July 4, 2026

Two hundred and fifty years ago today, a bunch of farmers, printers, lawyers and troublemakers looked at the most powerful empire on Earth and said, “No. We belong to ourselves.”

That idea — that a country belongs to its people and not to a king, not to a strongman, not to whichever grifter can shout the loudest — is the single greatest export America ever produced. Better than jazz. Better than the moon landing. Better than the smash burger, and I do not say that lightly.

So Happy Birthday, America. The real one. The Better one. The 270 million of you waking up this morning in mourning on what should be the biggest party your country has ever thrown.

We see you. Canada sees you. And we need you to hear this today, of all days.

Steve

On Canada Day this week, my friend Steve Schmidt wrote a piece about our two countries that gutted me, because I knew exactly where it came from.

If you don’t know Steve, you should. He served in George W. Bush’s White House. He ran campaigns for John McCain and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is a walking, talking encyclopedia of American history — the fraught kind, the glorious kind, the kind they’re currently scrubbing out of the Smithsonian. He has spent his entire adult life in the service of the American idea, and he is the most humble famous person I know.

Last summer, I stood beside Steve at Rogers Centre for a Jays–Yankees game. When The Star-Spangled Banner started, he went quiet, took off his cap, put his hand over his heart — and teared up. Right there in the 100 level, surrounded by 40,000 Canadians, an American patriot stood at attention for his anthem with great consternation. I wrote about it last year on this exact day:

He wasn’t angst because the song is pretty (even though it is). He was mourning. Mourning the country he served, the country he loves more than anyone I’ve ever met loves anything, watching it get hollowed out by a conman and sold for parts.

That’s what this day is for millions of you. A funeral with fireworks.

I’m here to tell you it doesn’t have to stay one.

What we watched you lose

Because I’m a journalist, or at least I play one on the internet, let’s not do vibes. Let’s do the record. In eighteen months, the man 77 million of you hired has:

Turned the presidency into a cash register. A $400-million luxury jet from Qatar, accepted like a stocking stuffer. A meme coin that lets anyone on Earth — foreign governments included — wire BILLIONS directly into the First Family’s pockets, with private dinners at the White House for the top “investors.” Law firms and universities and media companies shaken down for hundreds of millions in “settlements” like it’s a protection racket, because it is a protection racket.

Sold mercy itself. Pardons for crypto billionaires whose companies do business with the family. Pardons for fraudsters who happened to be seven-figure donors. A pardon for a convicted foreign drug trafficker — a former head of state, no less — while everyday Americans rot on mandatory minimums for a fraction of the conduct. The pardon power, written into the Constitution as an instrument of grace, converted into a luxury product with a price tag reported in the millions. Using the seal of the people’s house to run a going-out-of-business sale on justice.

Taken a wrecking ball to the people’s house — literally. They demolished the East Wing of the White House. Tore it down. A building that belonged to every American who ever lived, flattened without so much as a permit hearing, to build a gilded ballroom paid for by corporate donors who all, coincidentally, have business before the federal government. They paved the Rose Garden. They’re renaming, rewriting, and purging museums and monuments of any history that makes the boss feel bad. Authoritarians always come for the historians first, because history is the receipts.

Turned the military on the hemisphere — and on you. Thirty-five missile strikes on small boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. More than a hundred people killed without a charge, a trial, a lawyer, or a shred of due process — some of them, we now know, fishermen. When someone pointed out that executing the accused without trial has a name, the Vice President of the United States said he didn’t care what you call it. Then they invaded a sovereign country’s capital to snatch its President. You can despise Maduro — I do — and still understand that “we bomb and kidnap whoever we want” is not a foreign policy. It’s a mob doctrine.

Sent soldiers into American cities. Los Ángeles. Washington. Chicago. Portland. Memphis. Troops deployed against the wishes of governors and mayors, against protesters, against the very citizens those soldiers swore to protect. Masked federal agents are grabbing people off the streets — including American citizens- and are wrongly detaining them by their own government’s secret-police cosplay squad. And when the courts pushed back, the White House openly mused about suspending habeas corpus — the eight-hundred-year-old right, older than America itself, to not be disappeared by your government. That’s not a policy debate. That’s the whole ballgame.

Come for the ballot and the body. Executive orders are trying to rewrite who gets to vote and how; federal muscle is leaning on election systems; and women’s healthcare is being stripped state by state until your zip code determines your rights. Half the population managed like livestock.

That’s a partial list. A partial list. Written by a Canadian, from memory and from the public record, on your birthday.

Sure — you voted for him. Some of you. Seventy-seven million of you knew exactly who he was, and I’m not going to pretend that number is small or that it doesn’t matter. But even by the cold logic of a transaction: he changed the terms of service. Nobody voted to demolish the White House. Nobody voted for missile strikes on fishermen. Nobody voted to sell pardons like timeshares. And the other 270 million of you? You didn’t sign up for any of it.

You don’t deserve what he’s done to you. Nobody does.

Meanwhile, up here

I need to tell you what’s happening in Canada, not to gloat — okay, five percent to gloat — but because it’s proof of concept.

