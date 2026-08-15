Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
5h

Tell Trump and the US to go F*** themselves. I say this as a Californian. Elbows Up. Canada!

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Jacki🇨🇦's avatar
Jacki🇨🇦
5hEdited

Fuck trump and fuck selling our souls to this faschist regime. It will work the same way for Canada and Canadians as appeasement did in the Second World War. More. More. More. Has Trump ever felt that he has enough?? Of anything?? Every day we see stories of him going after some person or business because HE feels HE deserves more. Well I say fuck that! I will happily eat oatmeal every day for the rest of my life not to see Canada fold to this arrogant, entitled, petty, small man and his merry band of boot licking fools. If we hold the course, even thru rocky seas, we will come out better and stronger on the other side. In the very least we won’t be slaves to this man’s ego. Red River porridge anyone? Elbows up CANADA!

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