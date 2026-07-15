Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
10h

People in France are smart! They have heard and read what is happening here because of Musk and Trump.

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Steven M.'s avatar
Steven M.
10h

I hope that Elon Musk ends up in prison, which he richly deserves. Then, I hope that some big, bald-headed dude named Bubba picks him to be his girlfriend.

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