A 19-year-old hostess he tracked down on LinkedIn after a 15-minute interaction. A staffer with his personal cell number slipped into her back pocket. And — the cherry on top — Swalwell sent two of these women panicked Snaps at 2:00 AM the night CNN told his lawyer the story was coming. The “Champion of Women” was running a Snapchat predator operation while voting against sexual misconduct in Congress.

I want to start with a disclaimer, because the next several hundred words are going to make some of you angry, and I don’t care.

I have spent the last six years on this Substack screaming about Trump, about MAGA fascism, about the GOP’s complete moral collapse on sexual assault, on the dozens of credibly-accused predators they keep electing and protecting. I have written thousands of words on Trump’s E. Jean Carroll verdict. On Kavanaugh. On Gaetz. On Roy Moore. On every Republican who ever whipped his junk out at a young woman and then went on Fox News to lecture America about “family values.”

The reason I’m telling you that is so that when I say what I’m about to say, you understand: I am not doing whataboutism. I am not “both sides”- ing this. I am telling you the truth.

Eric Swalwell is a fucking creep. The Democratic Party covered for him for a decade. And it has to end.

What CNN Just Reported (Hold On To Something)

CNN’s investigations team — Allison Gordon, Isabelle Chapman, Casey Tolan, and Pamela Brown — published a story Monday morning that builds on their April 10 bombshell, where a former Swalwell staffer accused him of rape. He denied it, dropped out of the California governor’s race, and resigned from Congress.

The new story isn’t about that rape allegation directly. It’s about more than a dozen additional women — some named, some asking for anonymity out of fear of retaliation — describing how Swalwell behaved with them in private over the last decade.

None of these new accounts allege sexual assault. (Two other women separately are — including former model Lonna Drewes, who says he drugged and raped her in 2018; both criminal investigations are active in NY and CA.)

What this new piece does is paint the pattern. The receipts:

The 19-Year-Old Restaurant Hostess

Clara Miklaucic was working as a hostess at a Los Angeles rooftop restaurant in 2021. Swalwell came in for dinner. She seated him. They spoke for less than 15 minutes. She gave him “probably my first name.”

A few days later, she gets a LinkedIn message from a US congressman. Who tells her her name is “beautiful,” shares his personal phone number, and offers to write her a letter of recommendation despite having met her once for less than the runtime of a Spongebob episode.

She was 19. He was 41. She didn’t call him back.

His lawyer’s defence? “He often connects people in hospitality jobs with his wife, who also works in the industry.”

I’m sorry — his wife, the same wife he was married to while extramaritally banging at least one other woman (which his lawyer admits!), is what — running a hostess-to-Hill-staffer pipeline? Is that the cover story?

The Capitol Hill Intern

A college intern in 2017 says Swalwell first noticed her in the cloakroom of the Democratic caucus. He found reasons to talk to her alone. Touched her shoulder. Hugged her too long. Then wrote his personal cell number on the back of his business card and slid it into her back pocket.

Slid. It. Into. Her. Back. Pocket.

He was a sitting US congressman. She was an intern. Her own mother corroborated the story. He sent her flirty Snapchats afterward. The interactions tailed off when she found another job.

His lawyer: “categorically false.”

The Policy Expert He Wrote A Law School Letter For

In 2021, a young woman reached out to Swalwell about a policy issue. Initially professional. Then he started sending flirty Snapchats. One late-night message asked her if she was wearing “sexy pajamas.”

In 2022, he wrote her a letter of recommendation on Congressional letterhead for law school. CNN reviewed the letter.

After he wrote it, he told her he could fly her out to visit him in Washington. “He never was direct and explicit, but it was like, come, let’s have fun, wink wink.”

His lawyer’s defence? Swalwell “has authored hundreds of letters of recommendation over more than 20 years in public service.”

Right. Hundreds of letters. For people he never met. After they declined his hotel-room flirtations. On Congressional letterhead. Totally normal.

The Long-Term “Affair” That Was 100% A Power Imbalance

A former congressional staffer — who’d worked for a different member of Congress — met Swalwell in 2020. After she left her congressional job in 2021, he started Snapchatting her. They had a sexual relationship across multiple years, in hotels.

She showed CNN videos he sent her. From his Snapchat. Of him masturbating, with his face visible. “His stories would be his, like, congressional content, but then he would be sending me dick pics.”

She also pointed out, in retrospect, the relationship had an “inappropriate power imbalance.”

His lawyer’s response: She wasn’t his employee. The idea is “absurd.”

A sitting US congressman on the House Intelligence Committee, with significant power to influence careers in Washington, having a multi-year sexual arrangement with a former Hill staffer in her 20s — including videos of him masturbating — is just two consenting adults having a normal time. No power imbalance. Move along.

The Hotel Elevator

A woman with a “long-term professional connection” to Swalwell told CNN that around the time of his 2019 presidential run, he invited her to a hotel bar after a fundraiser. They had drinks. She got up to leave.

He grabbed her bag — preventing her from leaving.

He went into the hotel elevator. She followed, telling him to give her stuff back. When the elevator reached his floor, she ripped her things from his hands and yelled: “How dare you disrespect me like that.”

He stood there with a look of shock on his face. Like he hadn’t planned on her saying no.

She told CNN: “If it was anyone else, I’d be screaming and calling security. But this is someone I know professionally, and he’s a congressman.”

His lawyer: “Flat out false.”

That is the standard rebuttal in this entire piece, by the way. Anything Swalwell doesn’t want to admit to: “categorically false.” Anything he can’t deny: “consensual.” “Routine.” “Professional.”

