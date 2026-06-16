Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
9h

Illegal immigrant. Says it all. Not only should his citizenship be revoked but many contracts (given, not awarded!) should be declared illegal as well. Just remember his ability to turn off Starlink – – a threat too many of us rely on. (Yes, SpaceX is spectacular to watch, but look at those numbers!) I’m too poor to ever have invested in this. Thanks, Dean, for finally spelling it out.

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
9h

None of this is a surprise. The only reason SpaceX has been kept afloat is that we subsidize Muskrat’s wealth with our tax dollars, and NASDAQ has been allowed to list Muskrat’s scammy IPO and put it into our retirement funds. We are going to personally subsidize Muskrat with our own money.

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