They built a 92-foot steel tarantula over the South Lawn, named it “The Claw,” lit it red, white, and blue, and parked a cage fight under it for a man’s 80th birthday. If you want a single image for what this presidency has become, you don’t need a metaphor anymore. They gave you the literal thing. A cage. On the People’s House. Sponsored by crypto. For the Trump crime family, who made MILLIONS this weekend.

Let’s bury it properly.

The crowd that wasn’t

Here’s the sales pitch Dana White ran for months: 85,000 screaming patriots packing the Ellipse, free tickets, the biggest viewing party in the city’s history. Here’s what actually showed up: nobody who was there could honestly call it 85,000.

The Washington Times floated “an estimated 80,000,” the friendliest possible number — but the reporters standing in it told a different story. Variety said flatly that the Ellipse “looked lightly attended.” NBC’s people on the ground watched the crowd “thin” as the night dragged toward midnight, down to “thousands” waiting on the main event. Not 85,000. Not 80,000. A field that was supposed to be a human sea, and instead you got a few thousand at the absolute generous ceiling and a lot of grass.

And that was the free section. The part anybody could attend at no cost. They couldn’t fill the giveaway.

Inside the fence, it was worse, because those seats had a price. Sponsorship packages reportedly ran $1 million to $1.5 million. And by fight time, cameras caught what a million bucks bought: empty chairs. Ringside. At the White House. On national television. The single most expensive room in American political theater that weekend, and they couldn’t paper the front row. Variety’s read was brutal and probably correct — a president at historic-low approval simply doesn’t have the pull he used to. The empty seats weren’t a logistics hiccup. They were a polling result you could photograph.

The nap heard ‘round the timeline

And then the guest of honor fell asleep. OR, he blinked for 10 minutes.

The clip’s been ricocheting across X — the account Call to Activism posted footage captioned, in all caps, that Trump had fallen asleep at his own 80th-birthday UFC spectacle, framed through the cage fencing: eyes shut, head settling, the mouth doing the thing. His event. His birthday. His cage, his crypto, his name on the whole bloated production — and he couldn’t keep his eyes open for it. (Worth saying plainly: this is a viral clip from an advocacy account, not a wire-service confirmation. But it’s out there, it’s spreading, and the image is the image.) Eighty years old, hosting the most surreal sporting event in the history of the building, and the main thing his own body had to say about it was goodnight.

You throw the loudest party in America to prove you’ve still got it, and you doze off in the front row. There’s no spin for that. It spins itself.

The Army, brought to you by Coinbase

This is the one that should make your stomach turn regardless of how you vote.

The official U.S. Army account posted footage from the event — the color guard, the regimental flags, the whole solemn martial display — and circulating alongside it was a frame that put the United States military’s pageantry in the same shot as the night’s corporate branding. The veterans’ group Veterans For Responsible Leadership reposted it and said what a lot of people were thinking: the U.S. Army, now sponsored by Coinbase and loyal to Trump above all else — a disgrace, shameful. Their words. Hard to argue with the sentiment when the flags of the Republic are sharing screen space with a crypto exchange’s logo and a Paramount+ bug.

Roughly 2,300 of the 4,300 seats went to active-duty service members — and Sunday doubled as the Army’s 251st birthday. Sounds like an honor until you notice how it was used: cameras cutting again and again to uniforms in the crowd, archival battlefield-heroism footage spliced between cage fights, the entire armed forces of the United States deployed as B-roll for a man’s birthday party. There was even reporting on an alleged Pentagon memo screening ticketed troops by waist-to-height ratio — soldiers selected for how they’d frame on camera. Set dressing in fatigues.

Remember who was milking it. This is a man who, by his own former lawyer’s account, faked an injury to dodge Vietnam, and who reportedly called dead American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” That man spent Sunday night using living ones as a backdrop while a crypto logo rode shotgun on the flag.

McGregor on the monuments

Before a single punch, they ran an opening montage projecting famous UFC moments onto the actual monuments of Washington — the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the works. And one of the images they chose to throw up against the Washington Monument was Conor McGregor, gloves raised in triumph.

Conor McGregor. An Irish man found liable for sexual assault in civil court. His image, lit up the height of the Washington Monument, as a celebration. On the 250th birthday of the country. Somebody chose that. Somebody in a production meeting looked at the list and said yes, the guy a jury held responsible for raping a woman, put him on the founding monument, that’s the patriotic note we want. Nobody stopped it.

The crypto walkout

And the through-line tying the whole disgrace together: during Trump’s long, shuffling walk from the Oval Office to the cage, the broadcast ran ads for his own products.

Trump Coins.

Truth Social.

World Liberty Financial — the family crypto operation.

The sitting president converted the White House lawn into an ad unit for the sitting president’s merch, on a federal property, at an event a federal lawsuit was simultaneously calling a private profit-generating scheme dressed as a national celebration. He’d reportedly even bought TKO stock — the UFC’s parent company — weeks after the card was announced. And his allies were quietly offering a million-dollar handshake: donate to “Freedom 250,” get a “historic photo opportunity” with the man himself. A million for a photo. The White House’s defense was that he “can’t be bought by anyone.” At a million a pop.

What actually died on the lawn

Strip away the fighters — Gaethje bloodying Topuria for the lightweight belt was the least objectionable thing that happened all night — and look at what was left standing under The Claw.

A president asleep at his own party. A free crowd that didn’t come. Million-dollar seats sitting empty on camera. The United States Army turned into branded content next to a crypto logo. A man found liable for sexual assault projected onto the Washington Monument as a national tribute. And the whole apparatus monetized in real time for one family’s coins.

That’s not a celebration of 250 years. That’s a wake made to look like an 80th birthday party for a rapist/dictator. The building survived. Something inside it didn’t.

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