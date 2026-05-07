May 7, 2026

If you spent today watching cable news, you saw a “peace deal,” a routine policy debate, and a couple of Canada stories you were told not to worry about.

If you spent today reading the actual record, you saw something else: a fake peace deal Iran already publicly torched, a stealth repeal of Obamacare’s coverage gains, a Depression-era customs law being weaponized to surveil critics on foreign soil, and a foreign-funded operation to break Canada in half on behalf of MAGA.

This is what regime collapse looks like in slow motion — sloppy, desperate, and increasingly visible. The lies are getting bigger because the truth is getting closer. Here’s the rundown in today’s “End of Day (EOD) Newsletter.”

🇮🇷 1. Iran Just Told Trump To Shove His Fake Peace Deal

Less than 48 hours after Trump posted to Truth Social that “Great Progress” had been made toward a “Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran, Tehran lit the whole story on fire.

Mohsen Rezaei — a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and military adviser to the new Supreme Leader — went on Al Mayadeen and called Trump’s Strait of Hormuz framework “unrealistic.” Iran is demanding reparations before agreeing to anything, and called the whole framework a “flamboyant gesture.”

The “deal” itself? A one-page, 14-point Memorandum of Understanding from Witkoff and Kushner that does exactly nothing — it’s an agreement to try to make a deal in 30 days. That’s not peace. That’s a face-saving fiction to cover Trump’s humiliating retreat after Saudi Arabia killed Operation Project Freedom in 36 hours by revoking basing rights at Prince Sultan Air Base.

And then there’s the part that should make you furious: $2.3 billion in suspiciously well-timed oil futures bets placed minutes before four separate Iran announcements over the last ten weeks. The CFTC is investigating. Rep. Ritchie Torres has called it “potentially the largest instance of insider trading in history.” Three of the four windfalls were preceded by an Axios scoop.

👉 Watch tomorrow: If oil futures move sharply before Trump’s next Iran post, that’s data point number five. At some point, “pattern” becomes “scheme.”

Read the full piece →

🏥 2. Trump Killed Half Of Obamacare While You Were Watching The Iran Show

While you were distracted by the Epstein cover-up and the fake Iran peace deal, Trump and Congress just executed the largest rollback of health insurance coverage in U.S. history — and they did it without a single politician ever saying the word “repeal.”

The numbers, drawn from CBO and KFF data:

14 to 17 million Americans will lose health insurance by 2034

Roughly 70% of the coverage gains America made under Obamacare — wiped out

ACA premiums are rising an average of 75% in 2026, more than doubling in 12 states

A $1 trillion Medicaid cut over a decade, paying for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts at the top

How they did it: work requirements designed to fail (Arkansas tried it — coverage dropped, employment didn’t move), eligibility checks every six months instead of yearly, letting the Biden-era ACA tax credits expire, and CMS rules cutting marketplace enrollment windows.

The punchline: 7 of the 10 states hit hardest by these cuts voted for Trump in 2024. Roofers in Tampa, cashiers in Macon, custodians in Tupelo. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken with her party because rural hospitals in her district are closing.

This is a repeal in everything but name — laundered through tax policy, work requirements, and bureaucratic re-checks specifically so no single politician has to own it.

👉 Watch tomorrow: As red-state hospital closures accelerate, watch which Republicans break next. The political math here is fragile, and the pain is hitting their voters first.

Read the full piece →

🇨🇦 3. Trump Is Demanding Google Hand Over Canadians’ Private Data — Using a 1930s Customs Law

This one is so absurd it would be funny if it weren’t a glimpse at the next phase of the regime: a Canadian who lives in Canada and hasn’t crossed the U.S. border since 2015 is being targeted by DHS with an administrative subpoena demanding his entire Google footprint — name, address, location history, IP logs, who he emails, what he reads.

The legal authority? Section 1509 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a customs statute meant to verify duty payments on imported widgets. They’re using a Depression-era widget law to surveil dissenters abroad.

