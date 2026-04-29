FiveStack LIVE: Pete Yells, Pam Folds, Trump Indicts a Beach and King Charles Drove a Double-Decker Bus Over The Trump Regime

FiveStack LIVE with Zev Shalev — The Recap

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 — Five stories from today’s show, counted down from five to one. Hegseth melts down under oath, Comey gets indicted over seashells, Bondi finally gets a date with Congress, Canada quietly walks toward the door, and the “assassination” narrative the White House desperately needs hits a snag.

5. Pete Hegseth’s Circus Comes to Capitol Hill

The Secretary of War (yes, that’s the rebrand — keep up) finally dragged himself in front of the House Armed Services Committee today, his first time under oath since the U.S. went to war with Iran on February 28. And what a show it was.

The hearing was officially about the Pentagon’s record-shattering $1.5 trillion FY27 budget request. In practice, it was Hegseth doing his entire MAGA cabaret act — bristling, bellowing, blame-shifting, and treating every legitimate question like a personal insult.

The pattern was the same on every loop. Democrat asks a basic question about the war. Hegseth gives a wobbly answer that contradicts the previous week’s wobbly answer. Democrat points out the contradiction. Hegseth pivots to “Donald Trump is the greatest leader in human history and you guys are reckless, feckless, and defeatist.” Repeat for several hours.

The greatest hits:

The Pentagon publicly admitted the war has cost $25 billion so far. Hegseth wouldn’t say if that included damage to U.S. bases or backfilling munitions stockpiles, because the answer is obviously “no, it’ll be way more, please send another $200 billion.”

Ranking Democrat Adam Smith caught him in a perfect circle. Hegseth told the committee Iran’s nuclear facilities had been obliterated in the 2025 strikes. Smith, reasonably, asked: then why did we have to start a whole new war 60 days ago because the nuclear weapon was supposedly an “imminent threat”? Hegseth’s answer, paraphrased generously: uhhh they still have ambitions and missiles, also Trump is great.

When Rep. John Garamendi called the war a “quagmire” and “political and economic disaster at every level,” Hegseth accused him of “handing propaganda to our enemies” and declared that congressional Democrats and “some Republicans” are “the biggest adversary we face.” The Defense Secretary. Said Congress. Is the enemy. Out loud. Under oath.

Even Republicans were openly uncomfortable. Don Bacon, Lisa Murkowski, and Thom Tillis all expressed “bipartisan concern” about Hegseth’s purge of senior military leadership — including the unexplained firings of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and Navy Secretary John Phelan, the blocking of promotions for two Black colonels and two women colonels, and the firing of the head of the Army Chaplain Corps. When Rep. Chrissy Houlahan asked why he fired one of the most decorated officers in the Army, Hegseth’s full answer was: “We needed new leadership.” That’s it. That’s the answer. He says it. He repeats it. He interrupts her when she pushes back. He says it again. New leadership.

Hegseth goes back for round two in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee tomorrow. The 60-day War Powers Resolution clock runs out Friday. Buckle up.

4. The Sheer Stupidity of the Comey Seashell Indictment

If you missed it: yesterday, the Justice Department — under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — indicted former FBI Director James Comey on charges of threatening to kill the President of the United States.

The “threat”? A photo Comey posted on Instagram in May 2025 of seashells on a North Carolina beach arranged in the shape 86 47. Caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” That’s it. That’s the federal case.

Quick decoder ring for what “86” means. It’s restaurant slang. When a kitchen “86s” something, they’re out of it — pull it from the menu. Merriam-Webster also lists the broader meaning: to eject, dismiss, or remove someone. It’s been slang for a century. Gretchen Whitmer had an “86 45” figurine on her desk during a TV interview in 2020. Conservative goblin Jack Posobiec tweeted “86 46” during the Biden years. Nobody indicted him.

But here we are. Comey self-surrendered in Alexandria today. His lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald — yes, that Patrick Fitzgerald — is filing a motion to dismiss on grounds of vindictive prosecution and the First Amendment. This is the second time DOJ has indicted Comey in less than a year. The first one got tossed in November when a federal judge ruled Lindsey Halligan, the Trump personal lawyer they’d installed as interim U.S. Attorney, had been unlawfully appointed.

Asked at the White House whether he actually believed Comey threatened his life, Trump told a reporter: “Well, if anybody knows anything about crime, they know ‘86, you know… a mob term for ‘kill him.’ You know, you ever seen the movies.” Yes Mr. President. We have seen the movies. That’s where you’re getting your law enforcement theories from.

Here’s what’s actually happening, and why this matters more than “lol seashells.” Trump is using every perceived slight — every protest sign, every meme, every bit of slang adopted by his critics — as a “threat to the President’s life.” The phrase “86 47” has been picked up by protesters across the country. By criminalizing it, the administration is putting a federal-charge price tag on dissent itself. That’s not law enforcement. That’s a chilling effect by design. And with the midterms seven months out, the goal is transparent: silence the opposition, intimidate the press, and use the “assassination threat” framing to justify whatever comes next.

Free speech is the target. The seashells are the pretext.

3. Pam Bondi Has a Date

Forty-five minutes. That’s how long it took.

This morning, House Oversight Democrats — led by Ranking Member Robert Garcia — filed a civil contempt resolution against former Attorney General Pam Bondi for blowing off her April 14 subpoenaed deposition in the committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Forty-five minutes later, the Republican majority on the committee suddenly announced Bondi would appear on May 29.

Funny how that works.

