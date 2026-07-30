July 29, 2026

You can’t write this. Nobody would let you. If you pitched this to Netflix as fiction, they’d tell you to dial it back because it’s “too on the nose.”

Here’s the setup: Lindsey Graham — the human weathervane of American politics, the man who called Trump a disaster in 2016 and then spent a decade fused to his hip — spent the last four and a half years letting a British documentary crew follow him around. On purpose. Willingly. Enthusiastically, even. He thought it would be his legacy project. Something to “inspire young people to work in government.”

Instead, he handed history a confession tape.

The receipts

Filmmaker Alex Holder — yes, the same Alex Holder whose unreleased Trump footage got subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, because of course it’s him — captured over 400 hours of raw footage for a project called Lindsey’s Game. Graham took sensitive calls with the crew sitting a few feet away. World leaders. Military commanders. The President of the United States. And here’s the kicker: a lot of the people on the other end of those calls had no idea they were being recorded.

Graham died suddenly on July 11 — aortic dissection, 71 years old, right after a trip to Ukraine. Two weeks later, the Wall Street Journal got its hands on the footage, and the clips started dropping like ordnance.

What’s on them? Oh, just Lindsey Graham calling his years-long campaign to push America into war with Iran “the best thing I’ve ever done.” Just Lindsey comparing Trump and Netanyahu to Roosevelt and Churchill with a straight face. Just Lindsey, on camera, laughing while watching coverage of the strikes, telling the crew “Look what we’ve done here” — and reporting that Trump was “jacked” because, in Lindsey’s words, he “loves blowing stuff up.”

That’s not an anonymous source. That’s not “people familiar with the matter.” That’s video. Of the President’s closest foreign policy confidant. Describing the President’s emotional state about bombing a country. While giggling.

He was more hawkish than Netanyahu. Read that again.

There’s a call from March 4 where Graham is prepping to fly to Florida to talk Trump into expanding the war — into joining Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon while the Iran war was already raging. And it’s Netanyahu on the phone telling him to pump the brakes. Bibi Netanyahu was the voice of restraint in that conversation.

The footage also shows Graham freelancing his own foreign policy like a one-man State Department — flying to Riyadh to personally pitch Mohammed bin Salman on the war, getting treated like a visiting head of state, and marveling that a senator from South Carolina had a better relationship with the Saudi crown prince than anyone in any actual administration.

And when the cameras caught him being honest about Trump’s inner circle? He told Jake Sullivan — Biden’s national security adviser, of all people — that he couldn’t get anything done through Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff. Too conflicted. He wanted Rubio running the show. By June, he was openly griping that Trump’s indecision was letting the whole thing “slip away.”

Even Trump threw him under the bus

Trump’s eulogy-adjacent review, delivered to Fox News before the funeral: Graham “was a guy that liked war.” He’s never seen a war he didn’t like, Trump added. That’s the send-off. From his best friend. Days before burial. Meanwhile, Graham’s sister Darline — appointed to fill his Senate seat, because South Carolina is apparently a family business now — is out there insisting he “wanted peace.” The footage would like a word.

Steve Schmidt is not doing grief

Nobody has swung a bigger rhetorical sledgehammer at this than Steve Schmidt. The former McCain strategist refused to do the polite Washington thing when Graham died, writing that he wouldn’t mourn Graham’s death — he’d mourn the country Graham helped break. He called him an unprincipled man who chose Trump over his country despite knowing exactly what Trump was, because Graham said it all out loud in 2016.

But it’s Schmidt’s reaction to the tapes that lands hardest. In a post titled “Lindsey’s war games,” he called Graham “the smallest of men” and noted the cosmic justice of it all: there happened to be a microscope in the room to record insanity he predicts will leave Americans slack-jawed. In a follow-up this week — “The puppet show: the tape that buries Lindsey Graham” — Schmidt argued Holder had accidentally documented something historians will pore over: the room where a war gets manufactured out of ego and fear, with human beings as the pawns. He’s predicting the full release will have a seismic impact on American politics.

He’s not alone. Commentators across the spectrum have lit up over the tone of the footage — the laughing, the joking, the champagne-room vibes — while people are dying in a war that has reshaped the Middle East and is still going.

Why this is a nuke

Because Washington runs on deniability, and this footage incinerates it.

Every war in living memory came wrapped in solemn faces and somber briefings. What this footage shows is the other version — the private one. The giddiness. The scorekeeping. The “look what we’ve done here.” It’s primary-source, on-camera evidence of how a sitting senator spent years engineering a conflict outside every formal channel, and of what the President of the United States actually felt about dropping bombs, straight from the mouth of the guy he trusted most.

And here’s the part that should keep some very powerful people up at night: the documentary isn’t even out yet. Holder says he’s releasing it in the coming months. Four hundred hours. Calls with Trump, Netanyahu, MBS, Zelensky. People who didn’t know the tape was rolling.

Lindsey Graham spent his whole career trying to be remembered. Congratulations, Senator. Mission accomplished.

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