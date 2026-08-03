August 3, 2026

At 9:23 Saturday morning, the White House abruptly dismissed the press pool travelling with the President of the United States at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Remember that time. 9:23 a.m. Cameras gone. Adults out of the room.

Three hours later, at 12:32 p.m., it started.

Over the next 3 hours and 15 minutes, Donald Trump fired off 42 posts on Truth Social. Not tweets. Not policy. Not condolences or briefings or literally anything resembling the job. Forty-two posts of pure, uncut, main-character delusion from a man who is one Werther’s Original away from wandering into traffic, and who also — small detail — controls the nuclear codes and is currently running an actual war.

Let’s walk through the gallery, shall we? Because this wasn’t a bad day online. This was a full public unraveling, and his staff knew it was coming, which is why they sent the press home first.

The Trigger: His Own Prosecutor Told the Truth

The thing that snapped him wasn’t Iran. It wasn’t Greenland. It was Jeanine Pirro. Jeanine Pirro. Box-wine Judge Jeanine, his own hand-picked U.S. Attorney for D.C., committed the one unforgivable sin in Trumpworld:

She stopped lying.

For weeks, Trump and his people screamed that “radical left” vandals took a knife to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and carved a 300-foot gash in the lining. Pirro held a press conference. “Tremendous evidence.” Beyond a reasonable doubt. They charged David Hearn — a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist — with a felony carrying 10 years in prison.

Then the Department of the Interior handed over its documents and, whoopsie: the lining started peeling almost immediately after installation. The “vandalism” was a botched job by a contractor on a no-bid contract handed to one of Trump’s own people. Pirro looked at the evidence, filed a motion late Friday, and dropped the case — because even she wasn’t willing to put an Olympic canoeist in prison to protect a Trump construction grift.

So how did the President respond to his own prosecutor telling a federal court, under oath, that his story was bullshit?

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro… I don’t know what she was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM.”

Then a video at 12:51 insisting the material was “being cut with a knife or a box cutter, for all to see!”

For all to see. Except the court. And the evidence. And the Department of the Interior. And his own U.S. Attorney.

That’s what lit the fuse. When the truth gets within arm’s reach of Donald Trump, he doesn’t retreat. He detonates. And on Saturday, he detonated for three straight hours.

The Gallery of a Man Who Is Not Okay

What followed was the most honest self-portrait this man has ever produced, and none of it was real. In no particular order, the President of the United States posted:

An AI image of himself kissing Jesus on a golden crucifix. I need you to sit with that. The sitting President shared fan art of himself making out with the Son of God on the instrument of His execution, and not one person in that building said “hey, maybe not.”

A “TRUMP 2028” campaign poster. The Constitution says two terms. He says lol.

A fake photo of himself walking a handcuffed alien across a military base. Sure. Why not. Wednesday energy.

A painting of himself as a Revolutionary War general, mouth open in a battle cry, leading soldiers through literal flames under a battered American flag. This is a man who dodged Vietnam with bone spurs so imaginary they’d embarrass a chiropractor, fantasizing about combat from the seat of a golf cart. And that fantasy isn’t cute anymore — because he’s currently marching a real country deeper into a real war where real people have already died.

His face merged with George Washington’s, split down the middle, captioned “250 Years / In God We Trust.” He’s not comparing himself to Washington. He’s telling you he is Washington. He is the founding. He is the republic. L’état, c’est moi, but make it a Truth Social shitpost.

A map of South America with Venezuela painted as an American flag, labeled “51st State.” A sovereign nation. Casually annexed. Between golf holes.

His recurring favourite: a giant Trump looming out of the clouds over a tiny Greenlandic village, captioned “Hello, Greenland!” for the tenth time — posted one day after he declared the U.S. will have “operational control” of Greenland before he leaves office. Denmark, a NATO ally, has said no. Repeatedly. The Greenlandic people have said no. He keeps posting himself hovering over their homes like a weather system with a comb-over, because in his head, they’re already his.

An actual photo of himself climbing out of a golf cart, hunched, clutching a white USA hat, looking every single one of his eighty years — captioned “President Trump ages in reverse!” My guy. We have eyes.

Himself as Elvis, white rhinestone jumpsuit, chest out, eagle over the heart, standing at the mic. And honestly? Chef’s kiss on the metaphor, because Elvis spent his final years overmedicated, isolated, and surrounded by enablers who told him everything was fine right up until he died alone in a bathroom at Graceland. If Trump was reaching for a symbol of exactly where he is right now, he could not have grabbed a more accurate one.

And the saddest one of the bunch: young military-school Trump seated across a table from present-day Trump, captioned “Same Guy. Even more energy now!” — with the 80-year-old version gazing adoringly at the kid. Here’s the tell, folks: people who are fine do not spend Saturday afternoon manufacturing evidence that they’re fine. People in decline do. That post wasn’t a flex. It was a confession.

Oh, And He’s Charging Hedge Funds For Front-Row Seats to the Meltdown

Same day — same day — Trump Media launched “Truth API,” a paid service selling hedge funds and trading firms a “direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths” before the general public sees them. For a very large fee.

The President’s company is charging Wall Street for early access to the President’s posts. Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff called it “an outrageous abuse of the President’s office for his personal benefit.” Chuck Schumer called it “the definition of insider trading.” Even Republican Bill Cassidy said it was “wrong” and “a form of buying access.” Jamie Raskin has opened a formal congressional investigation.

Trump holds over 40 percent of the company. Which means the math is now perfectly, nauseatingly aligned: the more erratic he gets, the more markets move, the more money he makes. He has literally monetized his own instability. The meltdown isn’t a bug. It’s the product.

Then, at 10:05 p.m., the Elvis Guy Made a War Decision

After a full day of Jesus-kissing, alien-walking, Greenland-menacing content, the President posted one final banger at 10:05 ET that night: he’s calling off a military strike on Iran.

The U.S., he wrote, is “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II” — but he’d agreed to cancel the attack because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.” (Perimeters. Sure.) All “for the future benefit of the WORLD.” Signed off, naturally: “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Maybe it holds. Maybe it doesn’t. But understand what happened here: the man announcing decisions that affect military families, allies, oil markets, and every human life in the path of this war is the same man who, hours earlier, was posting himself as Elvis. His own aides — per the New York Times just last week — describe him as “more erratic, even by Trumpian standards,” “trapped,” “deeply frustrated,” unable to find a “face-saving” exit from a war that’s dragged on five months with no endgame. His own people are telling reporters he’s coming apart. And every world leader — ally and adversary alike — is watching the same feed you are, taking notes, and planning around the wreckage.

The Kicker

And through all of it — the 42 posts, the annexations, the war on-again-off-again — how did the President actually spend his weekend?

Golfing. Where he “won” his alleged 43rd club championship, allegedly shooting a 70 — two under par — at the age of eighty, then posted the alleged winning shot, because he has talent and you don’t.

Two under. At eighty. At his own club. That he owns. The only place he has won a club championship? His own golf course, where he keeps the scorecards and his Caddies do stuff like this for him.

LOL.

This is not a well man. This is a desperate one — desperate to be the winner, the warrior, the young Elvis, the second Washington, anything but the eighty-year-old hunched over a golf cart that the camera keeps insisting he is. And the scariest part isn’t the posts. It’s that on Saturday morning, the people around him saw it coming, cleared the room at 9:23, and let him go.

They’re not stopping it, folks. They’re just making sure you don’t film it.

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