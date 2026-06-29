Don’t ever tell me Trump doesn’t have his finger on the pulse of this presidency.

As of 3 am last night, the U.S. military has just spent 48 hours bombing Iranian missile sites, drone storage facilities, and coastal radar in retaliation for a drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The White House is asking Congress for $87.6 billion to fund this war. The president of the United States is publicly threatening that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.”

Meanwhile, two blocks from the White House, the “Great American State Fair” — the centrepiece of Trump’s America 250 birthday celebration — is a confirmed catastrophe. Performers bailed. The ice cream literally melted in a power outage. The Ferris wheel broke down. Pennsylvania, Oregon, Vermont, Alaska, and Maine either refused to participate or sent empty booths. The North Carolina pavilion was caught displaying the Confederate flag on its video screens at a money-laundering event-turned “fair” that no one showed up to unless they came to mock it.

I am not making any of that up.

The plywood replica of Trump’s $100 million “Arc de Trump” vanity arch — the one he wants to build on Memorial Circle across from Arlington National Cemetery — is, according to attendees, already wrinkling and coming apart.

So what did the leader of the free world do at 3 a.m. on a war weekend with his birthday party imploding two blocks away?

Rage posted about “criminally made algae,” golf courses, and caulk.

THE CAULK MANIFESTO

The President of the United States — the man with the nuclear codes, the man currently waging a Middle East war he’s asking Congress for $87 billion to fund — sat down in the middle of the night and wrote a single-paragraph, ~750-word Truth Social post about:

Some statues A reflecting pool A waterproof pool liner Caulk Sprinkler systems His personal golf architect’s plans to build a championship course on federal land

He did not mention Iran. He did not mention the war. He did not mention the empty state fair. He did not mention the Confederate flag thing.

He mocked Biden and “Obuma” for not throwing a state fair that no one attended…

Then he went to war on “caulk” and “criminal algae”, golf courses and monuments that came with a history lesson only a deeply haunted, dementia-laden moron would give.

Specifically, he claimed that “Criminal, Radical Left Vandals” — “animals” was his term, in scare quotes, like he learned the word yesterday — had cut a “350-foot strip” in the “American Flag Blue” waterproof padding at the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which he says was “100% free of leaks” until last week and has “never worked properly since its building in 1922.”

Let’s break it down (so you don’t have too).

LIE #1: “IT NEVER WORKED PROPERLY UNTIL LAST WEEK”

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was completed in 1923. Not 1922. The Lincoln Memorial itself was dedicated in 1922. He can’t even get the easy ones right.

And the claim that it “never worked properly until last week”? Genuinely deranged.

The Reflecting Pool was completely rebuilt between 2010 and 2012 at a cost of roughly $34 million — funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. That is, the Obama stimulus. Engineers drove over 2,000 pilings into the marshy ground beneath the pool, installed a brand new circulation and filtration system, and rebuilt the entire floor. It worked. For thirteen years. The thing Trump claims to have personally restored to “perfect shape” was already restored to perfect shape before he was elected the first time.

Then, this year, Trump spent $16 million more of your money on a vanity paint job to make the bottom of the pool “American Flag Blue” in time for his birthday party.

Within two weeks, the water turned green from a massive algae bloom and the paint started peeling off the bottom of the pool.

Now — was there some vandalism? Sure. A National Park Service court filing confirmed that on June 9, someone cut a section of caulk with a “sharp knife or razor,” and around 70 fence post tops got tossed into the pool. One former Olympic athlete, David Hearn, has been arrested. Seven arrests total, per Interior.

But here’s what Trump really doesn’t want you to know:

The actual contractor — Atlantic Industrial Coatings — and the company that manufactured the pool liner — Rhino Linings — have both publicly stated that the peeling is NOT a liner failure. It’s “localized finish-coat separation.” Concrete and adhesion experts at multiple universities have pointed to obvious causes: improper surface prep, water rising up through the slab, trapped moisture, and — wait for it — a dark blue paint absorbing more solar heat in a shallow, still, unshaded pool fed by nutrient-rich water from the Tidal Basin.

