FiveStack Live Recap: Catering Carts, Trump Wants To Cancel Elections & The Quiet Iran Deal

Today’s FiveStack is brought to you by Ground News — sign up and receive 40% off their Vantage plan.

GET 40% OFF GROUND NEWS

5️⃣ The Catering Cart Caper

A White House official confirmed the ruse on camera: Trump boarded Air Force One in Turkey for the cameras, slipped out the far side into a catering truck, and flew home on a second jet — while his press corps and most of his cabinet rode the decoy. Some were told mid-air they were on “a dangerous flight.”

Dean noted the one exception: personal aide Natalie Harp rode out with the boss. He also pulled the Clinton precedent — a credible threat once moved a president to a private jet, and every passenger was told. Nobody told this press corps anything.

No reporting yet shows the Iranian threat was real, and a president who brags he’s winning this war hid from it behind the submarine sandwiches. “Truly spectacular selfishness,” Dean called it — and that was the charitable reading.

4️⃣ Republicans Bankroll The Socialist

Six states voted Tuesday, and in Wisconsin the biggest spender in the Democratic governor’s primary was the Republican Governors Association — nearly $3.6 million in “attack” ads that every Democrat in the state read as a boost for democratic socialist Francesca Hong, the opponent Republicans believe they can beat in November.

Dean called the whole practice, run by both parties, “a race to the bottom.” The extremes don’t legislate — you govern from consensus or you don’t govern — and a party that pays to nominate its opponent’s fringe has stopped trying to win arguments at all.

3️⃣ “Stranger Things Have Happened”

Wayne Allyn Root — who has spent a year begging Trump in print to seize the 2026 elections — pitched him a “national-security emergency” takeover of the midterms on Real America’s Voice after midnight. Trump answered: “Let me just say stranger things have happened. I will leave it at that.”

Dean stacked the paper underneath the three words: NSPM-7 already lets Trump label opponents national-security threats, the Iran war supplies a standing emergency, and 2024’s “vote for me this one time and you will never have to vote again” supplied the intent.

Cancel the elections and there is no way back. Dean’s count: 83 days to stop it at the ballot box.

We found our #2 story on Ground News — FiveStack viewers get 40% off their Vantage plan using this button.

GET 40% OFF GROUND NEWS

2️⃣ This Week’s Blindspot: The Quiet Iran Deal

Pakistan’s defense minister says the US and Iran are near “some sort of an arrangement” — and only 13 percent of left-leaning outlets have touched the story, this week’s Ground News Blindspot.

Narativ’s Baku reporting sits directly underneath it: the hardline Revolutionary Guard wing that just took over Iran’s top security council is the same network that moved money through Trump’s Baku tower and into his Las Vegas condos. Maybe Tehran doesn’t want him dead. He’s their business partner.

Dean answered the money trail with his grandfather, who walked into Berlin with the RAF in 1945: “We didn’t know how bad it was until we got there.”

Share this story

1️⃣ The Bill Comes Due After He Leaves

The number one story isn’t a headline — it’s the tab. The sheer scale of damage Trump and his friends have done to the United States, and the uncomfortable truth that we won’t know the full amount until he’s gone.

Dean’s been fascinated lately by post-WW2 Germany and the European countries that spent decades rebuilding what one man and his inner circle destroyed. Germany didn’t bounce back the day Hitler was gone — it took denazification, the Marshall Plan, a generation of reckoning, and the country was still litigating what happened well into the lives of people born long after the war ended. Italy spent decades untangling itself from what Mussolini built into its institutions. Recovery wasn’t an election cycle. It was a lifetime.

That’s the frame for America. Every gutted agency, every purged inspector general, every court seeded with loyalists, every ally that stopped trusting Washington’s word — that’s damage that doesn’t repair itself when the man leaves the building. It echoes Dean’s grandfather walking into Berlin in 1945: “We didn’t know how bad it was until we got there.”

We’ll only find out how bad it was — and is — after he leaves. And Dean shudders to think what recovering the United States of America actually looks like. History says it can be done. History also says to pack for a long trip.

Today’s FiveStack is brought to you by Ground News — FiveStack viewers get 40% off their Vantage plan.

GET 40% OFF GROUND NEWS

Catch the full FiveStack live at DeanBlundell.substack.com and Narativ.org.

Share