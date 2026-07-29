Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

Get rid of Musk. Support Minnesota and other states against him. Take away US citizenship for the fraud he used. Get something besides Starlink to rely on since he can cut that off on a whim. Think about ways to end the contracts he has with the US. Go fullbore and don’t give up. We don’t need him and never have.

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MMDunn's avatar
MMDunn
1h

And this is the kind of immigrant that MAGA thinks should be welcomed into our country.

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