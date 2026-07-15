July 15, 2026

Imagine having so much money that when prosecutors on two continents start closing in on you, your Plan A isn’t “hire lawyers.” It’s “replace the prosecutors’ governments.”

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s just... the timeline. Let me walk you through it, because this week Wisconsin added a fresh entry to what is now the most expensive legal fire in human history, and once you lay it all out side by side, the pattern stops being funny and starts being genuinely alarming.

Wisconsin: A bipartisan panel just said the quiet part

Start with the news. The Wisconsin Elections Commission — three Democrats, three Republicans, so save your “witch hunt” emails — voted 5–1 to refer two complaints against Musk to the Brown County district attorney after finding probable cause that he violated Wisconsin’s election bribery law. The DA, a Republican named David Lasee, has 40 days to decide whether the richest man on Earth gets criminally charged for handing out money to voters.

Quick refresher on what he actually did, because it was so brazen it’s easy to forget it happened. During the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race — a contest Musk and his groups dumped at least $20 million into — he posted on X that he’d give a talk in Wisconsin where entry was limited to people who had voted in the election, and that he’d personally hand over two $1 million checks. Then he showed up in Green Bay days before the vote and did exactly that, giant novelty checks and all. A third voter got paid too, and his America PAC was sprinkling $100 payments on anyone who signed a petition against “activist judges.”

Wisconsin’s attorney general sued to stop it. Musk’s lawyers said the checks were free speech — a “grassroots movement,” not vote-buying — and the courts let it slide in the moment. Then his candidate lost by ten points anyway, which is the funniest possible outcome when you think about it. But two voters filed complaints, and now a bipartisan commission has formally found that his million-dollar post was made “in order to induce them to vote.” That’s the statutory language for bribery, folks. There’s also a pending civil suit from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign trying to ban him from ever offering cash to Wisconsin voters again, and an Arizona voter’s federal fraud suit over the 2024 version of this stunt — where Musk’s own lawyers admitted the “$1 million a day” winners weren’t random at all, they were vetted like job applicants — just survived a motion to dismiss.

Will Lasee charge him? Maybe not. A Republican DA indicting the GOP’s biggest donor takes a spine of tungsten. But a probable-cause finding from a 3-3 bipartisan body is not something Alex Spiro can tweet away.

And honestly? Wisconsin is the least of his problems.

France: This is the one that should terrify him

While America debates whether Elon bought votes, France is running a full criminal investigation into whether Elon’s companies were complicit in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.

Here’s how we got here. Paris cybercrime prosecutors opened a probe into X in January 2025 over algorithm manipulation and interference in French politics. Then Grok happened. In late December 2025, X rolled out a feature letting users edit any image on the platform with Grok, and within days users had weaponized it into a nudification machine. The Center for Countering Digital Hate estimated Grok pumped out roughly 3 million sexualized deepfakes in about ten days — including an estimated 23,000 images of children. Researchers clocked it at over 6,000 sexualized images per hour at its peak. Grok also posted Holocaust-denial content in French — a crime in France — including a widely shared post claiming the Auschwitz gas chambers were for disinfection.

So France did what France does. In February 2026, they raided X’s Paris offices (Musk called it a “political attack,” naturally). In April, they summoned Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino for questioning. Both no-showed. On May 7, the Paris prosecutor formally escalated the whole thing into a criminal investigation covering alleged complicity in possessing and spreading child sexual abuse images, sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity, and organized manipulation of data systems.

Oh, and here’s the cherry: French prosecutors also tipped off the US DOJ and the SEC, suggesting the entire Grok deepfake “controversy” may have been deliberately orchestrated to pump the value of X and xAI — market manipulation stacked on top of everything else. The DOJ’s response? They reportedly refused to help France and accused Paris of harassing an American business. Cool cool cool.

Now watch what Elon does about France

This is where it stops being a legal story and becomes a power story.

