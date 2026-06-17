Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2hEdited

We’ve got time. Lots and lots of time. What Netanyahu does not have is unlimited time. Looks as if he will be convicted and sentenced in the ICC long before anything happens with Felon. I’m looking for Netanyahu to fall, hard, and he sure will sing when the time comes! Can’t wait!

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Jennifer DiBenedetto's avatar
Jennifer DiBenedetto
2h

So in essence.. while not verifiable

BiBi is possibly blackmailing Trump w/ disclosure of the “real deal Epstein Saga”..if a peace deal is reached w/Iran..

And the litmus test is exactly what happens if a deal comes to fruition..

TBH.. I hope it all goes down .. and both BiBi and Trump share the same jail cell.. It’s called Purgatory ‼️‼️‼️‼️

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