June 30, 2026

At 6:27 a.m. on Monday — six twenty-seven in the morning — the 80-year-old President of the United States rolled out of bed, ignored the algae blooming in his $16 million paint-job at the Reflecting Pool, ignored the war he started, ignored the Supreme Court ruling that just welded “adjudicated sexual abuser” to his name forever, and posted this to Truth Social:

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?”

Then — because of course — he added: “Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’”

OBUMA. Still can’t spell it. Five years in. OBUMA

About six hours later, Jim Acosta showed up on the Mall with a phone and a press pass and proceeded to absolutely demolish the entire production in a single walk-and-talk. No edits. No partisan music bed. Just one guy with a camera at 1 p.m. on the nicest weather day of the week saying the quiet part loud:

“If you’re looking for a place with really no lines whatsoever, then you better come down to the mall.”

That’s the report. That’s the whole report. The Great American State Fair has been condensed by a former CNN chief White House correspondent into a Yelp review for a colonoscopy clinic.

You have to laugh.

HERE’S WHAT TRUMP DOESN’T WANT YOU TO SEE

The “Great American State Fair” is the centerpiece of Trump’s hijacked Freedom 250 — the celebration of America’s 250th birthday that was supposed to be a non-partisan, joyful, weeks-long blockbuster. Then Trump got his sticky little hands on it, slapped a MAGA rally on the front of it, and the whole thing collapsed into a ghost town with a Ferris wheel.

Let’s run the ledger. Just the last 96 hours.

The artists bailed. Bret Michaels — Bret. Michaels. — pulled out. So did Flo Rida. Milli Vanilli. Vanilla Ice. The Commodores. When you can’t get the guys who lip-synced their Grammy to show up at your free concert, that’s not a lineup. That’s a hostage release video where the hostages got away.

The states bailed. Pennsylvania said no. So did a chunk of Democratic states. Others stayed but mailed it in. Maine got a “drab room with facts about lobster on the walls.” Massachusetts had one (1) visitor on opening day. Alaska’s booth had no one attending it. Oregon — the Beaver State — got “a wall that simply said ‘the beaver state’ and one wooden chair.” That’s it. That’s the exhibit. A chair. For the beavers.

Connecticut and Maine shared a space that one reporter described as “the waiting room of a pediatrician’s office.”

That’s the celebration of America’s 250th birthday. A pediatrician’s waiting room. Without the goldfish.

The North Carolina booth — privately sponsored, because the state itself wouldn’t fund it — managed to feature an altered version of the state flag with a Confederate stars-and-bars on it. Twice. On the National Mall. For the 250th birthday of the United States of America. The country that, last I checked, fought a war over that flag.

The Ferris wheel broke on day one because of a power outage that also melted all the ice cream. The “rain-or-shine” event was postponed for lightning on Sunday with no backup plan, leaving people stranded with $25 pretzels in their hands and nowhere to sit. Because there’s nowhere to sit. They didn’t put chairs.

I’m not making any of this up. They charged $25 for a pretzel and forgot the chairs.

THE ARCH IS LITERALLY PEELING OFF THE FRAME

Now — about that arch.

In the middle of the Mall, Trump put a scale model of his proposed $100 million “Triumphal Arch” — the Arc-de-Trump vanity project he wants to plant across from Arlington National Cemetery to “mark his legacy.” The actual one, if built, would be 250 feet tall — twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial, taller than the actual Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Online critics are comparing it to the undersized Stonehenge from This Is Spinal Tap.

The model? Vinyl. Stapled. Over a wooden frame. By Monday morning, attendees were telling the New York Times and the Daily Beast that the vinyl was visibly wrinkling and separating from the frame. The thing isn’t even three days old and it’s coming apart like a Halloween costume from Spirit.

One attendee, Maggie from D.C., gave the quote of the week:

“The photos just make it seem like it’s going to be this big, beautiful thing. It looks plastic.”

It IS plastic, Maggie. That’s the whole thing. The mini arch is plastic because the regime is plastic. The Reflecting Pool turned green because the paint was wrong. The arch is peeling because the vinyl was wrong. The pancakes made the guy gag because (spoiler alert, we’re getting there) the pancakes were wrong. Every single thing this administration touches looks great in the press release and falls apart the second a journalist gets within six feet of it.

This is the man who’s going to “Make America Great Again.” His scale-model triumphal arch can’t survive a Tuesday.

MAHA MONDAY: WHEN THE FACE OF “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN” IS A 23-YEAR-OLD USDA INTERN HEAVING UP PANCAKES

Monday was MAHA Monday. Make America Healthy Again. RFK Jr.’s whole thing. The day the administration showcases its commitment to ending seed oils, banning food dyes, and — checks notes — holding a pancake-eating contest where contestants gag on camera.

The marquee event of MAHA Monday at the Great American State Fair was a pancake-eating competition.

The winner, a USDA intern named Douglas Ford, looked — per Fox News’ own correspondent — “really worried he wasn’t gonna be able to keep the pancakes down.”

The competition was scored on who could “eat it the funniest.”

That is the actual rule. They wrote that down. The Make America Healthy Again kickoff event was competitive vomiting for laughs on the National Mall during a heat wave, attended by — per the only video that exists — about a dozen people.

Fox News, naturally, ran a chyron calling it part of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

I want you to sit with that for a second. The same network that has spent five years yelling about Michelle Obama’s vegetables aired a clip of a federal employee almost yacking up a stack of flapjacks and called it health policy. In a heat wave. On the Mall. Sponsored by a pancake-mix brand from Illinois.

