, and what he came back with is the most genuinely hopeful thing I’ve heard in months.

Here’s what’s happening, and it’s stunning. Over roughly the last two months, Ukraine has waged a systematic, surgical campaign against Russian logistics and infrastructure — and Russia has had almost no answer for it.

They’ve choked Crimea. Ukrainian Special Operations drone units have established what they call fire control over the Melitopol–Chonhar land corridor — one of Russia’s key supply routes into occupied Crimea. Drivers on the peninsula are now living under gasoline rationing, capped at 20 liters a day, using fuel coupons, waiting in long lines in Sevastopol — the home base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. One resident told Reuters he hadn’t been able to fill up in two days.

They’ve gutted the fuel supply. Strikes on refineries and depots have reportedly pushed Russian oil-refining volumes down toward levels not seen since the 2009 crisis, with fuel limits spreading even to stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

They’re hitting deep — and methodically. Ukraine’s strike reach now extends hundreds of kilometers behind the line, with strategic drones reportedly able to range as far as 3,500 km, putting military-industrial sites in the Urals on the map. And as Ken put it, they’re picking apart Russian air defense and infrastructure from Mariupol to St. Petersburg — not in chaotic flailing, but with a patience and precision that Russia simply can’t keep up with. Refineries can’t be repaired before the next wave arrives.

This is the part that matters for anyone feeling hopeless about democracy worldwide. Ukraine isn’t just surviving Russia’s largest bombardments of the war — it’s gaining strategic momentum, doing to a far larger military exactly what bullies never expect: refusing to break, and then turning the tables. Ken’s point throughout was that intimidation is a sign of weakness, not strength. Bullies lash out hardest when they’re losing. That’s as true of the Kremlin as it is of a president getting booed in his own backyard.

The throughline

The boos at MSG and the fires across Russian fuel depots are the same story told in two registers: the projected aura of strongman invincibility is just that — projected. It depends on no one testing it. And it’s being tested everywhere, all at once, by Knicks fans and Ukrainian drone operators alike.

If you’ve been looking for some good news — some actual, evidence-backed reason for hope on Ukraine and on democracy holding the line — this is the conversation for you.

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