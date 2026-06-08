The FiveStack LIVE: A Healthy Hunter Biden Is Going To Be A Problem For Trump, Who Lost His Dementia Laden MIND This Weekend

June 8, 2026

The strongman act runs on a single assumption: that no one gets to say no. Monday, on five different fronts, someone did. A fired anchor said it to the network that bent toward the president. The man who built the Hunter Biden smear said it about his own operation. A reporter on a Wisconsin farm said it until Trump walked off the set. A federal judge said it to the name on the building. And an Iranian missile barrage said it loudest of all — by forcing Israel to stand down and exposing the rift Washington can no longer hide. Five stories, one crack running through all of them.

5️⃣ “There Is No Democracy Without Journalism”

Scott Pelley got fired from 60 Minutes, and this weekend he told the New York Times what it felt like: the death of a spouse. Thirty-seven years at CBS, forty-two years married — “that’s the depth of my devotion.” Then he named the cause. CBS’s new editorial chief, Bari Weiss, put “a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events” — a level of political interference Pelley said he had never seen in nearly four decades.

The breaking point was a story. Weiss wanted protesters painted as more violent and Renee Nicole Good cast as a domestic terrorist aiming her car at police. Pelley looked at the same footage and refused — she wasn’t that person, and he wouldn’t make her one. He stopped being a “team guy” the moment he wouldn’t lie. The new executive producer, Nick Bilton, then accused Pelley of physically assaulting him, only to retract it in the room the second Pelley denied it. No one was fired for the false accusation. Pelley was fired for the truth.

Zev, who covered alongside Pelley in his CBS years, vouched for the man behind the patriotism — the correspondent who sat on the steps of the tour bus writing notes, who crawled through deserts and slept in foxholes filling with water. Asked about Trump calling him a “stiff” who doesn’t care about his country, Pelley’s answer landed like a verdict: he’s never worn the uniform, but he’s been shot at in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait for this country — and he’s not aware the president has ever done the same. “There is no democracy without journalism. It can’t be done. And that is why I am a journalist.” The lawsuit, is coming sooner than people think.

4️⃣ The Man Who Built the Laptop Lie Sat Across From Hunter Biden

For a decade, the hottest topic in American politics was Hunter Biden’s laptop. The second-hottest was the man who helped engineer the operation behind it. This weekend, on Dean’s “Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean,” both men sat at the same virtual table — Lev Parnas, the Giuliani fixer who went hunting for Biden dirt, and Hunter Biden, the human being that machinery was pointed at.

Parnas said plainly what he’s already said under oath. The laptop held the nudes, the footage of addiction, the wreckage of a man deep in his disease — and nothing else. No espionage. No foreign agent. No corruption. The other eighty percent, the Biden-crime narrative that nearly turned an election, was invented. Parnas knows because he was inside the machine that built it. The man, Marjorie Taylor Greene, put on the House floor in graphic detail, sold $225,000 of his own paintings; the families running half-million-dollar access clubs and routing rare-earth and Kazakhstan deals through the White House go unmentioned.

But the segment wasn’t a takedown. It was an amends. Parnas apologizing to Hunter was part of his recovery; Hunter — early in his own sobriety — accepting it was part of his. Two men who no longer have to hide, I said, looked freer than anyone in MAGA. Both Zev and I see something the GOP should fear heading into 2026 and 2028: a comeback story America tends to love, run by a man who owns every receipt instead of running from them.

3️⃣ Trump Walked Off the Farm

Kristen Welker asked Trump for evidence. He didn’t have any. Pressed on his 2020 fraud claims and the $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund that could compensate the January 6 rioters who beat police, Trump ran the routine Zev has watched a hundred times — lean in, raise the voice, the finger in the face, the blowup. Then the question came one more time. “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid.” He crushed his lapel mic underfoot and left. “I’ve had enough.”

The walkout is the answer. He’ll hold court for hours when he’s winning; the instant the questions reach the money and the mob, he’s gone. And the target, both hosts noted, is rarely random. The cabinet members he’s fired, the reporters he savages — overwhelmingly women, met with a contempt he saves for them alone. The rage isn’t new. It’s the oldest thing about him.

2️⃣ The Name Comes Down

Monday, the Kennedy Center deleted Trump’s name from its website — not by choice, by court order. A federal judge ruled the renaming illegal: Congress named the living memorial to John F. Kennedy, and only Congress can change it. The board he packed had voted in December, the signage went up overnight, the merch hit the gift shop. A single paragraph from the bench unwound all of it.

And tonight he walks into Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals, where the welcome is an eight-foot iron fence, TSA-level screening, and a Knicks crowd told there will be no tailgates and no watch parties because one ego insisted on coming. He was booed at the Commanders game. He was booed at the UFC card in Miami. Humiliated in the courts downtown and on his own home court uptown — same day, same man.

1️⃣ Israel Loaded the Reprisal — and Didn’t Fire It

Iran hammered Israel. Israel loaded its response. And then, within the hour, it stood down. No retaliation on Iran. Not because Netanyahu blinked — because Trump made him. The rift the Fivestack has tracked for weeks just crossed from name-calling into the kinetic: real bombs, real missiles, real lives, and a public fracture between Washington and Jerusalem that neither man can paper over now.

The reveal is the weakness underneath it. Trump doesn’t need these two to stop hating each other; he needs the war to stop so he can wear the peacemaker’s crown — and he can’t make it stop. Iran has no elections to lose. Trump does, at roughly 30% approval, with the war bleeding him at home. So every time he announces a deal is near, Israel strikes, Iran strikes back, and the lie gets exposed again. Two days ago, he insisted he was the shot-caller. Twenty minutes later, Netanyahu bombed Iran anyway.

Iran read all of it and played it flawlessly. It proved Trump weak, proved the United States weak, and proved the alliance that once attacked it is now breaking apart — the best position Tehran has held in a generation. The danger lies with an Israel that hasn’t grasped where this leads: a future without American backing, telling itself it can go alone. Zev’s read is the one to carry forward — this rift doesn’t shrink from here. It grows, and grows, and grows.

THE PATTERN

The performance of strength depends on never being contradicted. Monday the contradictions arrived all at once — from a newsroom, from a reformed operative, from a reporter, from a judge, from an adversary half a world away. The Kennedy Center name didn’t come off because Trump relented; it came off because a court made him. Israel didn’t holster the reprisal because Netanyahu chose peace; it holstered because the alliance is cracking and the weaker partner felt it. Strip away the convoy and the bulletproof glass and the packed boards, and what’s left is a man who can’t take a question, can’t win a war, and can’t keep his name on a wall. Told no, five times, in a single afternoon.

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Thank you This Will Hold, Lyudmila and Daniel, LC - Silence is Complicity, Caro Henry, Lalisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.