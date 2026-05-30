May 30, 2026

Let’s start with the tell. When the White House wants you to read something, they hand it to you at 9 a.m. on a Tuesday with a podium and a flag. When they want it to disappear, they shove it out the door at 10 p.m. on a Friday heading into a long weekend, into the news graveyard, hoping everybody’s at the cottage.

That’s where President Donald Trump’s “annual physical” from Walter Reed landed this week. Friday night. Lights off. Three pages of “PERFECTLY,” in his words, are healthy.

And buried in those three pages is the single most embarrassing sentence I’ve read in an official government medical document: that an “AI-enhanced electrocardiogram” estimated the 79-year-old’s “cardiac age” to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

A 79-year-old man who is filmed nodding off at Cabinet meetings, press availabilities, and a Memorial Day service at Arlington has, apparently, the heart of a sprightly 65-year-old. The robot says so. Case closed. Go back to your barbecue.

Except actual heart doctors took one look at that line and started laughing.

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WHO ACTUALLY WROTE THIS THING

First, the author. The memo is signed by Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, D.O., Physician to the President.

Barbabella is, by every account, a brave and decorated man. He’s a U.S. Navy captain. He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He took shrapnel from an IED in 2009 and earned a Purple Heart and a Legion of Merit. Nobody is dragging his service.

But here’s what matters when you’re the guy certifying that the most powerful man on Earth is fit to hold the nuclear codes: Barbabella earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1996, did his residency at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and specializes in emergency and tactical medicine. Battlefield medicine. Trauma. The guy you absolutely want when there’s a bleed in a Helmand Province firefight.

He is not a cardiologist. He is not a neurologist. He is not a geriatrician. He is not a sleep specialist. He’s an ER/combat doc who is now the sole gatekeeper of what the public learns about an almost-80-year-old president’s brain and heart. And the document he produced reads exactly like what it is: a defence brief, not a diagnosis.

NOW HERE’S A GUY WHO ACTUALLY DOES HEARTS FOR A LIVING

Enter Dr. Jonathan Reiner. Credentials, because they matter here: Professor of Medicine and Surgery at The George Washington University School of Medicine. Director of GWU Hospital’s cardiac catheterization laboratory. Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. And — the kicker — the man who served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s personal cardiologist for more than 30 years, keeping alive a man who had five heart attacks and ultimately a heart transplant.

So when it comes to reading a presidential heart, one of these two men has spent three decades doing it at the absolute highest level. It is not Barbabella.

Reiner has been on CNN repeatedly raising flags, and he’s not buying the “cardiac age” magic trick. He’s already called the White House’s earlier drip-drip-drip health disclosures evasive, almost laughable, and pointed out the obvious — there is no such thing as a routine “preventative cardiac MRI” for an 80-year-old man, and advanced imaging like that isn’t a standard checkup item. As Reiner put it, a scan like that is the kind of thing “performed in response to some clinical concern” — meaning healthy 79-year-olds don’t generally get sent for it just for fun.

The “14 years younger” AI cardiac-age line is marketing, not medicine. It’s a number designed to be screenshotted by the faithful, not scrutinized by professionals.

TWO CT SCANS IN UNDER A YEAR ISN’T “PERFECT.” IT’S A PATTERN.

Here’s the thread they don’t want you pulling.

In October, Trump made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed and bragged about a “perfect” MRI. Then the story quietly changed — it wasn’t an MRI. It was a CT scan, which the White House later said was meant “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.” Trump himself couldn’t keep straight which scan he’d had. CNN

Now this exam — coming roughly six months later, not a year — features coronary CT angiography again. Trump described the whole thing as a “semiannual physical,” a phrase Reiner flagged as telling: presidents have historically done one comprehensive physical a year. Reiner noted the apparent shift to a six-month evaluation cycle, framing it as “perhaps as a nod to his age.”

Healthy people do not get advanced cardiac imaging twice in under a year for kicks. You order repeat imaging when you’re watching something. The frequency itself is the red flag — and the report’s chipper tone is engineered to make you ignore it.

THE ANKLES AND THE HANDS THEY KEEP “EXPLAINING” AWAY

The report admits to “slight lower leg swelling” — the same swollen-ankle issue that, last summer, got an official name: chronic venous insufficiency.

Then there’s the bruising. The memo blames the ecchymosis on the back of his hands on frequent handshaking plus aspirin, calling it a common, benign effect. Sounds tidy. Except, as the Washington Post noted, outside physicians have pushed back on that explanation, pointing out the bruising has shown up on Trump’s nondominant left hand, which is not the hand you’d expect to bruise from shaking thousands of hands.