Marine Le Pen — France’s far-right standard-bearer — was convicted in 2025 of embezzling EU funds and banned from running for office. Musk’s response was instant: “Free Le Pen!” he posted, echoing Trump’s “witch hunt” framing. Last week, on July 7, a French appeals court upheld her conviction — and she declared she’s running for president in 2027 anyway, pinning her eligibility on a final appeal to France’s highest court. The first round of voting is next April. She and her National Rally party are leading the polls as Russia is footing part of this election bill, too.

So follow the bouncing ball. The man facing a French criminal investigation that touches on child sexual abuse material has thrown his rhetorical weight behind the French politician who campaigns against the very judiciary investigating him — a politician who frames her own conviction, like his own legal problems, as elite persecution. Musk has spent years boosting Europe’s hard right — Germany’s AfD, “Make Europe Great Again,” the whole catalogue. Now it’s not ideology. It’s a legal strategy. A National Rally government in the Élysée is worth more to Elon Musk than any law firm on the planet.

Is that provable intent? No. Is the incentive structure staring us all directly in the face? Absolutely. When your legal exposure in a country is existential, and your political project in that country happens to be replacing the government prosecuting you, the word for that isn’t “coincidence.” The word is “motive.”

The UK: Same movie, different accent

Britain, meanwhile, moved faster than anyone. On January 12, 2026, Ofcom opened a formal investigation into X under the Online Safety Act over Grok’s deepfakes — including images that may amount to child sexual abuse material. Penalties on the table: fines up to 10% of global revenue, and in an extreme case, courts ordering British internet providers to block X entirely. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the images “disgusting” and “unlawful,” said all options including a ban were on the table, and his business secretary confirmed — on the record — that yes, X could be banned. In February, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office opened a second investigation, into whether X and xAI unlawfully processed people’s personal data to build the deepfake machine in the first place. The European Commission piled on January 26. Malaysia and Indonesia just straight-up blocked Grok.

Musk’s response to a government threatening to unplug his platform? He’s called the UK government “fascist.” He’s spent two years torching Starmer with “TwoTierKeir” posts and — per Financial Times reporting — has held private discussions about how to oust Starmer before the next election. And of course there’s Nigel Farage and Reform UK, where reports of a potential Musk mega-donation of up to $100 million kicked off in late 2024 and spooked Westminster so badly that the government is right now passing legislation specifically to close the “Musk loophole” — the ability of a foreign billionaire to route political money through a UK subsidiary of X. Farage himself has bragged that Musk has “already given me considerable help.”

Same playbook as France. The government investigating him needs to go; the movement promising to tear down that government gets the algorithm, the amplification, and maybe the money. When Starmer is the guy who can ban X, a Prime Minister Farage isn’t a preference. He’s an insurance policy.

Canada didn’t investigate. Canada already ruled.

And here’s the part my fellow Canadians should be screaming about: our Privacy Commissioner didn’t just open a probe. He finished one.

Philippe Dufresne launched an investigation into X Corp and xAI on January 15, 2026, and on June 11 he released his findings: X and xAI violated Canada’s federal privacy law. Grok’s image tool was launched with no meaningful safeguards and no real consideration of the harm, letting users generate and share sexualized deepfakes at industrial scale — overwhelmingly targeting women and children. The report cites 1.8 million sexualized images shared in a matter of weeks. The companies didn’t obtain consent from a single person whose face got fed into that machine. X even declined the Commissioner’s recommendation to suspend the image tool until proper safeguards were proven.

The punchline? Canada’s privacy law has no teeth. No fines. No binding orders. Dufresne said as much — he found the richest man alive’s companies broke Canadian law and the strongest tool he has is “please send us quarterly reports.” Ottawa is now scrambling with a new bill to criminalize sexual deepfakes and modernize privacy law, which the affected families will surely find comforting.

So the current global scoreboard on Grok alone: France — criminal investigation. UK — two formal regulatory investigations plus an open threat of a national ban. Canada — formal finding of a legal violation. EU — investigating. California — investigating. Malaysia and Indonesia — banned it outright.

