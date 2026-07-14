FiveStack LIVE: Donald Trump Launches "The Biggest Lie" For Midterms While MAGA Mike Johnson Tells America They Will Die If they Don't Vote For Trump

July 14, 2026

Zev Shalev joined me for today’s Fivestack, and, folks, it was a buffet of dysfunction. We had a President teasing a “really big announcement” like it’s a Netflix trailer, an AI writing housing policy while nobody in Washington can tell you what it actually changed, two Supreme Court justices describing bulletproof vests to Congress, ICE quietly admitting its car-stop tactics are getting people killed, and a naval blockade with a scheduled start time like it’s a Leafs game.

5️⃣ Trump Books a Mystery Primetime Address for Thursday

Donald Trump has booked himself a “Speech to the Nation” for Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern, and in classic Trump fashion, he announced it on Truth Social with zero details and a “thank you for your attention to this matter!” — the same sign-off he uses for tariff threats and legal tantrums.

Zev and I dug into what’s leaking out, and it’s worse than you think. Trump told reporters Tuesday the speech will be about “free and fair elections” — which, coming from the guy who tried to overturn one, is like an arsonist hosting a fire-safety seminar. Reporting suggests he’ll roll out newly declassified intelligence about alleged foreign interference and voting machine vulnerabilities, flanked by his loyalty squad: Ratcliffe, Patel, Pulte, and Mullin. There’s even reporting out of Georgia that he may declare Ossoff and Warnock’s 2020 Senate wins illegitimate.

Zev’s read: this isn’t about 2020. It’s about 2026. Trump is terrified of the midterms, the SAVE Act is stalled in the Senate, and he’s so committed to the bit that he refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill over it. So Thursday night he’s going to reheat the Big Lie, garnish it with cherry-picked “declassified” intel, and serve it to the nation in primetime. Set your DVRs. Or don’t. Ground News will tell you how every outlet spins it anyway (more on that below).

4️⃣ DOGE Let an AI Write Housing Policy — And Won’t Say How

Remember when we laughed at DOGE putting a college kid in charge of rewriting HUD regulations with artificial intelligence? Nobody’s laughing now. FOIA documents pried loose by Democracy Forward reveal DOGE pitched HUD staff on an AI tool — SweetREX, named after undergrad-turned-DOGE-associate Christopher Sweet — that was literally described as being built for the “extermination” of federal housing rules.

Here’s the part that made Zev’s head spin: the instructions to HUD employees made deletion the default. The AI flags a regulation for elimination, and if a human lawyer disagrees, they have to justify keeping it. The burden of proof got flipped. Protections against mortgage discrimination, foreclosure legal aid — all fed into a chatbot running on Google’s Gemini and asked, essentially, “what can we kill?”

And the kicker? Nobody — not the FOIA reviewers, not the experts, not the Federal Register — can tell which HUD rules were actually written or rescinded based on the AI’s recommendations. The agency won’t say. So American housing policy may currently include the hallucinations of a large language model, and there’s no paper trail. Sleep tight, renters.

3️⃣ Two Justices Beg Congress to Protect Their Homes

For the first time since 2019, Supreme Court justices testified before Congress — and it turned into a horror anthology. Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan showed up to defend a $228 million budget request, roughly a 10% bump, with about $14.6 million of it earmarked for expanded personal protection for the justices and their families.

Barrett told the story of bringing home a bulletproof vest during the Dobbs era and turning around to find her 12-year-old son in the doorway asking what it was. She was swatted at her Virginia home in May. Her sister got a bomb threat. Justices are receiving anonymous deliveries sent in the name of Daniel Anderl — the murdered son of federal judge Esther Salas — which is one of the most deranged intimidation tactics I’ve ever covered.

Zev made the point that matters here: the Marshals logged 564 threats against federal judges last fiscal year, the numbers keep climbing, and it’s happening while the most powerful politicians in America — including the guy booking Thursday primetime — routinely paint judges as enemies of the people. You don’t get to firehose that rhetoric for years and then act shocked when justices are pricing out command posts for their residential security. Whatever you think of this Court’s rulings — and I think plenty — nobody’s kid should be learning what body armor is at the kitchen door.

2️⃣ ICE Stops Stopping Cars After Two Wrong-Target Killings

ICE has quietly ordered its Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to suspend most vehicle stops nationwide. Why? Because in the span of six days, ICE agents shot and killed two men — Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine — and here’s the detail that should stop you cold: neither man was the target of the operation. They just resembled someone, or drove away from the wrong address at the wrong time.

No body cameras on the officers in either shooting — DHS blamed that on government shutdowns, which is a hell of an excuse for killing people on camera-free streets. Even Susan Collins, the human furrowed brow, called DHS Secretary Mullin and pushed him to halt non-urgent stops. Sources inside ICE told reporters the arrest-quota pressure from the administration has officers so stressed they’re pulling triggers on the wrong people.

Zev and I talked about what this pause actually is: it’s not accountability, it’s damage control. It’s temporary, it’s “retraining,” and the quotas that created the pressure cooker haven’t gone anywhere. Two families are planning funerals for men who weren’t even the guys ICE was looking for. That’s not enforcement. That’s roulette.

1️⃣ Trump Backs Down on Iran Tolls — Blockade Live at 4

Our top story: the shortest-lived toll booth in maritime history. On Monday, Trump declared America the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and announced ships would pay a fee equal to 20% of their cargo value for the privilege of transiting. By Tuesday, it was dead. Gulf leaders — the “kings and emirs,” as he put it — called him up, and suddenly the toll was replaced by vague, “MASSIVE” investment promises that may or may not be the same money they already pledged last year.

But don’t confuse the retreat on tolls with a retreat, period. The blockade on Iranian ports went live at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. U.S. strikes hit Iranian targets for a fourth straight day. Iran hit back at Bahrain, Jordan, and tankers in the strait — one mariner was killed on a UAE-linked ship. The interim peace deal from June, the one that was supposed to be a 60-day bridge to an actual agreement, is functionally confetti. Both sides claim the other broke it, and both sides are enforcing their own reading with missiles.

Zev’s take was the sober one: a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas moves through that strait. Every escalation there lands in your gas tank, your grocery bill, and your pension fund. And the policy is being made the way everything gets made in this administration — announced on impulse, reversed on a phone call, enforced by the Navy.Before You Go

If today’s show proved anything, it’s that the same story reads completely differently depending on who’s telling it. That’s why we partner with Ground News — see every story’s coverage across the political spectrum, spot the blind spots, and check who owns the outlet feeding you the narrative. Right now you get 40% off at groundnews.com/fivestack. Use the link. It keeps this show independent and it keeps you smarter than your uncle’s Facebook feed.

Thanks to Zev Shalev — find his work at Narativ. New Fivestack every day. Subscribe, share, and stay loud.

— Dean

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