Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
25m

Aaron Parnas just broke the news that the US has attacked Iran.

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@John-fz5pp's avatar
@John-fz5pp
12m

The issue remains , Trump is not being stopped.His enablers continue to write the script and the dotard vocalizes.The leverage they have over Canada is significant. Words may be treaties but given the level of corruption evident in the trump regime all bets are off as to how they will move forward to attempt to break Canada.The PM is maintaining a brave face and also working overtime to solidify trade and military protections.The damage done to Canadian unity by Smith backed by USA interests will leave Canada fractured for years with a cancer that the US will work like a slow moving cancer.The law has to scrutinize every facet of the Alberta freedom party and all external players who are involved.Canadians will expect nothing less and will hold Ottawa fully accountable for results.This is not going away.

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