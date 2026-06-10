June 10, 2026

The hottest country in the world is dying.

Remember when Donald Trump stood at a podium in Texas in February and told you — with that smug, jowly confidence of a man who has never once paid for his own groceries — that “slashing energy costs is among the most important actions we can take to bring down prices for American consumers”?

Remember the part where he said cutting energy costs would “cut the cost of everything”?

Yeah. About that.

This morning the Bureau of Labor Statistics — the same agency whose commissioner Trump fired last summer for the crime of reporting numbers he didn’t like — dropped the May Consumer Price Index. And it is a stinker. Inflation hit 4.2% year-over-year, the highest annual rate since April 2023. That’s up from 3.8% in April, which was up from 3.3% in March. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s three straight months of acceleration. The roar, as they say, is getting louder. It’s just not the kind of roar he promised.

Let’s go through the wreckage, because the man and his cabinet are about to spend the next 72 hours telling you the sky is not falling. It is.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE (THE PRESIDENT DOES)

Here’s what 4.2% actually means in your kitchen, at your pump, and on your power bill:

Headline inflation: 4.2% annually, 0.5% in a single month. Three-year high. Not a vibe. Not a “Biden hangover.” A number, printed by the government, in June 2026, on Trump’s watch.

Energy prices: up 23.5% over the year , and a 3.9% jump in May alone. The BLS straight up said energy accounted for over 60% of the entire monthly inflation increase. Sixty percent. From the one thing he swore he’d make cheaper.

Gasoline: up 40.5% in twelve months. Forty. Percent. The national average sat around $4.26-$4.50 a gallon through late May and into June. This is the same man who bragged in his February State of the Union that gas was “below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places $1.99.”

Electricity: up 5.9% over the year. Your AC is about to become a luxury good in July.

Groceries up, medical care up, the basics that working people can’t not buy — all running hot.

As Heather Long over at Navy Federal put it, Americans are getting squeezed by inflation back at a three-year high, and the pain points are exactly the things you can’t skip: gas, food, electricity, medical care. You know — the stuff Trump promised would get cheaper.

“A LITTLE (18 month) GLITCH”

So how did we get a 40% gas spike and the worst inflation print in three years?

He started a war.

In late February, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Before that war, the national average for gas was $2.98. Trump — the self-described master dealmaker, the stable genius, the guy who was going to end wars in “24 hours” — instead lit a match in the Middle East, and Iran did the obvious thing: it choked the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil. Oil blew past $100 a barrel. Then $116. Your pump did the rest.

And when ABC’s Mary Bruce asked Trump about Americans getting hammered at the pump, the President of the United States — a billionaire who has not personally pumped gas since the Carter administration — looked into the camera and called your pain “a little glitch.”

“I think it’s fine. It’s a little glitch. We had to take this detour,” he said.

A detour. A glitch. Tell that to the single mom in Ohio paying $80 to fill a Corolla. Tell it to the family that watched their $384 tax “cut” from the Big Beautiful Bill get completely erased — and then some — by roughly $450 in extra annual energy costs, according to Moody’s. They gave you $384 with one hand and reached into your tank and took $450 with the other. That’s not a tax cut. That’s a magic trick performed by a guy who thinks you’re stupid.

“GAS WILL DROP LIKE A ROCK” (NARRATOR: IT WILL NOT)

On May 11, with the national average at $4.52, Trump promised that the second the war ends, gas will “drop like a rock.”

The actual oil analysts — you know, people who do this for a living instead of golfing and posting in all caps at 3 a.m. — disagree. The chief oil analyst at OPIS told Newsweek that Americans can “kiss” pre-war $2.98 gas “goodbye for the rest of 2026,” and that we might not see those prices again until the second half of 2027. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan says even if the strait reopened today, it’d be July before cargoes hit the market — and a return to old prices “could take beyond a year.”

Even an NBC analysis of Trump’s own floated gas-tax-holiday gimmick found that suspending every federal and state gas tax would still leave prices about 35% higher than where they were before he kicked off his war. The man broke the thing and now he’s selling you duct tape.

