FiveStack LIVE Recap: Breaking Down King Charles Subtle Evisceration Of The Trump Regime

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Tuesday delivered three stories that, taken together, look less like a news cycle and more like a turning point. A former FBI director was indicted over a beach photo. A bipartisan group of senators sent the federal watchdog into the Epstein files. And the King of England stood inside the United States Capitol and read the founding documents back to the people who wrote them.

History rhymes. That’s how we know sooner.

3️⃣ Comey Indicted Over a Seashell Photo

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche filed a second indictment against former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. The first one collapsed when prosecutors admitted in open court that they had nothing. The second is built on an Instagram post.

In the post, Comey arranged seashells on a beach into the numbers 8647 — shorthand, the administration argues, for “86 the 47th president.” Blanche’s office is now charging Comey as a criminal conspirator in what the White House is calling the fourth assassination attempt on Donald Trump: the Saturday-night magnetometer breach at the Washington Hilton.

The theory of the case is that an Instagram post months ago helped produce a man rushing the Secret Service line on Saturday night.

“Kash Patel is cosplaying,” Shalev said, “and the fact that Patel feels like he can arrest Jim Comey is ludicrous.”

The indictment turns critic speech into a federal felony. That is the door that just opened.

2️⃣ The Senate Sends GAO Into the Epstein Files

A bipartisan group of senators announced Tuesday that the Government Accountability Office will investigate the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and a New Mexico colleague signed the request.

The GAO is the legislature’s independent watchdog. Its findings carry weight in both chambers, and they cannot be spun away from a podium.

Shalev called it “the first trustworthy official investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and the Justice Department’s handling” of the documents.

The timing was not accidental. Epstein survivors held a separate event in Washington on Tuesday demanding to meet King Charles, who declined. The Senate moved while the world was watching.

1️⃣ King Charles Puts Trump on Notice in Congress

King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of the United States Congress on Tuesday — the second reigning British monarch to do so, after his late mother in 1991 — and methodically dismantled the Trump regime’s worldview without naming the president once. Trump was absent by protocol.

He cited Magna Carta on “the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances.”

He addressed the Saturday Hilton incident directly: “such acts of violence will never succeed.”

He named Ukraine — “that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people” — and members of both parties stood and applauded.

He praised diversity, interfaith respect, climate stewardship, and the rule of law. He closed on Lincoln’s line from Gettysburg: that the world “may little note what we say, but will never forget what we do.”

Blundell called it “the greatest repudiation of Donald Trump in modern history.”

Shalev described what he had just watched in one sentence: the king of England put Donald Trump on notice.

The Pattern

Three rooms. One signal.

A bipartisan GAO move into the Epstein files. The indictment of a former FBI director over a beach photo. The King of England standing in the chamber where the laws are made and reading the founding documents back to the people who wrote them.

The institutions that survived the last century are deciding what to do about this one.

History rhymes. That’s how we know sooner.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

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