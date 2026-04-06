FiveStack LIVE W Special Guest Military Expert @MalcomNance

FiveStack LIVE — Substack Live Recap

Monday, April 6, 2026

The FiveStack

with Dean Shalev • Zev Shalev • Special Guest Malcolm Nance

On the Show

Special Guest

Malcolm Nance

Senior intelligence officer, U.S. Navy (Ret.), with 35+ years in counterterrorism, intelligence, and Special Operations. Former Master Trainer of the U.S. Navy SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance & Escape) program. Author of multiple national security books including They Want to Kill Americans, The Plot to Destroy Democracy, and Defeating ISIS. Long-time MSNBC/NBC News counterterrorism and intelligence analyst. In 2022, Nance volunteered to fight with the Ukrainian International Legion against Russia’s invasion — one of the most consequential acts of principle by any American commentator in a generation. He remains one of the most credible voices in the country on irregular warfare, intelligence tradecraft, and geopolitical threat assessment.

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Threat Assessment

Trump Threatens to “Open the Strait” & Vaporize Iranian Civilian Infrastructure

The show opened with the week’s most alarming bluster: Trump threatening to open the Strait of Hormuz by force, obliterate Iran’s civilian infrastructure, and — in plain terms — commit what any serious legal or military mind would call war crimes. The crew didn’t mince words. This is not a negotiating posture. This is a president who does not understand the consequences of what he is saying, surrounded by advisors who may actually believe it.

“When a president threatens to deliberately destroy civilian infrastructure, that is not hardball diplomacy. That is a Geneva Convention violation waiting for a press release.”

The panel walked through what “opening the Strait” would actually require militarily. It is not a tweet. It is not a tariff. It is a shooting war with a nation that has spent decades preparing to fight one — asymmetrically, on their terms, with every conceivable contingency war-gamed. Trump’s bravado doesn’t change that math by a single decimal point.

Malcolm Nance Intel Analysis

The F-15 WSO Rescue Mission: Operational Failure — or Something Worse?

This was the segment. Malcolm Nance broke down the details of the F-15 Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) rescue operation — and the picture he painted was not the clean “mission accomplished” story the Pentagon telegraphed to the press.

Nance Intel — The Red Flags

Personal effects were left behind at the scene. Identification documents — the kind that should never, ever be recoverable by an adversary — were found. In any serious special operations after-action review, that is not a footnote. That is the story. Malcolm laid it out clearly: this mission went bad. Real bad. Whether it was a botched rescue op that got cosmetically reclassified, or a deliberate operational play that suffered catastrophic procedural failures — the outcome is the same. Iran now has intelligence it should not have.

Nance’s read: the framing of this as a successful rescue may be obscuring a more uncomfortable truth about how the mission actually unfolded on the ground. The debrief questions that matter — who authorized it, who planned it, what OPSEC protocols were violated and by whom — remain unanswered in the public record. And that silence, as Malcolm noted, is itself telling.

Strategic Patience

Iran Has Not Moved an Inch. Not Once. Not Ever.

Here is what the show made crystal clear: Iran does not care what Donald Trump tweets. They do not care what Pete Hegseth says from his Fox News greenroom turned Secretary of Defense’s office. They have a strategy. They have had it for years. And they are executing it with a discipline that puts Washington to shame.

Iran’s Position — Unchanged. Unambiguous.

No ceasefire — not on American terms, not on Israeli terms. The war ends when Iran decides it ends. The Strait of Hormuz stays closed. U.S. interests in the Gulf, and the interests of Gulf State allies who thought American backing made them untouchable, remain targets. No amount of Trump proclamations declaring the “war is won” changes a single word of that position. Iran’s messaging has been consistent, disciplined, and strategically coherent — the direct opposite of everything coming out of Washington.

The crew noted the maddening asymmetry at the heart of this crisis: every time Trump declares victory, Iran simply continues. Every time Hegseth postures, Iran continues. The bloviating doesn’t land because Iran is playing a long game with institutional memory — they have been under sustained American pressure since 1979 and they have built an entire doctrine around outlasting it.

“Iran’s message has never changed: the Strait stays closed, the war is over when we say it is, and we will keep hitting your interests no matter what is said on Truth Social.”

Trump’s timeline is a news cycle. Iran’s timeline is decades. These are not comparable instruments of statecraft.

Melania Reads an Easter Children’s Book. Naturally.

After an hour of war crimes threats, botched rescue ops, and Iranian strategic doctrine — the show closed with First Lady Melania Trump reading an Easter children’s book to the nation. Exactly the palate cleanser no one knew they needed. The crew’s reactions said everything that needed to be said. Always a good time.

Another week in the FiveStack. The threats get louder, the intelligence gets darker, and somewhere, a children’s book about Easter eggs is making more sense than American foreign policy.

— Dean, Zev & Malcolm

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