That last one is important. An algal biotechnology expert at Swansea University told Newsweek the dark surface “may create more favorable conditions for algal growth.” A water-quality professor emeritus at Tufts told FactCheck.org that algae would be expected in those exact conditions.

In English: Trump painted the pool a color a kindergartner could have told him would grow algae, his contractor botched the surface prep, the manufacturer says nothing about the underlying liner has actually failed — and now he’s blaming antifa.

Also worth flagging: Trump’s “350-foot strip” started life as a “250-foot gash,” then became a “290-to-300-foot slit,” and is now “350 ft slip in the form of lots of little slips.” The story is growing on Truth Social in real time, like algae in a pool.

Senator Jeff Merkley called the project “a massive waste of tax dollars.” Ten Democratic members of Congress are now formally investigating. After July 4, they’re going to drain the whole thing again to redo the paint job.

Sixteen million dollars. Eleven days. A pile of melted blue paint. Blame the vandals.

This is government by Trump.

LIE #2: “LAFAYETTE PARK HAS NOT LOOKED SO GOOD SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 1820”

Quick one.

Lafayette Park was not founded in 1820. The area was first designated public space in 1804, when Thomas Jefferson cut Pennsylvania Avenue through President’s Park. It was planned in 1821 by architect Charles Bulfinch. It was named for Lafayette in 1824 when the Marquis toured the United States. The first walks were laid out the same year.

So when Trump says “since its inception in 1820,” he’s just… picking a year. There’s nothing in 1820. He grabbed a round number that sounded old and slapped it in there because he was on a roll.

This is, by the way, the same Lafayette Park his administration tear-gassed and forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters in June 2020 so he could hold a Bible upside down in front of St. John’s Church.

Lafayette Park has not looked so good since the last time Donald Trump pretended to care about Lafayette Park.

THE REAL STORY: THE EAST POTOMAC GRIFT

Okay. Here’s the part the rant was actually about. Everything before this was throat-clearing. Here’s the federal crime hiding under 700 words of caulk and statues.

East Potomac Golf Links is a public municipal golf course. Opened in 1921. Designed by Walter Travis, one of the most important Golden Age architects in American golf. It is one of the first racially integrated public golf courses in America, dating to the 1940s. Tee times today are capped at around $48. Actually affordable. Actually public. Actually accessible.

In 2020 — under Trump’s first administration — a nonprofit called the National Links Trust was awarded a 50-year lease to renovate and operate East Potomac and two other DC municipal courses. They brought in three of the most respected living course architects on Earth — Tom Doak, Gil Hanse, and Beau Welling — to do the renovations pro bono. The mission was explicit: keep public golf cheap, accessible, and historically intact.

Then, in late 2025, Trump’s Interior Department terminated the lease. They claimed NLT was “in default.” NLT publicly described the administration’s justifications as “genuinely one of the most ridiculous and disappointing things I’ve ever read.”

Got it? The federal government just unilaterally broke a 50-year lease it signed itself five years ago.

But it gets so much worse.

In November 2025, Tom Fazio — the man Trump praised as the “Great Golf Course Architect” in the Truth Social post — visited the White House for a private lunch meeting with the president. He stayed more than three hours.

A few months later, Fazio quietly toured East Potomac under an alias.

Who is Tom Fazio? He’s designed four courses in Donald Trump’s personal golf portfolio, including the Old Course at Trump National Bedminster. He’s been working for Trump for decades. He even initially told Trump no on this project. Quote: “A quick no. Because I don’t deal with aggravation.” Then he flew down to look at the site and called Trump back.

The federal government terminated a 50-year public golf lease. It displaced three world-class architects who were working for free. It is now handing the project to the President’s personal golf course designer — to be built by the Department of the Interior, with public money, on public land, on a course that has been an affordable, racially integrated, community fixture for a century.

This is corruption with a brass band.

