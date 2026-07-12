Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
12h

Mickey Mouse. If anyone is really interested in going after government corruption, start after the big fish, like the guy wearing diapers who has to have signs to tell him where the Oval Office is. If he needs that, he's not competent to hold the job he has.

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Bill Csajko's avatar
Bill Csajko
12h

And whatever happened to the investigation into the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s mother?

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