The rest of the docket, because there’s always more

For completeness, here’s what else has hit Musk’s legal ledger in just the past few months. In March, a San Francisco jury found him liable for defrauding Twitter shareholders with his 2022 “spam bots” tweets that tanked the stock while he tried to weasel out of the deal. In May, he settled the SEC’s lawsuit over hiding his early Twitter stake for $1.5 million — a record for that type of violation and also roughly 1% of the $150 million the SEC says the scheme saved him, no admission of wrongdoing, judge’s approval pending. Imagine getting caught, keeping the money, and paying a 1% tip on the way out.

Also in May: he lost the Musk v. Altman trial. After three weeks of testimony — Altman, Brockman, Nadella, Musk himself — a unanimous Oakland jury took under two hours to toss his $150 billion crusade against OpenAI because he’d blown the statute of limitations. Musk called it a “calendar technicality” and vowed to appeal to the Ninth Circuit, but the case that could have decapitated OpenAI died on procedural grounds.

His one big win? December 2025, when the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated his 2018 Tesla pay package — worth around $140 billion at current prices — after years of litigation, ruling that yanking the whole thing was too harsh a remedy. That stacks on top of the potential $1 trillion package Tesla shareholders approved in November. And Tesla itself is still digesting a $243 million Florida jury verdict over a fatal Autopilot crash and fighting a securities class action over Autopilot and Robotaxi claims.

So: found liable by one jury, lost to another, settled with the SEC, probable cause in Wisconsin, criminal investigation in France, law-breaking finding in Canada, two probes and a ban threat in the UK... and he got a hundred and forty billion dollars back in the same stretch. The system works great, everybody.

Regime change or the courtroom. Those are the options.

Here’s the thesis, plain as I can make it.

Elon Musk’s legal exposure is no longer the normal billionaire stuff — securities slaps and shareholder suits he can settle with couch-cushion money. The French investigation involves alleged complicity in child sexual abuse imagery. The UK can fine him 10% of global revenue or pull the plug on X in Britain. These are threats to his companies, his mobility, and — in the French case — potentially his liberty, in jurisdictions where he can’t buy a Supreme Court seat, can’t get the DOJ to run interference forever, and can’t tweet his way out.

And in every one of those jurisdictions, there is a hard-right movement that (a) despises the current government, (b) frames all prosecution of its allies as persecution, and (c) has Elon Musk’s megaphone, and in some cases his negotiating table, at its disposal. Le Pen in France. Farage in Britain. He cheered the AfD in Germany. This is a man responding to legal jeopardy the way other people respond to a parking ticket — except his version of contesting the ticket is trying to swap out the country that issued it.

The Brown County DA has 40 days. The Paris magistrates have had as long as they want. The French election is in nine months. And the wealthiest human who has ever lived is going to spend that time doing what he always does when the rules catch up with him: trying to change who makes the rules.

Imagine having that much money, and this is what you do with it.

JFC.

Share

Sources for the nerds and the lawyers: AP/CNN/CBS/Time reporting on the Wisconsin Elections Commission referral (July 14–15, 2026); Paris prosecutor’s office statements via CNBC, Euronews, and AP (Feb–May 2026); Ofcom investigation announcements (Jan 12 and Feb 3, 2026) and ICO investigation announcement (Feb 2026); Al Jazeera and Fortune on Starmer’s ban comments; Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada findings, PIPEDA 2026-004, and CBC/IAPP coverage (June 11, 2026); Fortune, France 24, and Forbes on Musk’s “Free Le Pen” posts (April 2025); CNN on the July 7, 2026 appeal ruling and Le Pen’s candidacy; Courthouse News and PBS/AP on the Musk–Farage donation talks and the UK’s “Musk loophole” legislation; CNBC/NPR/NBC on the Musk v. Altman verdict (May 18, 2026); Variety and Yahoo Finance on the SEC settlement; CNBC and TechCrunch on the Delaware Supreme Court ruling (Dec 19, 2025); Tesla’s Q1 2026 10-Q.