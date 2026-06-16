June 15, 2026

There’s a video from Évian-les-Bains, France, that tells you everything you need to know about the 52nd G7 summit, and it’s not a policy document. It’s a handshake.

Emmanuel Macron put his hand out. Donald Trump, President Cankles McDickbag — 80 years old as of the day before, dragging himself off a UFC birthday card he hosted at his own White House — took it limp, at a weird angle, with a drowsy look on his face. The man who built an entire brand on yanking other leaders off their feet in white-knuckle grip contests couldn’t be bothered to squeeze.

The signature Trump power-handshake — gone. Replaced by a sleepy old man giving Macron a wet noodle and asking if he caught the fights. And MAN, did he sound like shit.

That’s the summit. That’s the whole story. Everything else is footnotes.

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🇨🇦 The Guy Everyone Keeps Leaning On Is Canadian

While Trump was conserving his grip strength, Mark Carney walked into France having spent the weekend in Ireland openly sketching out a new world order — out loud, on the record, at Trinity College Dublin.

His pitch: the rules-based order is “breaking down” under superpower dominance, and it’s time for the “middle powers” to find their collective strength. Same argument he made at Davos in January, when he stood up and declared the old order over and called out great powers for bullying smaller ones. That speech became a manifesto. This week, it became the room.

Here’s the part that matters: everybody keeps turning to him. A year after hosting the G7 himself in Kananaskis, Carney has stacked up more than 20 economic and security partnerships. He’s the reliable hand on trade, clean energy, AI, quantum — at the exact moment the biggest economy at the table became the least predictable man in the building.

The analysts have a word for him now: bridge-builder. The globalist who can actually hold a cracking coalition together. One observer flat-out said Carney might be the only guy who can pull this off.

And Carney knows exactly how delicate his spot is. He walked into Évian having deliberately softened his tone on Trump — because a North American free-trade renewal is hanging in the balance and Canada is more exposed to the U.S. than anybody else at that table. He’s downplaying the “six against one” framing in public.

In private? The other six are coordinating among themselves and looking at Carney to manage the seventh. That’s the whole dynamic.

On arrival he stayed on message: Canada stands ready to help reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz if the Iran breakthrough holds. He called the durability of an Iran ceasefire “topic number one.” Disciplined. Awake. The opposite of the guy giving Macron a dead-fish handshake.

💣 The Iran “Deal” Trump Walked In Waving

Trump showed up having announced — the day before — an agreement to end the U.S. war with Iran.

Standing next to Macron, he claimed the Strait of Hormuz was “already partially opened” and would fully open within days, with a memorandum of understanding to be signed in Switzerland. If you’re a betting man or woman, go ALL IN on that signing not happening. If it does happen, it’ll be another bullshit Gaza/Israel “Peace in the Middle East” cock-up. All signing, no agreement. just more “political theatre for a domestic (and international) audience. And again, he looked and sounded like shit.

And, man, did he lie. About all of it.

The kicker: he said he’d skip the signing ceremony himself and send JD Vance to Geneva instead. Can’t even be bothered to show up to his own peace deal. And that peace deal is an utter capitulation that comes with a 300 billion dollar gift to Iran and another 24 billion in unfrozen sanction funds.

European leaders did not throw a party. No one has publicly congratulated him on the peace deal (39th). Not a single leader. They’ve watched too many ceasefires in that region evaporate. They’re asking the real questions — what sanctions relief does Iran get, what happens to the nuclear program, what actually reinforces this thing. The framework reportedly reopens the Strait and lifts the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. Whether it’s peace or a pause is the question hanging over every session.

🌊 OCEAN-EYE: Europe Quietly Built The Thing America Set On Fire

Here’s the announcement orbiting this summit that tells you where the gravity actually went.

The EU’s Ocean-Eye initiative — launched by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, gathering steam as a summit-season headline — is Europe’s bid to build a global, open-source ocean-observation network. Deep-sea sensors, satellite imagery, autonomous marine robots. Free, democratic climate data for the whole planet.

And the framing is a straight-up shot at Washington. Ocean-Eye is explicitly pitched as the new home for the open ocean data the U.S. just torched.

Because over the past year, the Trump administration gutted NOAA, axed the National Science Foundation’s independent board, and dismantled a roughly $370 million ocean-floor observatory network — a uniquely fair, open resource that let scientists at small universities, with no million-dollar research ships, pull world-class deep-sea data for free.

America had it. America killed it. Europe is now rebuilding it and inviting the rest of the world in.

Ocean-Eye aims to cover 35% of the global ocean-observation system by 2035. The EU is putting up €50 million from Horizon Europe for 2026–27 and is calling for an international alliance, with a pledging conference in September.

Is it smaller than what the U.S. burned down? Yes — about $92 million in total so far versus a $370M system. Filling an America-shaped hole is easier to announce than to fund. But the symbolism is the point: when Washington runs, Brussels plants a flag.

That’s the Carney thesis in the form of data buoys. Middle powers and blocs quietly assembling the institutions that a great power walked away from.

🎯 The Through-Line: How Six Leaders Babysit The Seventh

Back to the handshake, because it IS the story.

The question hanging over Évian: how do six leaders manage a partner who — in the blunt words of one Carleton professor — is “causing a lot of grief and anxiety” to everyone else at the table?

The answer, on full display this week, is accommodation plus quiet containment.

Macron — who a decade ago actually had a knack for handling his older, more volatile counterpart — bent his own schedule just to keep Trump in the room, because the guy has a documented history of leaving these things early. The warmth was staged: Macron opened by congratulating Trump on the Iran framework, calling it a step for world peace. Trump, parked in his chair, took the praise and pivoted to asking if Macron watched the fights.

But the body language ratted him out, and the internet pounced. The limp, oddly-angled greeting. The drowsy face. The discolored hands — feeding speculation that’s trailed him since the White House confirmed last year he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after those swollen-ankle photos went around. Then, in a genuinely bizarre coda, he turned around and gave Brigitte Macron one of the long tug-of-war handshakes he couldn’t muster for her husband. It went viral in an hour.

You can read all that as a health story, and plenty of outlets did. But the bigger read is political.

The performative dominance that used to define Trump at these summits — the yanked handshakes, the early walkouts, the sense that he set the weather for everybody — has thinned out into something that just looks like exhaustion.

And into that empty space, other people are stepping. Carney sketches the architecture of a post-American order from a Dublin lecture hall. Von der Leyen builds the institutions to fill the vacuum. Macron choreographs the optics so the coalition holds together for three more days.

Carney said it himself in Ireland: the G7 no longer runs the world, and no longer pretends to.

Évian is what that sentence looks like in real life. A club still going through its rituals — but with its most powerful member slumped in his seat, giving out dead-fish handshakes, and the rest of the table quietly figuring out what to do without him.

Enjoy it.

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📰 Sources: CBC News, CNN, Associated Press (via PBS), Al Jazeera, Euronews, RTÉ, the European Commission, the French government (Élysée / France Diplomatie), Oceanographic Magazine, the Washington Times, Newsweek, the Daily Beast, IBTimes UK, and the Irish Star.