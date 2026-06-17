June 17, 2026

I opened the show with a line that held up for the next hour: the decline has been televised. Wednesday handed Zev Shalev and I a President who surrendered a war abroad and tightened the screws at home on the same afternoon — paying Iran to stop a war he started, fencing off the park where Americans protest him, switching off a company that defied him, and holding the nation’s intelligence leadership hostage to a voter-suppression bill. Five stories, one man, one move repeated: Donald Trump treats the world as something he commands, and on Wednesday, the world stopped pretending to obey. The countdown ran from 5 to 1.

5️⃣ The Surrender He’s Calling Peace

Trump and JD Vance signed an Iran agreement by video on Monday and spent three days calling it the end of a war. The leaked 14-point memorandum tells the real story, and Zev walked through it line by line: Iran pockets more than $20 billion in frozen assets on day one, draws on a reconstruction fund the show pegged at $300 billion or more, sells its oil sanction-free, and promises — in writing — nothing it can’t walk back in sixty days. There is no enforcement mechanism. Long-range ballistic missiles never appear in the text. Iran’s own Supreme National Council called it a victory over the United States and Israel, and as Zev put it, it’s impossible to argue with them.

Blundell ran the arithmetic of the war that produced this “win”: thirteen dead American service members, hundreds wounded, thousands of Iranian civilians killed, precision munitions spent down so far the administration quietly invoked the Defense Production Act to rebuild the stockpile — all to reopen a strait that was open before, for maybe two months, with tolls. The deal rests on a ceasefire Israel never signed. The first time Netanyahu fires into southern Lebanon, it collapses. Zev’s verdict: a structure built to fail from day one, kept alive only long enough to get Trump to November.

4️⃣ The Plot That Showed Up Right on Time

The FBI announced it had foiled a plan to attack the White House UFC card with explosive drones. The next morning, the Justice Department walked into appeals court and cited that very plot to argue Trump should finally get his ballroom — the one with a drone port and a drone-proof roof, the one a judge halted and the Senate parliamentarian defunded. We didn’t buy it for a second. A terror scare with no detail attached, converted overnight into roughly $600 million in taxpayer help for the president’s vanity project, fit a pattern the show has named before: an assessment arrives without evidence and leaves as policy.

3️⃣ Fencing the People’s Park

Trump moved to ring Lafayette Square — the protest ground directly across from the White House — with a permanent fence, letting officials shut the public out at will. Zev, who has stood in that square, named the point plainly: it is the one place a real, rolling protest against this president would form, and a permanent fence makes sure he never has to hear it. The same contractors building the ballroom got the call. Authoritarianism rarely announces itself; sometimes it just pours a footing.

2️⃣ Ninety Minutes to Disappear

The White House gave Anthropic less than ninety minutes on Friday to pull its newest AI models offline, and six days later the company still can’t get a straight reason. Anthropic’s staff say they’re being targeted. Zev pointed past the official cybersecurity story to the thing nobody’s naming: three weeks ago, the company’s co-founder stood with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to help unveil the pontiff’s first decree on the dangers of AI — a company at war with Trump siding with the one authority the White House can’t strong-arm. We added the money underneath it: Anthropic refuses to let the government buy a single share or wire its models into weapons targeting and surveillance. Defy the regime, embarrass it in Rome, and the flagship goes dark in ninety minutes. The state deciding which company is allowed to exist is the story.

1️⃣ Holding the Nation’s Secrets Hostage

From the G7, Trump canceled his own DNI nominee’s Senate hearing and said the quiet part out loud — the country gets no confirmed intelligence chief until Congress passes the Save America Act, his proof-of-citizenship voter bill, and reauthorizes FISA on his terms. Bill Pulte, a mortgage official with no national-security experience, stays in the chair. A president can’t actually cancel a Senate hearing; he can only strong-arm the senators in his own party who never wanted Pulte to begin with. This wasn’t a nomination fight. Trump put the nation’s intelligence leadership on the table as a chip to rewrite who gets to vote.

THE PATTERN

The show ended where the man did: not on a plane home, but at Versailles, where Trump delayed his return to dine in what he called “the real deal,” a “place of gold.” Zev let the address answer itself — the palace of let them eat cake, the one that ended in a guillotine. That is the through-line of all five stories. A president who wanted the Reflecting Pool painted American blue and watched it turn Iranian green; who wants a surrender to read as peace, a fence to read as security, a blackout to read as cybersecurity, and a hostage play to read as a nomination. He gives the order. Reality keeps handing him green. The decline is televised now, and on Wednesday the whole world watched it without laughing with him.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, Beth Cruz, Cathy R. Payne, Jason Gael, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.