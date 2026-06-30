Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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BCMarie's avatar
BCMarie
11h

sexual assault seems to be a consistent common MAGAts theme, all over the f-ing place

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Pam Valente's avatar
Pam Valente
11h

SO Trump. Except for the specter of the insane man with the nuclear code this report made my day.

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