A federal judge has already warned the administration of “serious consequences” if it begins major construction without proper approval and notice to the court. The DC Preservation League is suing. Their lawyers told the court they are afraid the administration will simply raze East Potomac before anyone can stop them — citing the rapid demolition of the White House East Wing as direct precedent.

Trump’s response to all that legal warning?

In Sunday’s post, he announced construction starts September 1. Defy the judge. Hand the project to the golf buddy. Bulldoze the public muni.

“U.S. OPEN. RYDER CUP. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP.”

You have to laugh.

Trump claims the redesigned East Potomac will be capable of hosting the U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup, and the PGA Championship.

Let’s do some quick math:

East Potomac sits on roughly 220 acres.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock used over 45 acres just for grandstands, security, concessions, and corporate hospitality — about a fifth of East Potomac’s entire footprint.

East Potomac has one road in and out. Shinnecock had six.

The site is a man-made peninsula. You physically cannot get the infrastructure of a major to that peninsula. There is nowhere to put 45,000 spectators. Nowhere to park 10,000 cars. Nowhere to land the corporate villages.

On a pure logistics level, it is impossible.

But here’s the better part.

Tom Fazio himself — the guy Trump just publicly credited — told Golf.com last month the realistic timeline is: “construction starts later this summer, course gets grassed next summer, opens for play in the spring of 2028.”

Trump’s last day in office is January 20, 2029.

So Trump is announcing a major construction start that his own architect says won’t even open until eight months before Trump leaves office, on land where the kinds of tournaments he’s promising can never physically be played, on a lease he broke in open defiance of a federal judge, in a Truth Social post written at 3 a.m. on the weekend the United States went back to war with Iran.

MEANWHILE, IN REALITY

Let me bring it back.

While Trump was Yelp-reviewing a paint job and a sprinkler system at 3 a.m.:

The United States was actively bombing Iran for the third round in three weeks.

Iran was firing missiles at U.S. troop positions in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The White House was asking Congress for $87.6 billion to fund the war.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall was so empty that a three-time Trump voter from Pennsylvania told the New York Times, “It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be.”

The plywood Arc de Trump was peeling.

The actual Reflecting Pool was peeling.

The actual presidency was peeling.

But sure. Tell me more about the caulk.

THE KICKER

Every authoritarian failure looks the same up close: cosmetic projects for an audience that didn’t show up.

The Reflecting Pool was painted blue for a birthday party that’s flopping. The arch is plywood. The state fair is empty booths and a Confederate flag. The crowd was 1,000 people Trump called 45,000. The “Greatest Golf Course in the World” is a federal grift handed to his personal designer for a tournament that can never be played there.

And while America’s actual President — Tom Fazio, apparently — was touring his next development under armed federal guard, the actual White House was up at 3 a.m. writing real estate copy for a project the sitting President is not legally allowed to profit from.

In theory.

GREATEST HITS FROM THE CAULK MANIFESTO

I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t pull the actual quotes. Here are the lines from Sunday’s post that, in any sane country, would end a presidency:

“They cut the lower surface of a very expensive and strong waterproof padding, in the color of American Flag Blue, and put their hands underneath the surface, and ripped it.”

— The President of the United States, describing the alleged tactile method of caulk-ripping.

“It never worked properly until last week.”

— Of a pool that was completely rebuilt in 2012 with $34 million in federal money.

“The criminally made algae is gone.”

— Yes, the algae has been formally charged.

“Lafayette Park has not looked so good since its inception in 1820!”

— A year in which Lafayette Park did not exist.

“Tom Fazio, the Great Golf Course Architect, and his son, Gavin, participated on the tour with us.”

— Real estate brochure language inside an official statement from the President of the United States.

“This Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events.”

— On a 220-acre site with one road in and out, where construction has not yet been legally cleared to begin.

“The Course is virtually unplayable!”

— Said about a course currently being played, every day, by thousands of Washingtonians at $48 a round.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

— A man signs his own social media posts because he’s afraid you’ll forget who he is.

You won’t.

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