Eighteen months ago, we were a coin flip away from our own version of this. Our own imported culture war, our own convoy-brained grievance politics, our own strongman cosplay. We came within a hair of it. And then your president threatened to annex us, called us the 51st state, tried to break our economy with tariffs — and accidentally did the one thing no Canadian politician has managed in fifty years.

He united us.

We chose competence over cosplay. Character over charisma. A boring, qualified central banker over a vibes merchant. We put down the bullshit culture war and picked up the class war — the real fight, the one about who this country actually belongs to. And the answer we landed on is: Canadians. Not developers. Not oil oligarchs. Not media conglomerates or telcos or whichever hedge fund is circling this week. Canadians.

And something woke up. Elbows up went from a hockey expression to a national operating system. We’re building again — critical minerals, energy, manufacturing, AI, ports, pipelines of the literal and figurative kind. We’re buying Canadian, hiring Canadian, believing Canadian, in a way I have never seen in my lifetime. Your President tried to make us smaller and instead reminded us we’re a superpower that just never bothered to act like one.

That’s the lesson, America, and it’s yours for the taking: the antidote to a conman isn’t despair. It’s a country that remembers who it belongs to.

The receipts (ours this time)

Your President likes to say Canada contributes nothing, that we’re freeloaders, that we’d be lucky to be absorbed. So on your birthday, let me read the family history back to you, because friends keep receipts:

1917, Halifax. Our harbour exploded — the largest man-made blast before Hiroshima. Boston loaded trains with doctors and supplies and drove north through a blizzard before we even asked. We have sent Boston a giant Christmas tree every year since, and we always will. That’s the relationship. It has always run both ways.

1939 and 1914. Both world wars — we were there years before you, holding the line, and when you arrived we bled beside you. Vimy. Juno Beach. A million Canadians in uniform out of a nation of eleven million. We buried our sons next to yours in the same European soil.

1958 to right now. NORAD. The only binational military command on Earth. A Canadian and an American sitting in the same room, defending the same sky, every single hour of every single day for sixty-eight years — including this one, including today, while your president muses about annexing the co-pilot.

1979, Tehran. When Iranian revolutionaries stormed your embassy, our ambassador Ken Taylor hid six American diplomats in Canadian homes for three months, issued them Canadian passports, and smuggled them out. Hollywood gave the credit to the CIA. We didn’t complain. That’s also very Canadian.

September 11, 2001. You closed your airspace and 238 planes full of terrified people had nowhere to go. So they came to us. Gander, Newfoundland — population 10,000 — took in nearly 7,000 stranded souls, and towns across Canada took in 33,000 more. Newfoundlanders gave strangers their beds, their showers, their cars, their kitchens, and refused a single dime. They made a Broadway musical about it because Americans couldn’t believe it was real. It was real. It’s still real.

October 2001, Afghanistan. You invoked NATO’s Article 5 — an attack on one is an attack on all — and we showed up. For over a decade. One hundred and fifty-eight Canadian soldiers came home in flags because when America called, Canada answered. No caveats. No invoice.

2005, New Orleans. After Katrina, a Vancouver search-and-rescue team was pulling your citizens out of the water in St. Bernard Parish before most federal help arrived. A Canadian warship steamed south loaded with supplies.

January 2025, Los Angeles. While your incoming president was busy mocking your burning state, Quebec’s water bombers and Canadian fire crews were flying through the smoke over the Palisades. We were dropping water on American homes at the exact moment he was drafting tariffs against us. Read that twice.

That’s who we are to each other. That’s ten thousand kilometres of undefended border, a trillion dollars a year in trade across a bridge we paid for, a million cousins, two hundred years of showing up. No president — not yours, not ours, not any dickhead with a Sharpie and a grievance — gets to cancel that. It doesn’t belong to him. It never did. It belongs to the people in both backyards.

Today, in your backyard

So here’s where we’ll be today, America.

We’re with you in spirit at every barbecue from Bangor to Bakersfield. We’re drinking your beer — which, let’s be honest, is very average, and we say that with love, because our love is honest. We’re crushing your genuinely elite smash burgers and your potato salad that somehow contains no discernible potato. We’re watching your Uncle Ron — every American family has an Uncle Ron — haul a duffel bag of dubiously legal fireworks out of his truck bed while everyone scatters like the credits of a nature documentary.

And when your anthem plays tonight before the fireworks, we’ll do what Steve did at Rogers Centre. We’ll stand. Hands over hearts, on the wrong side of the border, for a country that currently has a restraining order against its own best self.

Because here’s the thing about the 250-year-old idea you’re celebrating today: it’s bigger than him. It was bigger than King George, it was bigger than the Confederacy, it was bigger than McCarthy and Nixon and every other small man who briefly got his hands on a big country. Two hundred and fifty years of evidence says America eventually remembers who she is. It’s the family pattern. You spiral, you hit bottom, and then you produce a generation that does something so decent and so brave the whole world falls in love with you again.

We’ve seen you do it. We were there for most of it. We’ll be there for the next one.

So happy birthday, Better America. All 270 million of you keeping the porch light on, and honestly, any of the 77 million who’ve read the terms of service and want out — there’s room at the barbecue for you too. That’s how this works.

We love you. We see you. We miss you like hell.

And we cannot wait to have you back.

Love, Canada 🇨🇦

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