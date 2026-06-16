June 16, 2026

Let’s start with the number that’s supposed to make you stop thinking: $1.77 trillion.

That’s what Elon Musk’s SpaceX was valued at when it went public on the Nasdaq this month — the largest IPO in human history, a ~$75 billion raise that makes Alibaba’s old record look like a bake sale. Priced at $135 a share. Popped on day one. Confetti. CNBC erections all around, as the American taxpayer exclusively minted an illegal immigrant as the world’s first Trillionaire.

It would make SpaceX the seventh-most-valuable company in America. Bigger than Tesla. Bigger than Berkshire Hathaway. Bigger, on paper, than the entire annual economic output of most countries on Earth.

Here’s the part nobody on your TV said out loud: the company lost roughly $5 billion last year and has never turned an annual profit.

The most expensive IPO ever floated belongs to a company that loses money by the billions. And when the most powerful number-crunchers in the business actually opened the books, a few of them used words you don’t normally hear from men in quarter-zips.

One analyst — Ed Elson, who co-hosts a markets podcast with Scott Galloway — read the official S-1 filing and called it “unserious, empty, hallucinatory, and borderline dishonest.” He pointed out the stock was priced at over 100 times sales, which would make it one of the most expensive stocks in recorded history.

That’s not a Reddit troll. That’s a credentialed guy reading the company’s own legally-binding paperwork and calling it borderline dishonest.

So let’s do what the cheerleaders won’t. Let’s pull the curtain back on the magic trick.

Part One: The Valuation Is A Story, Not A Business

Here’s how the shell game works, in plain English, for the person who doesn’t live on a Bloomberg terminal.

SpaceX is really three things stapled together:

Rockets — the launch business. Real, impressive, genuinely dominant. Also not where the trillion-dollar fantasy lives. Starlink — the satellite internet business. ~10 million subscribers, ~$10B+ in revenue. A real business with real money. This is the part that’s almost worth taking seriously. xAI — Musk’s AI company (the one that makes Grok), which he merged into SpaceX in February 2026. This is where the magic happens.

Watch the timeline, because it’s the whole con:

December 2025: an insider share sale values SpaceX around $800 billion.

February 2026: Musk merges his own AI company into it, and suddenly the combined thing is worth $1.25 trillion.

IPO target a few months later: $1.75–2 trillion.

The valuation more than doubled in under six months — not because they launched twice as many rockets or signed up twice as many Starlink customers, but because Musk bolted his AI startup onto the rocket company and the AI hype bubble did the rest.

When analysts actually broke the number apart, here’s what they found: you’re not really buying a rocket company anymore. You’re mostly buying xAI at an implied valuation around $1.9 trillion. For comparison — OpenAI, the company that actually makes ChatGPT, with around $20 billion in annual revenue, was valued at roughly $852 billion in its last round. The market is being asked to price Musk’s AI side-project at more than double the company that invented the product everyone actually uses.

It gets dumber. The S-1 reportedly shows xAI making serious money by renting out its computers to its own AI competitors — including a reported deal where a rival pays xAI well over a billion dollars a month for data-center access. That’s not a breakthrough-tech business. That’s a landlord. And the market values landlords a lot lower than it values magic.

Even a guy whose own firm owns the stock — Ross Gerber — summed up the whole thing in one sentence: “People are paying a trillion dollars for Elon.”

That’s it. That’s the asset. Not earnings. Not profit. Vibes and a man’s name.

Those people are calld “marks” or “suckers.”

Part Two: Why The Smart Money Thinks You’re The Exit

Here’s where the “no path to the valuation” thing becomes concrete, because this is the part that should genuinely make a regular investor’s blood run cold.

Morningstar — about as boring and establishment as a research shop gets — looked at SpaceX and put fair value at roughly $780 billion. That’s less than half the IPO price. Their analyst wrote that the company was “significantly overvalued” and that investors would get chances to buy it cheaper after the IPO. They flagged xAI as a “material threat of value destruction” with an “economic moat indeterminate” — analyst-speak for we have no idea why this thing should be worth what they’re charging.

Now the mechanics of why it popped anyway, because this is the trap:

The float is tiny. Musk and insiders kept the vast majority of shares. When only a sliver of a company is actually available to trade, a flood of demand — index funds forced to buy it, retail investors chasing the headline — slams into a tiny supply and the price rockets. That’s not the market discovering the company is worth $1.77 trillion. That’s a supply-and-demand squeeze on a thin float. Morningstar said this part out loud: index-inclusion mechanics and a small float are inflating the demand.

