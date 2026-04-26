Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jo Kurtz's avatar
Jo Kurtz
7d

My thoughts exactly! How convenient for this to happen with the polls tanking. I want the East Wing restored!!!

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Marie Stéphane Rivard 🇨🇦's avatar
Marie Stéphane Rivard 🇨🇦
7d

Remember when Russia suggested to Orban to stage an attempt on his life in order to boost his popularity? I don’t know. All I know is the timing is out of this world. 🤷

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