The FiveStack LIVE: Hired IRGC Guns In Toronto, The End Of MSM In The USA & the Hormuz Deal Nobody Invited Trump To

August 6, 2026

Every day, Zev Shalev (Narativ.org) and I go live with the FiveStack — the five biggest breaking stories of the day, ranked, sourced, and stripped of the spin you’ll get everywhere else. Today’s board ran from a paid hit on the US Consulate in Toronto to a leak hunt inside the Pentagon over how few missiles America actually has left. If you missed the live show, here’s what you need to know — and if you only read one entry, make it number five, because somebody is recruiting Canadian teenagers to shoot at American soil, and they’re doing it by app.

5️⃣ Someone Is Paying Toronto Teens to Shoot at America

Toronto police arrested a 19-year-old and a boy of 15 for the July 27 shooting attack on the US Consulate — and Chief Myron Demkiw said someone offered them payment over encrypted apps to pull the trigger. I’ve owned this story since dawn: the two seized guns trace to 27 shootings across the GTA, Jewish institutions among the targets, and US prosecutors allege a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander bragged, “in Canada, we have our guys.” My read hasn’t changed all day: only two explanations survive contact with the evidence — an Iranian proxy network hiring Canadian kids by app, or a false flag built to look exactly like one. Neither answer should let anyone sleep.

4️⃣ Carr Hands Local TV to Nexstar and Sinclair

Brendan Carr just overrode Congress. His FCC voted 2–1 to scrap the 39 percent cap — Congress’s own 2004 law against one company reaching more than 39 percent of American homes — and replaced it with case-by-case review that his own commission controls. Zev produced local TV for years, and he said it plainly on the show: the 6 PM local newscast, not the networks, is where America actually gets its news — and Sinclair and Nexstar now get to buy the dial. Commissioner Anna Gomez dissented, calling the move “unlawful on its face.” She’s right, and it won’t matter unless a court says so.

3️⃣ Senators See Potential Bribery in Trump’s Korean $2 Million

Korea’s Base Group paid Donald Trump’s business $2 million while its affiliate fought his Commerce Department over aluminum tariffs — and Trump logged the money in his own June disclosure as a “nonrefundable development fee.” Elizabeth Warren’s Senate Democrats demanded answers Thursday, warning the payment raises serious pay-to-play and bribery concerns. I gave the show my Canadian precedent: Brian Mulroney took $300,000 in envelopes, and his majority party lost nearly every seat it held. Cash-for-access has a body count at the ballot box — Trump’s just never had to pay it.

2️⃣ Paul Refers Pardoned Fauci to Trump’s DOJ

Rand Paul’s committee voted 8–7 to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt and referred a pardoned man to Todd Blanche’s Justice Department — on the same day as Blanche’s first Senate floor vote, which tells you everything about the choreography. Fauci pleaded the Fifth 111 times by Paul’s count, and Paul’s theory — that a pardon voids your Fifth Amendment rights — has never been tested in any court, anywhere. My sources called the referral exactly what it looks like: a headline with no legal lever behind it. Zev named the play on air: scapegoat the scientist, and nobody asks about the president who actually ran the response while 1.2 million Americans died.

1️⃣ Trump Hunts Leakers Who Counted His Missiles

Iran and Oman announced their Strait of Hormuz deal an hour before we went to air — a 60-day transit corridor negotiated entirely around Washington that, as I reported on the show, excludes American and Israeli vessels by name. Trump claims control of the strait; the deal’s authors didn’t even invite him to the table. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports Trump berated Pete Hegseth at Camp David over “dangerously low” missile stocks — a clash the White House insists “literally never happened” — and Trump is now vowing “long term jail sentences” for whoever leaked it. Zev did the math live: sixty days of open water puts cheap gas at the pumps on election day. It’s the only win this war has left to sell, and it wasn’t even America’s to take.

That’s the FiveStack. Two teenagers with a contract, a captured dial, a $2 million question, a scapegoat, and an empty missile rack. Catch the full breakdown with Zev on the live replay, subscribe at DeanBlundell.substack.com, and we’ll see you tomorrow — same time, five new stories, zero spin.

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