The voting is rigged in Musk’s favor — permanently. The filing reportedly includes super-voting Class B shares carrying ten votes each, handing Musk and insiders voting control after the IPO. Translation: you can buy the stock, but you get no say. Musk reportedly cannot be removed as CEO or chairman without the consent of the very insiders he controls. You’re not a part-owner. You’re a passenger, and the pilot can’t be fired.

The whole valuation rests on projections that read like science fiction. The banks justify the price with forecasts of revenue reaching hundreds of billions by 2030 and trillions by 2040 — built on space-based AI and Mars and reusable rockets. Skeptics call those numbers “pure story.” Among the people who’ve raised flags: Michael Burry — yes, the Big Short guy — and short-seller Jim Chanos, who has a long, ugly history of being right about exactly this kind of thing.

So here’s the layman’s version of the smart-money worry: A company that loses billions, that’s mostly an AI bet priced at double the actual AI leader, with a tiny tradeable float that mechanically inflates the price, and shares that give you no vote and no power to fire the guy — is being sold to the public at the most expensive valuation in history, on the strength of one man’s promises about the 2040s.

When the float widens and the index-buying pressure fades, who’s left holding it? Not Musk. Not the insiders who priced their shares at $135 and watched it pop. You. You’re not the investor in this story. You’re the exit.

That’s why the sharper voices in the room won’t say “great company” and won’t quite say “fraud” either. They say something more dangerous: this is a story being sold to people who can’t afford to learn the difference. Why Smart People Keep Whispering The P-Word: Ponzi Scheme.

Let’s get the definition right, because precision is the difference between a takedown and a lawsuit.

A Ponzi scheme is simple and ancient: there’s no real business underneath. Early investors get “paid back” not from profits, but from the cash of newer investors. It works great — right up until the new money slows down. Then the whole thing collapses at once, and whoever showed up last eats the loss. The trick survives entirely on the next sucker walking through the door.

Now — is SpaceX literally a Ponzi? No. But it’s VERY Ponzi adjacent. A textbook Ponzi has nothing underneath. This has something but that something includes a dying AI brand and it’s worth nothing.

But here’s why guys who manage real money keep circling the word — because the dynamics rhyme, even if the crime doesn’t:

The early money already got paid — by you. Musk and the insiders priced their shares low, then watched the public stampede pop it on day one. The people who got in early got their windfall from the wave of people getting in late. That’s not technically a Ponzi. It just rhymes like one.

The whole thing needs a constant stream of new believers. The $1.77 trillion price isn’t held up by profit — there isn’t any. It’s held up by belief that the next buyer will pay even more, based on promises about 2040. Strip out the flood of new money chasing the hype, and the number has nothing underneath to stand on. Morningstar said it cleaner than I can: fair value’s around $780 billion, and the rest is air pumped in by forced index-buying and a tiny float.

The guy at the top can never be made to answer for it. Super-voting shares mean Musk holds the votes no matter what. New investors fund the dream; they get no control over the dreamer.

That’s the case the sharp money is actually making. Not “it’s a Ponzi” — that’s the lazy version that gets you sued. The real, scarier version is: it has just enough real business stapled to the front to make the Ponzi-style dynamics on the back end look legitimate. The losses are real. The promises are vapor. And the math only works as long as someone dumber than you keeps buying.

Michael Burry shorted exactly this kind of “the story is the asset” market once before. You may have seen the movie.

Part Three: The Part That Should Make Every MAGA Patriot Choke On Their Freedom Fries

Now let’s talk about where the money to build this empire actually came from — because for a guy who spent 2024 screaming about illegals draining the country, the receipts are absolutely savage.

Elon Musk is, by the most credible reporting, the single greatest beneficiary of American taxpayer money alive.

A Washington Post analysis found Musk’s companies have hauled in at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits over two decades — and nearly two-thirds of it came in just the last five years. CNN’s framing was even blunter: “There would not be Tesla and SpaceX if it weren’t for the government.”

And it’s not just the size — it’s the timing. Both companies nearly died as startups and were saved by your tax dollars at the exact moment they were about to go under:

SpaceX got a roughly $278 million NASA contract in 2006 — and more than $500 million in early grants — when it was nearly out of cash. NASA alone has since poured something like $15 billion into SpaceX. The Pentagon kicked in billions more, much of it for secret satellite launches.

