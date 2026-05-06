Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

Thanks for the roundup, Dean. After reading and hearing so much on SS every day it’s sometimes hard to prioritize what we should pay attention to!

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Rebecca Lorentzen's avatar
Rebecca Lorentzen
2h

Informative as always, thanks

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