August 15 2026

It’s over. Or close enough to smell it.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations say Canada and the U.S. are nowhere near a deal to lower existing tariffs or stop the new 50% ones landing August 19th. “Still quite far apart” is the diplomatic phrasing. Translation: stalemate. The clock runs out Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the tariffs hit, and retaliatory tariffs AND export taxes are now on the menu for Canada.

And I know I’m supposed to be worried. I know I’m supposed to wring my hands about supply chains and GDP forecasts.

I’m not. I’m thrilled. Because a stalemate means we finally stopped negotiating our own surrender to morons and fascists.

For a month, we’ve been asked to believe that Donald Trump slapped 50% tariffs on hockey sticks, wine, cheese, cement, and — I swear to God — wigs and fishing rods, because Canada was being “mean” to American dairy and bourbon. We were told this was about trade fairness. About “discrimination” against U.S. commerce, using a dusty 1930 Smoot-Hawley law that no president has touched in almost a century because it’s the trade equivalent of pulling a fire alarm to get out of a math test.

Then the Globe and Mail dropped the actual invoice.

According to sources inside the negotiating room, here’s what Washington is actually demanding from Canada to make the tariffs go away:

A right of first refusal on Canadian critical minerals. First dibs. On OUR lithium, OUR nickel, OUR cobalt, OUR rare earths. The stuff every AI data center, EV battery, and missile guidance system on Earth is going to run on for the next 50 years.

That Canada complete its $19-billion purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets — the same purchase Carney paused when Trump started musing about annexing us like we’re a distressed golf course.

That Ottawa buy American radar planes and tech as the price of admission to Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defence vanity project.

Guarantees on future supplies of Canadian oil and gas.

That’s a ransom note. That’s a guy holding your lumber, steel, and auto sectors hostage and sliding a piece of paper across the table that says: “Sign over the deed to your resources, buy my planes, plug your energy into my grid, and maybe your hockey sticks get to cross the border again.”

Lumber

If you want to know whether the Americans were ever serious about a “deal,” look at softwood lumber.

The U.S. “won’t budge” on it. At all. Their proposals include no meaningful relief on lumber tariffs — and here’s the detail that should end the conversation: Canada reportedly had to FIGHT just to get softwood lumber on the agenda. Not to win concessions. To get it mentioned. A sector that’s bigger than auto parts and steel combined for the Canadian economy, 194,000 jobs, entire towns in B.C. and Quebec — and the Americans treated it like an off-topic question at a press conference.

Meanwhile, what do THEY want, immediately and non-negotiably? American booze back on provincial shelves. Day one. Because apparently the sight of Kentucky bourbon gathering dust in an LCBO warehouse wounds them more deeply than they’ll admit. And that booze in provincially regulated. It’s would be like someone threatening you to force your neighbour to buy their booze. It’s asinine.

So let’s recap the American offer: you get nothing on lumber, crumbs on steel, aluminum and autos, and in exchange you restock our whiskey, drop your countermeasures, and — oh yeah, the fun stuff from earlier this week — hand over first refusal on your critical minerals, finish buying our F-35s, buy our Golden Dome radar planes, and guarantee us your oil and gas.

That’s not a negotiation. That’s a mugging with a term sheet. Walking away from that isn’t failure. It’s the first correct answer we’ve given.

Why A Stalemate Is A Gift

Here’s what nobody in the panic-industrial complex wants to say out loud: the August 19 tariffs were designed to hurt our feelings, not their needs.

Hockey sticks. Wine. Cheese. Cement. Furniture. Lavender soap. Fishing rods. WIGS. Fifty percent on all of it.

And what did Trump’s own proclamations specifically EXEMPT? Energy. Potash. Critical minerals.

He carved out everything America actually cannot live without and torched the stuff that makes headlines. That exemption list isn’t a tariff schedule — it’s a signed confession that the leverage in this relationship runs north to south. You don’t spare uranium and nickel while taxing Sherwood sticks unless you know exactly whose hand is stronger.

Export Taxes: Actually Playing Our Hand

Retaliatory tariffs are fine. We’ve done them. They sting American exporters and make a point.

But export taxes? That’s a different weapon entirely. That’s Canada saying: you exempted our energy and minerals from your tariffs because you can’t function without them — so WE’LL price them for you.

A levy on every barrel of crude feeding those Midwest refineries built specifically for Canadian oil. On the electricity Quebec and Ontario pump into New York and New England while Silicon Valley begs for grid capacity to feed its AI data centres. On the potash American farmers cannot grow food without. On the nickel, cobalt, lithium and uranium that every battery, chip fab and reactor in their industrial strategy depends on — the same minerals Washington just demanded “first refusal” on, like we’re a foreclosure sale.

They told us what they can’t live without by exempting it. An export tax simply sends them the bill.