Tesla got a $465 million low-interest federal loan in 2008–09 that kept it alive, plus billions more from regulatory-credit sales and EV tax incentives. Musk reportedly fought for that loan personally, day by day.

So the world’s “self-made” first trillionaire built his fortune on a foundation of public money handed to him at the precise moments private capital wouldn’t touch him. The taxpayers took the risk. Musk took the trillion.

And here’s the cherry on top — the part that turns this from hypocrisy into pure, weapons-grade irony:

This man — who campaigned on illegal immigration like it was a personal vendetta, who ran a government cost-cutting crusade aimed at “wasteful spending” while his own company sat on $22 billion in government contracts — reportedly started his American career as an illegal worker.

The Washington Post, citing court records, company documents, and former business associates, reported that when Musk arrived in 1995, he blew off the Stanford grad program he’d come for and started his company instead — which, under U.S. immigration law, stripped his authorization to be in the country and work. Investors in his startup reportedly got so nervous he’d be deported that they gave him a deadline to sort his visa out. The Post even cited a 2005 email in which Musk himself acknowledged he had no legal right to be in the country when he started Zip2.

His own brother, Kimbal, (a valued Epstein client) has said more than once that early investors learned they were “illegal immigrants.”

Now — full honesty, because that’s the deal here — Musk denies it. He says he was on a J-1 that “transitioned to an H1-B” and was always allowed to work. Immigration lawyers who looked at it say his story has holes you could fly a Falcon 9 through — that the moment he dropped out, his status was gone. Nobody’s been able to fully resolve it without his sealed government file. So call it what the cleanest version of the evidence supports: at best a “gray area” he himself once admitted to, at worst exactly what the Post reported.

Either way, the punchline writes itself:

An immigrant who appears to have worked illegally in America, who was kept afloat by tens of billions in American taxpayer money, just sold American retail investors the most expensive stock in history — built on an AI bubble and a promise about Mars — while keeping all the voting power for himself and structuring it so he can never be fired.

If a guy with a Spanish surname and no rocket had pulled one-tenth of this, the same crowd cheering Musk would want him in leg irons. But because it’s Elon, it’s “innovation.”

It’s not innovation. It’s the oldest trick on Earth, in a shinier rocket: privatize the gains, socialize the risk, control all the votes, and sell the story to people who’ll never get a seat at the table.

The smart money already knows. Now you do too.

Subscribe. Share it with the cousin who thinks Elon built it all himself. Make him read the receipts.

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Receipts

IPO size, $135 price, day-one pop, ~$75B raise, $1.77T valuation, “seventh-biggest US company,” topping Tesla: NBC News, Yahoo Finance, BitMEX IPO guide (June 2026).

~$5B / ~$4.3–4.94B annual net loss, no profit, ~$19B revenue: NBC News; Futurism; BitMEX.

“Unserious, empty, hallucinatory, borderline dishonest” + 100x+ sales: Ed Elson, via Yahoo Finance.

Valuation timeline ($800B Dec 2025 → $1.25T Feb 2026 merger → $1.75–2T IPO): Sacra; BitMEX; AOL/CNBC.

xAI implied ~$1.9T vs OpenAI ~$852B; renting compute to rivals: INDmoney / SpaceX S-1 reporting.

Morningstar $780B fair value, “material threat of value destruction,” float/index mechanics: CNBC; Morningstar.

Super-voting Class B shares, 10 votes each, Musk can’t be removed: Sacra (S-1 reporting).

Burry, Chanos, Gerber (”paying a trillion dollars for Elon”): Business Model Analyst.

$38B in government support, two-thirds in last five years, “wouldn’t exist without government”: Washington Post; CNN.

NASA 2006 ~$278M contract, ~$500M early grants, ~$15B NASA total, $465M Tesla loan: CNN; ABC News; Washington Post.

$22B in government contracts (Gwynne Shotwell): Reuters via Built In / Fortune.

Worked illegally / dropped Stanford / deportation worry / 2005 email / Kimbal “illegal immigrants” / Musk’s J-1→H1-B denial / lawyers’ doubts: Washington Post (Oct 2024); CNN; Snopes; AOL.

Note: No court or regulator has charged SpaceX or Musk with fraud. The case above is about valuation, structure, hypocrisy, and public subsidy — all documented — not a legal finding of criminality.