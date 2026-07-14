Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
1h

Hooray.

At last - she has shown great courage and resilience in keeping going with this, in the face of years of abuse from Bonespurs and the MAGAt tame media 🤡

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
1h

Congratulations! And she persisted, she did not fail or falter. Well done and best wishes!

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