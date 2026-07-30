Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
1h

Trump’s Watergate tapes moment?

I hope the BBC lawyers seek disclosure!

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
1h

OMG!!! This may bury the repugs and drumpf with many but not all voters. The die hard nuggets will think it is great sadly.

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