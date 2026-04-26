Aprl 26, 2026

A view from the Substack party, about a mile from the Hilton, in DC.

I was at the Anti-WHCD party last night at a small art gallery in DC, mid-conversation with Steve Schmidt, Jim Acosta, and Lev Parnas, when Lev pulled out one of his two phones — he runs both at the same time, types on both, I have never seen anything like it — and said there was an incident at the Washington Hilton. Acosta got Norm Eisen on the line; Norm was in the room. Within ten minutes, the gallery was a wire service. Within fifteen, Lev looked up and said, “Bro, this is bullshit. Watch what they do.”

I’m not going to make Lev’s call for him. I want to be careful here, because allegedly a Secret Service officer took a round to a vest last night, and a man named Cole Allen is in a hospital bed facing federal charges, and none of that is theatre. But I will say this: by the time anyone in that ballroom knew what had actually happened, the political use of it was already locked, loaded, and trending. That part is worth looking at. It’s ALL worth looking at - with more than a little side-eye, to be honest. Cole Allen left a Manifesto. Allegedly.

Cole Allen Allegedly was an entire floor away from the Ballroom where the WHCD was being held. Trump, nor anyone in his regime, was injured or in any immediate danger, but today, Trump and every single proxy/paid MAGA influencer are demanding that Trump be allowed to restart construction on his “Big Beautiful Ballroom to stop further assassination attempts.

A Ballroom had a judge tell him to stop building 9 days ago. HMMM.

Whether it was “staged” (I don’t believe it was) or not, the Ham Fisted opposition Trump Regime didn’t waste any time turning a security breech a floor and 10 locked doors away into an assassination attempt that can only be remedied by the resumption of the illegal, gaudy, 2 billion dollar Ballroom/Monument to the legacy of a rapist.

Six minutes

Ashley St. Clair — a former paid MAGA influencer who has since broken with the operation and knows how the sausage gets made — clocked it at six minutes. Six minutes between the shots and the first wave of major right-wing accounts pivoting in lockstep to a single message: This is why Trump needs the ballroom.

You have to understand what was sitting on top of that talking point for it to land the way it did.

On March 31, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon — a George W. Bush appointee, not exactly a Resistance figure — ordered construction halted on Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom, ruling that the president lacks authority to demolish the East Wing and put up a 90,000-square-foot private-funded ballroom without congressional authorization. “The President of the United States,” Leon wrote, “is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

Trump appealed. The administration tried to argue the entire ballroom was a “national security” project and therefore exempt under a carve-out Leon had written for the underground bunker work. On April 16, Leon shut that down too, noting dryly that the ballroom won’t be finished until 2028, so the urgent-security framing didn’t hold up. Trump posted that the ballroom is “deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project.”

That was the legal posture, exactly nine days old, when the shots went off in the Hilton lobby.

The pivot

Within hours, Trump himself — at a podium at the White House, flanked by Vance, Patel, Mullin, and Blanche — said the Washington Hilton “was not a particularly secure building” and used the evening as support for, you guessed it, the ballroom.

By morning, every congressional Republican on a Sunday show had a version of the same sentence. Mike Lawler called the Hilton’s security “woefully insufficient.” The framing was no longer “what happened” but “what this proves.”

What it proves, conveniently, is whatever Trump has already been losing in court.

This is not a small thing. A federal judge had just told the president — twice — that he cannot keep insisting “national security” is a magic phrase that nullifies Article I. Within twelve hours of the Hilton, “national security” was once again the entire argument, and now it had a wounded officer behind it.

I am not saying anyone planned this. I genuinely don’t know, and neither does Lev, and neither does anyone shouting about it on X this morning. What I am saying is that the response did not have to be invented. It was pre-loaded. The court losses had built the script. The Hilton supplied the occasion. The influencer apparatus did what it has been paid for years to do, which is sand the edges off a useful event before the public has time to ask basic questions.

Questions that should not be embarrassing to ask

A few things deserve actual answers, not vibes — mine or Lev’s:

How did a man with a shotgun and a handgun get inside the lobby of a hotel hosting a sitting president, his Cabinet, the Vice President, the Speaker, and roughly 2,600 other people? The AP noted in its coverage that the Hilton lobby is routinely left open to other hotel guests during the dinner, with the screening moved closer to the ballroom. That is a real security question. Republican Rep. Mike Lawler said as much on CNN this morning. It is also notably not a question whose answer is “build a $400 million ballroom on the East Wing lawn.” It is a question whose answer is “rethink how you secure off-site presidential events at commercial hotels.” Those are different conversations. Only one of them is being had.

Why was the political messaging so disciplined so fast? In a healthy information environment, the first hour after a shooting is confusion. Last night the first hour was a press release. Either the regime got extraordinarily lucky in how cleanly the event mapped onto a fight it was already losing, or the apparatus around it is now fast enough to weaponize a still-developing crime scene before the suspect has been booked. Both possibilities are bad. Pick the one that scares you less.

Who is Cole Allen, actually? A 31-year-old Caltech-trained engineer from Torrance, California, who gave an ABC interview earlier this year about designing safer wheelchair brakes for elderly users, is not the off-the-shelf profile of a politically motivated assailant. That doesn’t mean he isn’t one. It means we don’t know yet, and the people insisting today that we do — in either direction — are selling something.

What I’m not saying

I’m not saying it was staged. Wolf Blitzer was four feet away from a man on the ground firing a weapon and got tackled into a bathroom for his trouble. Acosta went live from our event with Norm Eisen, who was DEFINITELY THERE.

Bret Baier heard the shots from inside the ballroom. Olivia Rinaldi smelled the gunpowder. Those are not crisis actors. That is what happened.

What I am saying is that what happened and what is being done about it are two different stories, and the second is moving faster than the first. The ballroom talking point did not arrive at the speed of evidence. It arrived at the speed of need. And the need was nine days old, sitting in a federal judge’s order.

Lev’s call last night was probably right. But the instinct underneath it — that something about the speed and shape of the response did not feel organic — is one I’d ask you not to dismiss just because the loudest version of it overshoots. Sometimes the conspiracy theory is wrong, and the thing it’s pointing at is still real.

The ballroom fight was always going to escalate. It just escalated, last night, on the back of a wounded officer and a man whose motive no one yet knows. Watch what happens to the appeal this week. Watch who in Congress suddenly discovers the ballroom is a security imperative. Watch the talking point harden into law.

That part is not staged. That part is just how it works now. Trump knows this wasn’t an “assassination attempt”. None of that shit matters if he gets his Ballroom, though, because he is, and always will be, the biggest p***** victim in the history of the United States of America.

Share