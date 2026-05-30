Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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John Gregory's avatar
John Gregory
1hEdited

Well, if I were up from midnight till 3 a.m. rage posting, then up again at 6 for some more defamatory AI videos, I would probably fall asleep by early afternoon being yammered at by the flunkies in Cabinet too.

Should we be asking why he is up in the night on his offensive social medium, or is it just because that is a lot more fun than listening to official business and does not need the same level of attention?

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Rena Helms-Park's avatar
Rena Helms-Park
43m

Waiting to see what the American Nero's autopsy will say.

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