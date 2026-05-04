Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sally Rider's avatar
Sally Rider
17h

Thank you Dean for that depressing summary of the state of misogyny in America. A country built on slavery and genocide that can’t move past its roots and build a country with equality for all. A country that twice rejected women as president and elected a sexual predator twice. California must not fall to a Maga governorship of Steve Hilton due to DNC incompetence. What candidate do you support for California now?

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
17h

Scum is scum. I don't care who they are.

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