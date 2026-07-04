Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Erica Baravik-Munsell's avatar
Erica Baravik-Munsell
2h

Thank you for this article. This sane American cried all the way through it. Happy 4th of July.

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MJoT
2h

Happy 4th - this one - the 250th is a huge milestone fraught with challenges

absolutely a day worth standing up to celebrate 🕊🇺🇸♥️🤍💙🇺🇸🕊

Happy Canada Day July 1st - that too is another day Americans must celebrate - blessings to our good neighbors !! 🕊❤️🇨🇦❤️🕊

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