And then — and then — Trump’s Medicare and Medicaid administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is a real person who runs the actual health insurance for tens of millions of Americans, sat down at the empty fair and interviewed MAGA-friendly Superman actor Dean Cain for the cameras.

Cain told TMZ: “There are tonnes of people here, it’s a huge space, and it’s just gonna get more and more crowded as the week goes on.”

Oz chimed in: “Not only do we have a lot of people here...”

TMZ then panned the camera around.

There were no people. There was grass. There was the back of a Fox News reporter. There was a guy in a folding chair. That was the audience. That was the “tonnes of people.”

When even TMZ is fact-checking you with the b-roll, brother, it is over.

FOX NEWS IS BEGGING THE CLOCK TO BAIL THEM OUT

Acosta caught Fox News doing what Fox News does — which is stand in front of the Ferris wheel and lie directly into the camera.

Anchor Sandra Smith cut to reporter Mark Meredith at 1 p.m. after announcing there was “a lot of energy down there.”

Meredith — standing in front of a Ferris wheel with “minimal people visible,” per the Daily Beast — claimed: “There is a big energy here on the National Mall. The crowd sizes were smaller in the morning, it has picked up quite a bit.”

It had not picked up quite a bit. The shot showed empty grass.

Later, host John Roberts called it a “great scene behind us” while standing in front of a lawn that was, by all available evidence, deserted.

Then Fox Business’ Lucas Tomlinson — and this is the most poignant moment in cable news history — looked at the empty Mall at 4 p.m. and said, hopefully, with the energy of a kid waiting for his dad to come home:

“Perhaps now that the closing bell is here we’re gonna get more people coming out here now that work is done.”

Lucas. Buddy. They’re not coming. Nobody is coming. The closing bell isn’t going to save you. There is no magical 5 p.m. Trump rally rush. The people who voted for this guy are at home, watching your network, being told by Mark Meredith that they’re already here.

Acosta nailed it in one line: “Where would the Great American State Fair be without their own propagandists?”

EVEN KAROLINE LEAVITT EXPOSED IT BY ACCIDENT

The press secretary herself — the woman whose job is to lie to your face about crowd size — posted a photo of herself attending the fair with her son.

The internet zoomed in.

The background was empty.

Her own photo became the dunk tank. Harry Sisson reposted it. It went viral. The official spin of the Trump White House was contradicted by the White House Press Secretary’s selfie.

This isn’t a press operation anymore. It’s an unsupervised group chat.

HERE’S THE PART NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT

Forget the empty booths. Forget the gagging pancake guy. Forget the peeling plastic arch (But don’t forget this guy singing to no one).

Here’s what actually matters.

Donald Trump took an event that was conceived years ago, under bipartisan planning, to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States of America — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something genuinely beautiful — and he turned it into:

A vanity rally with him as the headliner

A vehicle to advertise his $100 million plywood-and-vinyl arch

A Treasury Department booth pushing “Trump Savings Accounts” (yes, really)

A fossil-fuel panel discussion with — per Acosta — “nobody listening, just a few people”

A PragerU “Freedom Truck” featuring an AI-generated George Washington and a “Loyalist or Patriot?” test

A pancake-vomit competition sponsored by an Illinois restaurant nobody outside Chicago has heard of

A Fox News set in front of empty grass

He took America’s birthday and made it about him. And the country looked at the invitation, looked at the host, and stayed home.

A four-year-old kid was caught on tape at the fair this weekend screaming “I. WANT. TO. GO. HOME!!!” while Creed’s Higher played over the speakers and a sparse crowd milled around fake plastic columns described by one reporter as “flimsy, fake two-dimensional columns that looked like something Wile E. Coyote would run into while chasing the Road Runner.”

That kid is America right now. That kid speaks for the entire country. WE. WANT. TO. GO. HOME.

THE TAKEAWAY

This is what every Trump production looks like up close.

It looks tremendous in the rendering. It looks tremendous in the Truth Social post. It looks tremendous on Fox News at 1 p.m. when Mark Meredith stands in front of it and lies.

Then you walk up to it. You get within six feet. And you realize the columns are cardboard, the arch is stapled vinyl, the host is sleeping in until 10 a.m., the headliner cancelled, the states bailed, the crowd never showed, the pancake guy is heaving, the Ferris wheel is broken, the ice cream is melted, the Reflecting Pool is green, and the President of the United States — the man with the nuclear codes — is up before dawn on Truth Social begging strangers to appreciate what a fantastic job we did.

We see it, Donald. We see it perfectly.

So does Acosta. So does TMZ. So does every kid on the lawn yelling to go home. So does the four-year-old who has — with the unflinching honesty only a four-year-old possesses — already filed the definitive review.

The Great American State Fair is a Great American Tragedy. And it’s running until July 10.

Bring a chair.

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Sources: Jim Acosta on X (June 29, 2026); The Daily Beast — Cameron Adams, Vic Verbalaitis, Leigh Kimmins (June 29, 2026); The New Republic — Malcolm Ferguson (June 29, 2026); Newsweek — June 30, 2026; The Irish Star; DC News Now; Alternet; Donald Trump’s Truth Social account (6:27 a.m., June 29, 2026); TMZ video of Dr. Oz / Dean Cain interview (June 29, 2026); Reuters wire photos by Elizabeth Frantz, Nathan Howard, Daniel Heuer; NPR reporting on Freedom 250 (June 26, 2026); Karoline Leavitt’s own selfie, posted publicly, which I cannot believe I just had to cite.