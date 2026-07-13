FiveStack LIVE: LINDSEY GRAHAM’S SISTER TAPPED TO SERVE REST OF HIS TERM

Zev and I returned from a two-week break to five headlines telling one story: one man pulling power into his own hands, and only the courts and the states pulling back.

5️⃣ A Senate Seat, Filled by Truth Social

It became official an hour after the show ended: Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone — Lindsey Graham’s sister, who has never held public office — to serve out his term, hours after Trump announced the pick by Truth Social and preempted the governor’s own press conference. On the show, Zev played Graham’s final tape — Kyiv, 24 hours before his death, announcing the White House had agreed to his Russia sanctions bill — and walked the who-benefits board on a death the medical examiner calls natural causes and Iranian state TV calls a kill. The whole story, including the photograph propping up Mitch McConnell’s empty seat, is in the episode.

Lindsey Graham Died As He Lived. A Coward. Dean Blundell · Jul 13 Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. Insert your own joke about which organ gave out first. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago sometime in 2017. The heart was just the last thing on the list. Read full story

4️⃣ Twelve States Move to Stop the Ellison Media Empire

California AG Rob Bonta led a 12-state antitrust suit to block Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery — CNN, HBO and CBS News under Larry Ellison’s family, Trump’s biggest donor, who already holds Oracle and TikTok. Zev takes you inside how media owners actually collude — he watched it from inside CBS — and I called out what Jake Tapper’s weekend Trump interview was really about.

Bullshit fealty.

3️⃣ ICE Kills Again — Maine This Time

ICE agents shot and killed a man in his car in Biddeford, Maine this morning — the second fatal ICE shooting in under a week, at least the fourth death this year — and it took the Maine House Speaker, not the agency, to tell the public. Biddeford poured into the streets. We connect it to the Houston foreman ICE admits it killed by mistake last week, and to the $5,000 NDAs his reporting says witnesses were offered.

2️⃣ Judge Kathleen Williams Kills the $1.8 Billion Slush Fund

A federal judge tore up Trump’s settlement with his own IRS — voiding the $1.8 billion “weaponization victims” fund, the family immunity deal, all of it — ruled the suit was filed for an “improper purpose,” and referred Todd Blanche to the Florida bar for attempting to defraud the court. Blanche faces his Senate confirmation hearing for Attorney General on Wednesday. The hosts break down the 56 pages that just followed him there.

1️⃣ The Guardian of the Strait

Iran struck US facilities in Bahrain and radar sites in Oman, and Trump answered by Truth Social: America is now “the Guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and “will be reimbursed at the rate of 20%” on all cargo through it — a toll on a war Congress never voted on, from a blockade Dean calls fantasy dressed as policy. What it actually buys: higher prices straight through November.

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Thank you Caro Henry, Lalisa, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Truthsayer, eric, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.