Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

Terrific reporting, Dean. The bit I liked the very best was listing the gas prices as LOL, OMG and WTF! That is exactly what they’re beginning to look like around Northern Virginia and I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see those letters used this way. The problem is, if we need to drive, there’s no way to ignore the numbers so just pay them and try not to have a heart attack!

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
3h

We're in the best economy EVER per DJT...😄😁😆.

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