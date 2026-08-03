Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
40m

He’s Gotta Go 🤬 To A Home W/ Bars 👊💪👍👏🙄🖕😉✅

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
40m

It’s become clear that he needs to create attention 24/7, whether it’s good or bad. What an empty soul he must be.

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