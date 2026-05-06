May 6, 2026

Welcome to EOD — a new evening featture/blog, and your rundown of the day’s most important political news, cut down to what you actually need before you log off. No throat-clearing, no both-sidesing the obvious, no 4,000-word “explainers.” Just the day, distilled.

Today was a study in contrast: the Commerce Secretary spent the morning behind closed doors trying to explain why he can’t remember visiting a convicted sex offender’s island with his wife and four children, while the President spent the afternoon in the Oval Office showing reporters the renderings for a UFC cage match he’s hosting on the South Lawn. Both events were on his calendar. Only one was on camera.

Here’s what happened.

🔴 The Top Story: Lutnick’s Closed-Door Epstein Testimony Was a Disaster

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appeared before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday for a transcribed interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He’s the highest-ranking sitting Trump administration official, other than the president himself, named in the Epstein files — and it shows.

The headlines from inside the room, per Democrats who emerged from the interview:

He couldn’t remember why he visited Epstein’s island. Lutnick, his wife, four young children, and their nannies sailed by yacht to Little Saint James in 2012 — four years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor. Asked repeatedly why they went, Lutnick reportedly told committee members it was “inexplicable” and he “simply didn’t know how to answer.” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said he had to ask Lutnick whether the two of them were even in the same room.

He walked back the “greatest blackmailer ever” line. On a New York Post podcast in October 2025, Lutnick called Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever.” On Wednesday, per Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Lutnick told the committee he was “just speculating” and that Epstein “actually didn’t engage in blackmailing.” Khanna asked the obvious question: who from the administration got to him?

The story keeps changing. Last year, Lutnick said he cut Epstein off in 2005 after a creepy home tour featuring a massage table. In February, under Senate questioning, he conceded a couple of meetings in 2011 and 2012. Now we know about a 2011 scaffolding-in-the-foyer meeting, the 2012 island lunch, an email chain about a Lutnick family nanny, and a stock-purchase agreement both men signed for a digital ad company called AdFin days after the island visit.

Even the Republican chairman conceded he wasn’t fully truthful. Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) told reporters Lutnick “wasn’t 100% truthful” about whether he’d been on the island. From the GOP. On the record.

No video. No oath. Comer’s committee taped Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s depositions. Lutnick got a transcribed interview, off-camera, not under oath. (Lying to Congress is still a crime regardless — but you don’t get the optics of “the sweat on the secretary’s brow,” as Rep. James Walkinshaw put it.)

Khanna’s summary: “If Donald Trump had seen the video transcript, he would have fired Howard Lutnick. It was really embarrassing.”

Why it matters: Lutnick is the highest-profile administration figure to face this scrutiny so far. Pam Bondi is up on May 29. Bill Gates is up June 10. The Epstein story isn’t going away — and the longer Cabinet officials offer “I don’t recall” testimony about visiting his island with their kids, the worse it looks.

🟠 The Distraction: UFC in the Oval Office

While Lutnick was being grilled at Rayburn, Trump was at the Resolute Desk with four UFC fighters — Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Ciryl Gane — unveiling renderings for UFC Freedom 250, the seven-fight card scheduled for the White House South Lawn on June 14. Which is, conveniently, Trump’s 80th birthday.

The pitch:

A 4,500-seat arena built on the South Lawn around a custom Octagon

A lit-up arch over the fighters

Eight massive screens at the Ellipse for an additional crowd of up to 100,000

A patriotic, American-flag-themed championship belt revealed on the desk

Total estimated cost: $60 million, paid by UFC and TKO

Trump called it “the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House” and “the greatest show on earth.” A reporter pressed him on the paused Iran operation. Trump fired back that Iran’s Navy is now “every ship blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water.” (Iran’s Navy is, in fact, still operating.)

The split-screen was the entire point.

🟡 The Real Foreign Policy Story: “Project Freedom” on Pause

Trump announced Tuesday on Truth Social that Project Freedom — the U.S. military mission to escort stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz — is paused. His stated reason: “Great Progress” toward a “Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran, and a request from Pakistan, which has been mediating the war.

The U.S. naval blockade of Iran, in place since April 13, remains. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said recent Iranian fire didn’t cross the threshold for resuming major combat. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was in Beijing on Wednesday meeting Wang Yi — a week before Trump himself heads to China to meet Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, oil sits above $100 a barrel and the AAA national average gas price is $4.48, up from $2.30 when Trump bragged about it in his State of the Union. His current line, as of this week, is that high prices are “a very small price to pay.” (In March, his line was that they were a good thing because the U.S. is a top oil producer. He’s tried several lines.)

🟢 Also Today

Mother’s Day at the White House. Melania hosted a Military Mothers event in the East Room, honoring the families of service members from the 103rd Sustainment Command killed at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on March 1 supporting Operation Epic Fury . Trump joined her.

Indiana primary fallout. Five of seven Indiana Republican state senators who blocked Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push lost their primaries Tuesday night. Worth filing away for the 2026 midterm picture.

Ohio Senate race set. Sherrod Brown (D) will face Sen. Jon Husted (R). Vivek Ramaswamy (R) will face Amy Acton (D) for governor.

👀 What to Watch Tomorrow

The Lutnick transcript. Comer says it’ll be released. When it lands, watch for the full text on the island visit, the “greatest blackmailer” walk-back, and any answer to whether he discussed his testimony with the president. Iran negotiations. Project Freedom is paused “for a short period of time.” Define short. The blockade is still active and Iran is still talking to Beijing. Calls for Lutnick’s resignation. Multiple Democrats — Khanna, Subramanyam, Ansari — called for it today. Watch whether any Republicans beyond Nancy Mace join. Gas prices. $4.48 and climbing. Six months out from the midterms.

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