And unlike tariffs — which tax our own importers — export taxes put the cost directly on American buyers and revenue directly into Canadian coffers. Fund the retooling. Fund the lumber towns. Fund the pivot to Europe and Asia. Make Trump’s trade war pay for Canada’s trade divorce.

The Team Is Holding. Hold With Them.

Credit where due: LeBlanc and Charette have played this straighter than anyone expected. Charette told Greer to his face that if the tariffs land on the 19th, further talks could be dead. Sources say Canada is prepared to walk away and eat the tariffs rather than sign a deal without real sectoral relief. Carney says all retaliation options are on the table. Even the business community — 70% of leaders in a KPMG survey — is telling Ottawa to play hardball.

There is zero political appetite in this country for a deal signed at gunpoint, and for once, our government seems to actually know it. 85% of us are begging Carney to tell Trump to fuck off, so he already has that capital in his back pocket.

So when the tariffs hit Tuesday — and it’s looking like they will — don’t mourn. This was never going to end with a handshake, because the other side never wanted a deal. They wanted a deed. To our minerals, our energy, our defence procurement, our sovereignty, one “phase one agreement” at a time.

A stalemate means we kept all of it, MAGAmerica loses and Canada wins.

Why This Is Personal Business, Not National Interest

And let’s not pretend we don’t see the other layer here. While Washington demands “first refusal” on our minerals and guaranteed access to our energy, the Trump family’s business orbit has been busy rolling up critical minerals, energy, and drone-tech plays — billions in deals stacking up while Daddy’s tariffs conveniently squeeze the world’s friendliest supplier of the exact same commodities. You want us to believe that’s a coincidence? That the guy demanding sovereign-level access to Canadian resources has zero interest in the Trump Crime Family portfolio that profits from those same supply chains?

Canada’s Answer: No. And Here’s Why We Can Say It.

Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette have been in Washington grinding through this, and the message coming out of the Canadian side has been remarkably un-Canadian in the best way: no deal is better than a bad deal, and Canada is prepared to walk.

Charette reportedly told U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer directly that if the 50% tariffs land on August 19, further talks could be dead on arrival. Sources say Canada is willing to let the tariffs hit rather than accept a deal that doesn’t meaningfully roll back the sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos, and softwood. Ottawa has aggressively made the point that there will be ZERO political appetite in this country to keep negotiating with a gun to our head. And Carney has said all options remain on the table for retaliation.

Good. Because here’s the scoreboard the American media won’t show you:

Energy: Canada is the largest foreign supplier of oil to the United States. Midwest refineries are literally built to process our crude. There is no Plan B that doesn’t involve $6 gas in swing states.

Electricity: Quebec, Ontario, and B.C. keep the lights on in New York, New England, Michigan, and the Pacific Northwest. Every one of those AI data centers Silicon Valley is racing to build? Power-hungry monsters. Guess whose grid they’re eyeing.

Critical minerals: The entire American strategy to de-risk from China runs through Canadian nickel, cobalt, lithium, graphite, and rare earths. That’s WHY they want first refusal. You don’t demand first dibs on something worthless.

Potash and uranium: American farmers and American reactors. Enough said.

Aluminum: They can tariff it at 50% all they want — they still can’t make enough of it, and they know it.

Trump exempted all of this from his tariffs because he can’t afford to touch it. That’s not our weakness. That’s our whole hand.

What Happens If He Pulls The Trigger On August 19

Nothing. Literally nothing.

However…

If those 50% tariffs land next week, Canada shouldn’t just retaliate — we should stop playing checkers with a guy who thinks he’s playing poker while we’re holding the deck.

Walk away from the table, like Charette warned. No more talks under duress. Dollar-for-dollar retaliation where it hurts — and this time, put the sacred cows on the table. Review every U.S. procurement contract, starting with those F-35s (Sweden makes a lovely plane, and Saab will build parts of it HERE). Accelerate every pipeline, port, and trade corridor pointed at Europe and Asia. Fast-track critical mineral partnerships with allies who don’t threaten to annex us between rounds of golf. And keep the U.S. booze off provincial shelves — it’s been working, that’s literally one of the three things he’s tariffing us over.

Every barrel, kilowatt, and tonne of nickel we redirect elsewhere is leverage he never gets back. Tariffs are temporary. Lost suppliers are forever.

The Bottom Line

They wouldn’t even discuss lumber. They demanded our bourbon shelves back like it was a hostage exchange. They asked for first dibs on the resources their entire AI and defence economy runs on, while tariffing our hockey sticks to soften us up.

The answer is no. GFY. The answer was always going to be no and GFY. The only tragedy would have been saying yes and the only people in Canada clamoring for a deal are MAPLE MAGATS, and traitors.

Bring on August 19th. Bring on the retaliation. Bring on the export taxes. Every barrel, kilowatt and tonne of nickel now has a new price tag, and for the first time in this whole ugly mess, WE’RE the ones writing it.

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