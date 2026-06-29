Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
7h

"— A man signs his own social media posts because he’s afraid you’ll forget who he is.

You won’t."

But I would very much like to.

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Eliza Kallibaba's avatar
Eliza Kallibaba
7h

Bless us one and all. Insanity reigns. No words. Let us love one another and make our way through this. The one blessing? Change is the only reality. We are the change. Stay strong.

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