“BUT THE JOBS REPORT WAS GOOD, DEAN”

Okay. Credit where it’s due, because unlike the White House, I’m not going to lie to you.

The May jobs report was solid on the surface. 172,000 jobs added (according to the inveterate liars in the Trump Regime), way above the 85,000 economists expected. Unemployment held at 4.3%. Core inflation — stripping out food and energy — actually cooled a touch to a 0.2% monthly gain, below forecasts, which tells you the tariff pass-through hasn’t fully detonated yet. Fine. True. Noted.

Here’s why it doesn’t save him.

First, that 4.3% headline unemployment hides the rot underneath. The broader U-6 measure — which counts the folks who gave up looking and the people stuck in part-time jobs they don’t want — sits at 8.1%, more than a full point above pre-pandemic norms. The unemployment rate for U.S.-born workers has climbed over the past year to 4.7%. A near-million more Americans are sitting in labor-market limbo than the cheerful headline suggests.

Second — and this is the part that should terrify everyone — a good jobs number plus accelerating inflation is the exact recipe nobody wants. Economists have a word for hot prices colliding with a softening labor market: stagflation. Stanford’s economic policy shop has been waving this flag for months. The Center for American Progress modeled Trump’s whole agenda — the tariffs, the DOGE firings, the war, the deportations — and concluded it has already generated stagflation: slower growth, faster inflation. Not 1970s-level yet. But you don’t want to be on the road to the 1970s. The 1970s sucked. Ask your parents about gas lines and shag carpeting.

THE TARIFF TIME BOMB IS STILL TICKING

And we haven’t even gotten to the part where Trump’s tariffs — the largest U.S. tax increase as a share of GDP since 1993 — are projected to cost the average household about $1,500 this year. Core goods prices actually dipped 0.1% in May, which the White House will wave around like a winning lottery ticket. But “muted for now“ is doing a lot of work in that sentence. The Tax Foundation pegs the long-run hit at hundreds of thousands of jobs and a permanent dent in GDP. The bill always comes due. It’s just been delayed, deferred, and rebranded — like everything else this man has ever touched.

THE FED, THE FALL GUY, AND THE GRIFT

Naturally, Trump’s response to inflation he caused is to scream at the one institution actually trying to contain it. He’s spent months torching outgoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not slashing rates — because nothing fights inflation like pouring gasoline on it. His hand-picked replacement, Kevin Warsh, is getting rubber-stamped by the Senate, and the open question is whether Warsh will have the spine to do his job or just become another yes-man cutting rates into a 4.2% inflation fire to make the boss feel good before the midterms.

Because that’s what this is really about. The cost of living is the number one issue heading into the 2026 midterms, and Trump’s own polling on inflation is underwater by 26 points — 36% approve, 62% disapprove. He knows it. So expect the firehose: blame Biden, blame Powell, blame Iran (the war he started), blame the BLS (the agency he purged), blame anyone with a pulse who isn’t him.

BOTTOM LINE

Donald Trump promised $2 gas. You’re paying north of $4.

He promised to “cut the cost of everything.” Inflation is at a three-year high.

He promised a roaring economy. He delivered a war, a 40% gas spike, an erased tax cut, and a shrug.

And when you told him it hurt, he called it a “little glitch.”

It’s not a glitch, folks. It’s the plan. It’s always been the plan — break it, blame someone else, sell you the duct tape, and count on you forgetting by November.

Don’t forget. I imagine you won’t, when you’re reminded every time you buy gas, groceries or get turned down for a job you’re desperately over qualified for.

Welcome to Trump’s broke ass America.

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If this fired you up, share it with the group chat that still thinks gas is $1.99. Forward it to the uncle who’s “doing his own research.” The numbers are public. The lies are obvious. Spread the truth.

Sources: BLS Consumer Price Index (May 2026); BLS Employment Situation (May 2026); CNBC; Fox Business; CBS News; PBS NewsHour; Newsweek; ABC News; NBC News; CNN; Moody’s; Tax Foundation; Center for American Progress; Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.