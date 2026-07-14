July 14, 2026

Last Tuesday I wrote that the check was coming. This morning, it cleared.

A Notice of Electronic Filing hit the docket in Carroll v. Trump (1:22-cv-10016, S.D.N.Y.) confirming what Carroll’s lead lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, announced in a statement to MS NOW: the money has been transferred. The docket entry is almost anticlimactic in its bureaucratic dryness — a “CASHIERS OFFICE CRIS DISBURSEMENT” pursuant to Judge Lewis Kaplan’s July 8 order, disbursed to the Kaplan Martin LLP trust account by electronic funds transfer.

The amount, per the docket: $5,625,005.48.

Not “approximately $5 million.” Not “a reported settlement.” Five million, six hundred twenty-five thousand, five dollars, and forty-eight cents — the $5 million judgment a unanimous jury awarded in May 2023, plus the post-judgment interest that accrued under federal law while Trump spent three years exhausting every appeal he had.

Roberta Kaplan’s statement was as understated as the docket entry: three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll, and today, she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.

That’s it. That’s the whole war, compressed into two sentences. She said it happened. He called her a liar. A jury believed her. Every court in America upheld it. And now the judgment has been satisfied — in full, with interest.

How the last week unfolded

The endgame moved fast. On June 29, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s petition to hear the case, without a single noted dissent — including from the three justices he appointed. Under a stipulation Trump’s own lawyers signed back in 2023, that denial automatically entitled Carroll to the escrowed funds.

Trump tried everything anyway. He asked Judge Kaplan to freeze the money while he petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider its refusal. Kaplan denied it on July 8, writing that Trump “has been stalling this case for years” and that it was time for him to “do equity” and pay. Trump’s lawyers appealed within the hour and asked the Second Circuit for an emergency stay. That same evening, the appeals court denied it in a one-page order.

The disbursement was processed the next day, the wire went out July 13, and the docket notice landed this morning. Trump was, quite literally, out of options and out of time.

Let’s be precise about what this payment is — and isn’t

I want to be careful here, because precision is what makes this story bulletproof.

This payment is not an admission of guilt, and Trump would be the first to say so. He didn’t write a check with an apology card. The money came out of an escrow account he funded in 2023 as a condition of appealing, and the court disbursed it over his active objection. He is, even now, still filing appeals of the disbursement order itself, and his spokesman is still calling the case a hoax.

But here’s the thing: that doesn’t matter, and in a way it makes the outcome more damning, not less.

An admission can be walked back, reframed, renegotiated. A satisfied judgment cannot. What happened today is that the coercive power of the United States — the same legal system Trump sits atop as president — extracted from him the full damages a jury said he owed the woman he sexually abused and defamed. He fought it with everything he had, at every level, for three years, and lost everywhere, unanimously, repeatedly. The payment isn’t him acknowledging what he did. It’s the system concluding, finally and irreversibly, that what he did has been proven — and making him pay for it whether he acknowledges it or not.

That is what accountability actually looks like when it’s imposed rather than volunteered. Denial is free. This cost him $5,625,005.48.

The record, forever

Let’s restate what is now permanently, unappealably established in the federal record, because this is the part no press release can ever undo:

A unanimous jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996, and defamed her when he called her a liar. When Trump’s own lawyers tried to spin the verdict — arguing the damages should be slashed because the jury hadn’t checked the “rape” box under New York’s unusually narrow penal-law definition — Judge Kaplan responded with a formal written opinion holding that the jury’s finding meant Trump did rape Carroll as the word is commonly understood, and that the evidence “convincingly established” he forcibly penetrated her, causing immediate pain and lasting harm.

That opinion was affirmed by the Second Circuit. Rehearing was denied. The Supreme Court declined to review it. It is final. There is no court left in the United States with the power to change it.

So yes: Donald Trump is, on the record and forever, a man adjudicated by the American justice system to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll — conduct a federal judge formally found amounted to rape in the everyday meaning of the word — and to have defamed her for telling the truth about it. He carried that adjudication into the presidency, and it will follow him into every biography, every archive, every history book. The docket doesn’t care about his posts. The judgment is satisfied. The findings stand.

What’s still outstanding: $83.3 million and counting

This was the smaller of the two judgments. In January 2024, a second jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million for the defamatory statements he made about her from the White House in 2019 — the “hoax,” the “con job,” the “not my type.” The Second Circuit upheld that verdict earlier this year and declined to rehear it, and Trump’s team has said it will petition the Supreme Court next.

If the pattern of the first case holds — and every ruling so far suggests it will — that judgment is also accruing interest while he delays, on a base fifteen times larger than this one. The same math that turned $5 million into $5.6 million is running right now on $83.3 million.

She won

E. Jean Carroll was 79 when she took the most powerful man in the world to court. She was mocked, threatened, and defamed again mid-lawsuit — which simply became evidence in the next lawsuit. She has said she plans to give the money away, to causes Trump would hate.

Today the first judgment converted from a verdict into a wire transfer. The second one is coming. And the historical record — the only ledger that matters in the long run — closed today with her name on the winning side.

She said what happened. She proved what happened. And now, at last, she’s been paid for what happened.

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Based on the July 14, 2026 docket entry in Carroll v. Trump (S.D.N.Y., 1:22-cv-10016), the statement from attorney Roberta Kaplan, and reporting from NBC News, ABC News, CNBC, PBS/AP, and NPR.