The 2:00 AM Snapchat Move That Reveals Everything

Here’s the part that, for me, removes any remaining doubt about the pattern.

CNN reached out to Swalwell’s lawyer Sara Azari on a Sunday night to outline the women’s accounts and seek comment. They did not share any of the women’s names. They just told her the broad shape of the allegations.

That same night — between 1:40 AM and 2:00 AM Eastern — Eric Swalwell personally sent panicked Snapchat messages to two of the women whose stories CNN had just described to his lawyer.

“Why are you screenshotting my snap,” he asked one of them, attaching screenshots of their old conversations.

The other woman, when she got the notification, said her chest got tight and she “immediately started crying.”

Let’s break down what the timeline tells you:

CNN tells Swalwell’s lawyer there’s a story coming. The lawyer presumably calls Swalwell. Within hours, at 2:00 AM, Swalwell personally Snapchats the two women whose stories — based on the description — he can identify. He pretends to be confused about why they “screenshotted his snaps.” He attaches receipts of their old messages as a kind of “look what I have on you” warning.

Amanda Koski — one of the women who got the 2 AM Snap — captured it perfectly: “Given the accusations against him, attempting to gaslight or intimidate a woman on Snapchat at 2:00 a.m. isn’t overly becoming of a person who has ‘done no wrong.’”

This is the behaviour of a man who has done this before. Who has a system. Who knows how to use the disappearing-message app to leave no trail. Who has spent ten years calibrating exactly how far he can push.

AKA a sexual predator.

The Hypocrisy Is The Story

Here is what makes this case absolutely infuriating:

Eric Swalwell was a leading Democratic voice on MeToo. He tweeted “Dems are cleaning House” when Al Franken resigned over sexual misconduct. He voted for the February 2018 House bill that banned sexual relationships between members of Congress and their staff.

Two years later, while that ban was in effect, he allegedly raped his own 21-year-old staffer in New York City. (Now under criminal investigation by the Manhattan DA.)

He introduced a Domestic Violence Firearms bill in July 2018 — the same month he allegedly drugged and raped Lonna Drewes in Los Angeles.

He went on cable news after Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh and asked: “What are the chances that three or four women, independently, who never met each other would have similar experiences with one person? Either Kavanaugh committed these horrific acts, or he is the single unluckiest person in the world.”

Eric. Buddy. Read what you said. Then count the women on you.

Last count: a dozen-plus uncomfortable encounters from the new CNN piece, plus two women alleging sexual assault, plus the previously-reported nude photos, plus the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan hotel videos, plus the multi-year sexual arrangement.

By Swalwell’s own Kavanaugh standard, he’s the unluckiest man in human history. Or — and follow me here — his standard was right, and he’s a serial creep.

The Democratic Party Problem

The Republican Party has a sexual misconduct problem the size of Mount Rushmore. Trump alone has been credibly accused by dozens of women. He was found liable for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll case. The Epstein files I have been screaming about for years are filled with Republican names.

That doesn’t make Eric Swalwell a misunderstood feminist hero.

The Democratic Party’s answer to the GOP’s MeToo problem can’t be “yeah but our predators wear Pride pins.” The whole point of “believe women” is that it isn’t conditional on whether the accused has the right voting record. The bar isn’t worse than Trump. The bar is don’t sexually pursue interns and 19-year-old hostesses while you’re a sitting member of Congress.

A few things the Democratic Party needs to internalize:

1. Stop being shocked. Swalwell was on the House Intelligence Committee. He was running for Governor of California. The whisper network on Capitol Hill is not a secret. The fact that it took CNN reporters and a group of liberal social media influencers — per CNN’s own reporting — to break this open is an indictment of the institutional Democratic apparatus.

2. Believe the staff. Especially the young women, especially the ones who didn’t go to Yale, especially the ones who are scared they’ll never work in politics again if they speak up. Per CNN, Swalwell’s accusers stayed silent for years because “most said they believed they were the only people he had mistreated.” That is exactly how predators operate.

3. Stop electing creeps. A man whose first instinct, when he learned a major investigation was coming, was to send 2 AM Snapchats to the women whose stories were about to break — that man should never have been a top-of-ticket gubernatorial candidate.

The Bottom Line

A US congressman who made his name as a MeToo champion was, simultaneously, sliding business cards into the back pockets of interns, Snapchatting 19-year-old hostesses he met for 15 minutes, asking policy researchers what they were wearing at 1 AM, sending dick pics to women he wrote letters of recommendation for, allegedly luring women into hotel elevators, and allegedly drugging and raping at least one woman, allegedly raping a 21-year-old staffer of his own, and — the morning his cover was about to be blown — he panic-Snapchatted his accusers at 2 AM with screenshots of their conversations like a B-movie villain.

This is who the party was about to elect as Governor of California.

This is who got onto the House Intelligence Committee.

The women are the heroes here. A dozen-plus came forward to CNN — most still anonymous, most still afraid of retaliation, most who’d kept this in their heads for years thinking they were the only one. They aren’t. They never were.

If we are going to credibly stand up to Trump’s regime, to the credibly-accused-rapist/pedophile-in-chief, to the Republican Party’s institutional protection of predators, we have to be willing to gut our own house first.

Stop electing creeps, FFS. No matter what their voting record is.

If this post made you uncomfortable, good. If you’re a young woman who has had a similar experience with a powerful man, believe yourself first, then tell someone. The whisper network is real. The receipts matter. Keep them.

Share