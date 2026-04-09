The FiveStack LIVE With Scott Macfarlane, Lev Parnas: Melania Breaks Silence, Trump Melts Down, and Bondi Dodges Congress

🔴 FIVESTACK LIVE RECAP

BREAKING NEWS

Melania’s Epstein Presser Blew Up in Her Face — And We Had the Receipts Live

FiveStack Live · April 9, 2026 · with Scott MacFarlane & Lev Parnas

Today’s FiveStack Live was one for the books. We were joined by two of the sharpest voices in independent journalism — Scott MacFarlane and Lev Parnas — just as Melania Trump walked up to a White House podium and delivered one of the most self-defeating press conferences in recent memory.

Nobody asked for this. Nobody was really talking about Melania and Epstein this week. And yet, there she was — delivering a carefully lawyered, five-minute statement insisting she barely knew Jeffrey Epstein and had no real relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell. She read every word. She took zero questions. She mispronounced “trivial.” She left.

“You don’t hold a random press conference on a Thursday to deny your ties with Epstein if there isn’t something big about to drop on you.” — the internet, immediately

WHAT SHE SAID

A scripted denial that contradicts itself

Melania declared from the White House that she has “never been friends with Epstein,” that her email to Maxwell was “nothing more than casual correspondence,” and that Epstein did not introduce her to Donald Trump. She specifically named The Daily Beast as an outlet she’d forced into a retraction.

The problem? That email she downplayed — released in the January 2026 Epstein files dump — opens with “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.” Maxwell’s reply addressed Melania as “Sweet pea.” Not exactly strangers exchanging pleasantries. And Melania called it a “reply” — twice — despite no initial Maxwell message existing in the files.

WHAT THE FILES SAY

The Daily Beast had the recordings — and they say the opposite

Before the 2024 election, The Daily Beast obtained recordings in which Epstein himself bragged about his close friendship with both Donald Trump and Melania. In those recordings, Epstein went further — claiming the first time Trump slept with his now-wife was aboard his plane, the Lolita Express. These recordings exist. They were published. Melania’s lawyers have been fighting the Beast ever since — and today she cited a retraction they forced on a separate, narrower story to suggest the entire record has been debunked. It hasn’t.

The January 2026 Epstein files — over 3 million additional pages including emails, photographs, and sworn depositions — name Trump and Melania repeatedly. Photos of all four of them together at Mar-a-Lago date back to 2000. The paper trail is not subtle.

THE REAL QUESTION

Why today? What’s about to drop?

That was the dominant question on the show. Scott MacFarlane, who literally had an Epstein survivor text him during the presser calling it “a bizarre thing,” noted the timing makes no sense on its face. Lev Parnas, who has spent years inside Trump’s orbit and has seen how this operation works, offered his read on what the panicked legal maneuver likely signals. Nobody holds a White House presser to get ahead of nothing.

TODAY’S GUESTS — FOLLOW THEM

Big thanks to both of these guys for joining us

Scott MacFarlane

25-year enterprise reporter. Former CBS News Justice correspondent. Now Chief Washington Correspondent at MeidasTouch Network. One of the best in the business on the Epstein files and DOJ coverage — and he had the Epstein survivor text live during this presser.

Lev Parnas

Author of Shadow Diplomacy. Subject of the Emmy-nominated Rachel Maddow documentary “From Russia With Lev.” Former Trump insider turned accountability journalist — with 84,000+ Substack subscribers and sources where nobody else has them. His Substack, Lev Remembers, is essential reading right now.

If today’s show landed for you, subscribe to FiveStack so you never miss a live. Drop a comment below — what do you think Melania was getting ahead of? Something is coming.

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, "Sushi"(Jen) of MIND HAVEN, Rick Kohut, Noble Blend, Alex LeMay, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.