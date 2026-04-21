FiveStack LIVE Recap: Vance Bails on Iran, Palantir’s Creepy Manifesto, Warsh’s Sock-Puppet Dance, and Hegseth’s Anti-Vax Pander

April 21, 2026

After a much-needed break, I was thrilled to be back on FiveStack LIVE with the one and only Zev Shalev tonight. It felt amazing to plug back in — and the world obliged by serving up an absolutely loaded top five. From a potentially catastrophic Middle East escalation to a tech-CEO manifesto that reads like a Bond villain’s opening monologue, we had nowhere to hide. Let’s get into it.

🚨 5. BREAKING: Vance Bails on Iran — and Tehran Tells Everyone to Run

We opened with the story that may matter more than anything else on this list. Iran is publicly telegraphing a major strike on U.S. assets across the region, issuing evacuation warnings to civilians in and around American military footprints stretching from the UAE to Kuwait. They’ve already openly threatened neighboring countries’ non-U.S. assets — including the Mideast’s busiest port at Jebel Ali — for the first time in this conflict.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, who had been quietly floated as a back-channel diplomatic figure (with Pakistan offering to host), has effectively walked away. Zev and I dug into what this actually means: when the VP exits a diplomatic track, it’s not a pause — it’s a signal. The White House is saying “Operation Epic Fury continues unabated” while Iran is telling its own people where not to be standing when the next salvo lands.

The cumulative numbers are staggering: hundreds of ballistic missiles, thousands of drones, cruise missiles — and the Gulf states (UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi) are getting pounded in the crossfire. This is the story to watch this week.

🛢️ 4. Ukraine’s €90 Billion — Post-Orbán, Druzhba Restart, and the EU Finally Breathes

Remember when Viktor Orbán torched the EU’s €90 billion ($106B) loan to Ukraine as a parting middle finger? Well — he just lost his election in a landslide to centrist challenger Péter Magyar, and the entire logjam is breaking open.

Today, Zelenskyy announced the Druzhba pipeline has been repaired and oil can resume flowing to Hungary and Slovakia. That was the explicit precondition Budapest put on unblocking the loan. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she expects a deal within 24 hours. Ambassadors meet Wednesday. The initial 2026 disbursement: €16.7B financial, €28.3B military.

Zev and I talked through why this is a quiet but enormous win for Kyiv — the U.S. has effectively stopped aid under Trump, Ukraine had funding runway only through June, and this loan is the difference between continuing to fight and collapse. The Orbán veto era is ending with a whimper.

🏴 3. Palantir’s 22-Point Manifesto: The Scariest Company in the World Says the Quiet Part Loud

If you haven’t read Palantir’s 22-point manifesto that dropped this weekend on X, stop what you’re doing and go read it. This is the most important cultural document in American tech right now, and not in a good way.

Published as a “brief summary” of CEO Alex Karp and Nicholas Zamiska’s book The Technological Republic, the manifesto is a 1,000-word ideological statement from a company that already supplies AI targeting, surveillance, and operational software to ICE, the NYPD, the Pentagon, and foreign militaries. Highlights (lowlights?) include:

A call to bring back the military draft as a “universal duty”

Rearming Germany and Japan

An embrace of religion in public life and a rejection of “vacant and hollow pluralism”

An explicit declaration that some cultures are “regressive and harmful” and others aren’t

The claim that “hard power in this century will be built on software” (read: Palantir software)

A jab at the “ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures” — i.e., leave the billionaires alone

Critics have called it “technofascism.” Bellingcat’s Eliot Higgins put it perfectly: these aren’t philosophical musings, they’re the public ideology of a company whose revenue depends on the politics it’s advocating. Karp has openly bragged Palantir is “the first completely anti-woke company.” The post hit 21 million views.

Zev and I agreed: this is the most naked statement of a surveillance-state-for-hire worldview we’ve seen from a publicly traded American company. Pay attention.

🏦 2. Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair: “Not a Sock Puppet” — Or Is He?

Trump’s Fed chair pick Kevin Warsh sat for his Senate Banking confirmation hearing today, and it was anything but the usual rubber-stamp affair. Senator John Kennedy flat-out asked him whether he’d be Trump’s “human sock puppet.” Warsh’s answer: “Absolutely not.”

But — as Zev and I unpacked — the rest of the hearing told a more complicated story:

Warsh has over $100 million in investments that Democrats say raise conflict-of-interest concerns

He’s flipped from a hawkish “keep-rates-high” record to suddenly being open to cuts (exactly what Trump wants)

He refused to defend Lisa Cook , the Fed governor Trump tried to fire

He dodged on whether post-FOMC press conferences should continue

He floated “new tools” and a “new framework” for inflation without specifying what

The real plot twist: Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has vowed to block the vote until the DOJ drops its criminal investigation of Jerome Powell. A federal judge already called that probe an “unjustified act of intimidation.” Tillis is retiring — he doesn’t care. Warsh can’t be confirmed without him.

Warsh said all the right words about independence. Whether he means them is the only question that matters for the dollar, rates, and the next two years of this economy.

💉 1. Hegseth: “Your Body, Your Faith” — Cancelling Mandatory Flu Shots for Soldiers

And at #1 — because it perfectly captures the tragicomedy of where we are — War Secretary Pete Hegseth officially ended the U.S. military’s mandatory flu vaccine requirement today.

Hegseth’s exact framing: “Your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.” He called the mandate “overly broad and not rational” and framed it as a liberation from Biden-era tyranny.

A few facts worth sitting with:

The military flu mandate dates to the 1950s (and originally 1945 )

It has historically driven active-duty vaccination rates above 90%

It’s credited with keeping hospitalization rates in the armed forces below the civilian U.S. rate

Troops live in close quarters where flu spreads like wildfire and sidelines otherwise healthy service members

This comes as flu season is already ending, per the CDC — meaning the policy win is purely symbolic

Zev and I read this exactly as what it is: a naked PR play to peel off the anti-vax 20% of the U.S. military — the same crowd Trump has spent a year catering to with COVID reinstatements and back pay. It’s not about readiness. It’s not about faith. It’s about performance. And the cost is measured in sick-bay bed-days and force degradation.

“Your body, your faith” is a fine slogan for a campaign rally. It’s a terrible one for a war department.

🎁 Partner Spotlight: Ground News — 40% Off for the FiveStack Family

Look, if tonight’s show made one thing clear, it’s that every single one of these stories is being told to you differently depending on which outlet you happen to be reading. Vance, Iran, Palantir, Warsh, Hegseth — the spin is the story half the time.

That’s why we partner with Ground News. They show you the left/center/right coverage of every story side-by-side, surface blind-spot reporting, and let you see who isn’t covering what — which is often more revealing than the coverage itself.

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If you only take one action from tonight’s show, make it this one. You’ll read the news differently within a week.

🎥 Watch the Full LIVE

Catch the full replay on Substack, and if you haven’t yet — subscribe, share, and restack. After 10 days away, I can tell you: the break was good, but being back with Zev and this community was better.

More tomorrow. Stay sharp out there.

— Dean

FiveStack LIVE airs daily at 3 pm (ish) on Substack with Dean and Zev Shalev. Subscribe for live alerts, the daily top five, and deep-dive analysis you won’t find anywhere else.

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Mark McInerney, Sue Senger, ann schneider, Andy Collen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.