And about that aspirin: Trump has said he takes 325 mg a day — four times the standard 81 mg preventive dose — because he wants, in his own words, “nice, thin blood.” A 325 mg daily dose can raise the risk of bleeding. Reiner, the actual cardiologist, has flatly said Trump’s aspirin logic “makes no sense” — anticoagulants don’t literally “thin” blood. So we’ve got a battlefield medic certifying a regimen that a 30-year cardiologist calls nonsensical. Cool. Cool, cool, cool.

THE FOURTH DEMENTIA TEST THEY KEEP WAVING AT YOU LIKE A TROPHY

Now, the part the MAGA faithful will be posting in all caps: “HE SCORED 30 OUT OF 30!”

Thirty out of thirty on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The MoCA.

Here’s what they don’t tell you: the MoCA is not an IQ test. It’s not a measure of brilliance or stable-genius-ness. It is a dementia and cognitive impairment screening tool. It asks you to draw a clock, identify a lion, and remember five words for a few minutes. A cognitively healthy adult of any normal intelligence is expected to score at or near 30. Acing it doesn’t make you a genius — it means you cleared the floor for “not currently showing signs of significant cognitive impairment.”

And here’s the question nobody at that Friday-night document dump answered: why does this president keep getting screened for dementia? By the count of his publicly disclosed exams, this is believed to be roughly his fourth cognitive screening. You don’t repeatedly screen a patient for cognitive decline because everything’s fine. You screen — and re-screen — when there’s something you’re monitoring. Healthy 50-year-olds don’t get four dementia screens. The repetition is the story.

THE ENORMOUS THING THE REPORT JUST... DOESN’T MENTION

Now here’s the part that should make every single person reading this stop cold.

Read the whole report. Three pages. “Comprehensive neurological examination.” “Normal mental status.” “Normal gait and balance.” Twenty-two specialists, allegedly.

And nowhere in this exhaustive document is there one single word about the most visible, most filmed, most undeniable health issue this president has: he keeps falling asleep in public.

Not “blinking.” Not “resting his eyes.” Asleep.

Dr. Reiner — the cardiologist, not the press office — said it plainly on CNN: “The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room.” And then the gut-punch: there was concern that Trump may have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances — eyes shut for a sustained stretch during the nation’s most solemn tribute, captured on camera, the day before he strolled into Walter Reed for this “perfect” exam.

Reiner went further. He raised the possibility of “chronic insomnia,” which he called “a severe illness,” warning that chronic sleep dysfunction can increase the risk of dementia and cognitive decline in older adults. He’s also noted that conditions like sleep apnea cause exactly this kind of daytime somnolence — and that we’ve never been told the president has sleep apnea. Back in January, after an Oval Office event, Reiner posted that “repeatedly falling asleep with a dozen people surrounding your desk is not normal. It needs to be evaluated.”

So a 79-year-old man is on tape repeatedly nodding off in meetings and at a national memorial. A top cardiologist says it could signal a severe illness and demands it be evaluated. Then the White House produces a “comprehensive” physical that touts an AI heart-age party trick and a 30/30 clock-drawing score — and says absolutely nothing about the sleeping.

You don’t accidentally leave that out. You leave it out on purpose. A real comprehensive neurological and sleep evaluation of a patient with documented “severe daytime somnolence” would have addressed it head-on. This one pretended it doesn’t exist.

The White House’s response to Reiner, by the way, wasn’t to release the sleep data. It was to have a spokesman call one of the country’s most respected cardiologists a “hack doctor”. When you’ve got nothing, you call the cardiologist a quack and hope nobody asks the follow-up.

HERE’S THE BOTTOM LINE

Strip away the gold letterhead and here’s what you’ve actually got:

A battlefield emergency physician — not a cardiologist, not a neurologist, not a sleep specialist — signed a Friday-night memo claiming a near-80-year-old man who keeps passing out in public has the heart of a 65-year-old, according to an AI gadget. He aced a dementia screening that he’s reportedly taken something like four times now, which they’re selling as proof of genius rather than asking why he keeps needing it. The report waves away the bruising and the swollen ankles with explanations that outside doctors don’t buy. It quietly logs a second cardiac CT in under a year as if that’s normal. And it completely omits the single most obvious, most filmed problem the man has.

Meanwhile, the cardiologist who kept Dick Cheney’s transplanted heart beating for decades is on television practically begging someone to actually evaluate this guy.

You can watch the videos yourself. You’ve seen the eyes close. You’ve seen the chin drop. We can all see it. And no number of “PERFECTLY” posts on Truth Social, no AI heart-age gimmick, and no Friday-night document dump changes what’s right in front of our faces.

They can force the doctors at Walter Reed to write “exceptional health” until their pens run dry.

It doesn’t make it true.

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