His crime? Posts on X criticizing ICE after agents shot and killed two American citizens, Renée Good (a 37-year-old mother of three) and Alex Pretti (a 37-year-old ICU nurse), during the Minneapolis ICE surge. The DOJ Civil Rights Division refused to investigate. More than a dozen federal prosecutors resigned in protest.

The ACLU just filed Doe v. Mullin in the Northern District of California to break a pattern: DHS has fired off hundreds of these subpoenas to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord, targeting anonymous critics of ICE — and every time someone with a lawyer pushes back, DHS quietly withdraws and keeps the practice alive in the shadows.

By the standard DHS is using here, I — Dean Blundell, in Toronto, writing seven days a week under my own name — should be on a list. So should every Canadian who has ever called ICE what it is. The line they’re testing isn’t “what counts as a threat.” The line they’re testing is how far past the U.S. border they can reach to silence somebody who annoyed them.

👉 Watch tomorrow: Whether the Northern District of California reaches the merits — or whether DHS pulls its standard maneuver and withdraws the subpoena before a judge can rule.

Read the full piece →

🍁 4. The Alberta File: A Foreign-Backed Plot To Break Canada In Half

This is the biggest story most of you haven’t heard yet, and it’s the one that should have every Canadian, every Treaty signatory, and every NATO ally paying close attention.

A small group of evangelical Christian nationalists, convoy veterans, and political fixers — led by David Parker (Take Back Alberta), Cam Davies (Republican Party of Alberta), Jeffrey Rath (the cowboy-hatted Fox & Friends lawyer), and Mitch Sylvestre (Alberta Prosperity Project) — just delivered 42 banker boxes of separation petition signatures to Elections Alberta on Monday.

What the cameras didn’t show:

A temporary court injunction halting verification, won by Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan, and the Blackfoot Confederacy on Treaty 8 grounds (signed in 1899, before Alberta even existed)

An active RCMP investigation into the Centurion Project — an app that exposed the names, addresses, and phone numbers of 2.95 million Albertans, including judges, journalists, and former premier Rachel Notley (who has received 11+ death threats)

Three confirmed meetings between APP leadership and U.S. State Department officials — at least one inside a SCIF — in which switching Alberta’s currency to U.S. dollars and a $500 BILLION U.S. credit facility were on the table

A 20-channel YouTube disinformation network with 40 million views, operated by hired actors and run out of the Netherlands, pumping AI-generated “Alberta separation is inevitable” content into Canadian feeds

A pro-Canada petition that gathered 456,365 signatures — more than the separatists’ 302,000 — that the press has barely mentioned

BC Premier David Eby called it what it is: treason. Soliciting a foreign power to dismember your own country. He’s correct.

👉 Watch tomorrow: Justice Shaina Leonard’s ruling on the First Nations injunction, Elections Alberta’s scan of the petition for the salted fake names from the stolen voter list, and whether any sitting UCP MLA turns out to be the source of the leak.

Read the full piece →

The Bottom Line

Pull back and look at the day as a whole.

A “peace deal” that Iran torched in 48 hours. A healthcare repeal hidden inside tax law. A customs statute being weaponized to surveil foreign critics. A foreign-funded plot to crack Canada off North America’s flank like a piece of brittle ice.

These are not the moves of a confident regime. These are the moves of an operation that knows it has run out of runway — and is now reaching for legal authorities written for widgets, religious metaphors written for Exodus, and oil trades placed minutes before the news drops, because the legitimate playbook has stopped working.

Fascism doesn’t collapse in a single dramatic moment. It collapses the way Trump’s Iran framework just did: in a series of cover stories that fall apart faster than the next cover story can be written.

We are watching that happen in real time. Faster than most of us thought possible.

The job tomorrow is the same as today:

Don’t let MSM reframe the Iran retreat as a “win.”

Don’t let the quiet repeal of Obamacare stay quiet.

Don’t let DHS test how far past the border it can reach.

Don’t let Alberta get sold off to a foreign president without a fight.

Subscribe. Share. Talk to the person at the next desk who only watches cable news. Every reader we add is another set of eyes on a regime that depends on you not paying attention.

🇨🇦 See you tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. Eastern.

— Dean

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