The backstory: Trump fired Bondi on April 2. The DOJ then claimed her subpoena was issued in her “official capacity” and therefore evaporated the moment she lost the title. Democrats called it what it was — running out the clock. Even Republican Nancy Mace publicly disagreed with her own DOJ, posting that “Bondi’s removal as Attorney General doesn’t erase her obligation to testify.”

A note on the technicalities, because they matter: Bondi will sit for a transcribed interview, not the originally scheduled deposition. That means she won’t be sworn in under oath, though she’ll be reminded that lying to Congress is still a federal crime. The hearing will be closed-door, like every other Epstein-related deposition the committee has done.

But the political damage is already cooked. Bondi presided over the catastrophic, partial release of the Epstein files — DOJ released roughly 3 million pages and withheld millions more. The Epstein Files Transparency Act compels full disclosure, and journalist Katie Phang sued DOJ this week for what she calls a “brazen, shocking, and ongoing violation” of that law. The DOJ Inspector General and the GAO are both investigating the rollout. Rep. Melanie Stansbury says that based on the unredacted files she’s seen, “there are dozens of potentially prosecutable crimes and cases” — including ones that “directly relate to Trump.”

Bondi’s not just a witness. She’s the firewall. And the firewall has a date now.

2. While America Burns, Canada Builds

Let’s run the American scoreboard, shall we.

Gas is well over $4 a gallon and climbing because the war with Iran has gummed up the Strait of Hormuz. Consumer confidence is at an all-time low. The crypto bubble is hissing air out the side. Trump just sent his Republican senators — Lindsey Graham, Katie Britt, Eric Schmitt — to introduce a bill demanding $400 million in taxpayer money to build him a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House lawn. The same project he swore for months would be 100% privately funded. He’s also reportedly looking to claw billions in operational funding away from the IRS while Americans get squeezed at every cash register in the country.

Meanwhile, 400 miles north:

On Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the Canada Strong Fund — Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund. Initial seed: $25 billion over three years. It will be a Crown corporation operating at arm’s length from government, run by a CEO and an independent board. It will invest in clean and conventional energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure. Returns get reinvested.

And here’s the part that should make every American who’s been told “socialism bad” sit up: Canadians will be able to invest in the fund directly. Carney announced a forthcoming retail investment product so ordinary citizens can buy in and earn dividends. As Carney put it — and forgive the paraphrase — this isn’t just a government fund, it’s a people’s fund. Indigenous nations get equity stakes in the projects. The work gets done by Canadians in unionized jobs. Everyone shares the upside.

Compare and contrast. In the U.S., the playbook is: tax cuts for billionaires, taxpayer-funded ballrooms for the President, war for the defence contractors, gas prices for the working class, and a $39 trillion debt for everyone. In Canada, the playbook is: pool the country’s strategic assets, invite citizens to own a slice, build the infrastructure, share the wealth.

Canada is locking up defence banks, decoupling supply chains, and running away from the Trump economy as fast as its legs will carry it. Smart country.

1. The Cole Allen “Assassination” Narrative — Read This One Carefully

This is the story we spent the most time on, and it’s the one where the facts are still genuinely moving in real time, so I want to be precise.

What we know: On Saturday night, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old Caltech-educated tutor and engineer from Torrance, California, charged a security checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives. He sent his family a note about ten minutes before the attack, signing it “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen.” A Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was struck and saved by his ballistic vest. Allen was tackled and arrested. He has been charged with attempted assassination of the President.

What’s contested — and what we walked through on the show — is the narrative the administration is building around it.

In the immediate aftermath, multiple law enforcement sources told reporters that the chaotic exchange of gunfire raised real questions about whether the officer was hit by Allen or by another agent’s round in the confusion. Trump, Pirro, and Blanche immediately leaned into the maximalist framing — the “attempted assassination of the President” — and within 48 hours, Senate Republicans were using the incident to demand $400 million in federal money for Trump’s ballroom project, framing it as a national security necessity.

Heads up — this is where we need to update from the show. As of this evening, NBC News is reporting that investigators have now concluded the officer was not struck by friendly fire and that they believe Allen fired the round that hit the vest. The Washington Post has published higher-resolution surveillance footage that appears to show Allen raising his shotgun toward the officer who returned fire. So the “SS agent accidentally hit another SS agent” framing we discussed on air is, at minimum, being walked back by the latest reporting today. We’ll need to do a follow-up on tomorrow’s show.

What hasn’t changed is the core question we were asking: why the administration needs this to be an assassination attempt and not a security breach.

Because those are two very different stories. A security breach demands accountability — who screwed up, who gets fired, what protocols failed at a hotel that wasn’t fully secured because it was still operating as a hotel during the dinner. An assassination attempt, by contrast, is a political asset. It justifies emergency funding requests. It justifies cracking down on dissent. It justifies the seashell prosecutions. It feeds the persecution narrative that has powered Trump’s politics since 2015. And it puts pressure on the press, on protesters, on critics, and on anyone who’s ever shared an “86 47” meme.

Whatever Allen did or didn’t do — and the evidence is still being assembled in court — the use of this incident by the White House over the past 96 hours tells you exactly what they want it to be. They want a martyr-president. They want an enemy within. They want a justification.

We’ll keep watching the indictments, the surveillance footage, and the Pirro press conferences as they roll out. The story is moving. We will move with it.

That’s FiveStack for today. Subscribe for the next live show, share with a friend who still thinks any of this is normal, and as always — keep your eyes open and your sources cited.

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Eric Lullove, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, Christina Reamy, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.