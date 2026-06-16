Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
2hEdited

I’m shocked he went (unless it was to bully) and I’m sure the others wish he didn’t. I wonder if any of the 22 specialists who examined him the other day went along too? Clearly ill in every way. Thanks Dean!

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elliottoberman
2h

He hates the G7, what a creep!

Carney announces new intelligence exchange agreement with France. “Businesses in both of our countries are doing more together, in energy, defence, critical minerals and now in (artificial intelligence)," Carney said.

A majority say Canada shouldn’t be tariffed

New polls show more Americans are frustrated with tariffs on Canadian goods, signaling a shift in views on trade with their closest neighbor. The Angus Reid Institute reported that the recent trade animosity between Canada and the United States, which the polling firm declared has been driven by hostility from the Trump administration, is not being reflected in the general views of the American people.

The vast majority of the 1,529 American adults (73%) the Angus Reid Institute surveyed between March 2nd, and March 5th said that they had a favorable view of Canada. Even MAGA Republicans said that they liked Canada more than many other prominent US friends. “The future of US-Canada trade hangs on what happens during this year’s review of the USCMA trade deal.. The deal does not expire until 2036, the Angus Reid Institute noted about the importance of the trade deal.

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