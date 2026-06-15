Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
5h

I watched the RiseUpSingOut performances last night and was thrilled and inspired. But sitting here in Northern Virginia was really a bummer because there was no wind, rain, thunder, lightning, plagues of locusts, etc. But it was good to read this today, Dean to show how really crappy it was; no wonder he fell asleep!

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XGirl's avatar
XGirl
4h

in a cage asleep. neglected to clear with FAA to prevent aircraft landing disruption. doge gutted our FAA. at least no one was hurt except the class and dignity off the nation.

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