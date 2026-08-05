August 5, 2026

In December 2025, Donald Trump sued the British Broadcasting Corporation in federal court in Miami over the Panorama documentary “Trump: A Second Chance?”, which aired back in October 2024. The film spliced together portions of his January 6 speech — the “march to the Capitol” bit and the “fight like hell” bit — while omitting the section where he called for peaceful protest. The BBC, to its credit and to its lawyers’ eternal frustration, apologized for the edit. Two executives resigned. It was, genuinely, a bad edit.

But an apology wasn’t enough. Trump wanted $10 billion — five billion for defamation, another five billion under Florida’s deceptive trade practices law. Ten. Billion. Dollars. For a documentary that aired in Britain, about a speech he actually gave, before an election he won.

And here’s where our story turns delicious, because to justify a number that absurd, his complaint didn’t just claim hurt feelings. It claimed the documentary devastated the value of his “brand, properties and businesses.”

Lawyers have a phrase for what happened next: you opened the door.

It’s called discovery. You have to prove damages. And he’s made 6.5 Billion in 20 months as President so now he’s begging to judge for a ‘pause’ so he cann side step having to divulge exactly how much money he has stolen.

The BBC walks through the door Trump opened

If you tell a federal court that a TV program vaporized billions in value from your business empire, the defendant gets to test that claim. That’s not a loophole. That’s the entire point of discovery. So the BBC’s lawyers did the obvious, devastating thing: they subpoenaed the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust — the entity that owns essentially everything, nearly 400 companies’ worth of Trump-branded anything.

Trump’s team fought it, of course. At a July 21 hearing in Miami, his lawyer Alejandro Brito (who is now suspended pending the investigation into his effort to help Trump with his slush fund) tried the legal equivalent of “actually, forget I said that,” telling the court the case had “evolved” and that Trump was no longer pursuing business damages at all — just reputational harm. A more limited case. A humbler case. A case, conveniently, that would not require anyone to look at any spreadsheets.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett was not buying what the “evolved” stra

tegy was selling. She pointed out that she has no power to simply erase allegations from a complaint Trump himself filed. As she put it from the bench: “Reputational, economic damages, all of that is now at issue in this case.” If he wants those claims gone, he has to formally amend the lawsuit — you can’t just verbally un-ring a ten-billion-dollar bell in the middle of a hearing.

BBC attorney Chuck Tobin delivered the kill shot, noting that Trump ran for president on his image as the Art of the Deal businessman, and that “you cannot separate the man and his reputation from his operation of his businesses.” Translation: you built an entire public identity fusing yourself to your brand, and now you’d like the court to believe they’re strangers? Cute.

The order: ten days, weekly deliveries, no exceptions

Lett’s nine-page written order is a small masterpiece of “you did this to yourself.” Because Trump pleaded massive financial injury, she wrote, the BBC is entitled to the evidence bearing on those claims. The only mercy she granted: the records are limited to January 1, 2023 through the present — a window that neatly captures Trump’s financial position immediately before and after the documentary aired, which is exactly the comparison the BBC wants to make.

And the kicker: the Trust must begin producing documents within ten days and keep making weekly productions until the subpoena is satisfied. Crypto ventures, stock windfalls, transactions across hundreds of family-managed entities — the BBC’s lawyers get a rolling delivery service of the one thing Trump has spent his entire adult life keeping locked away.

Oh, and it gets better. The court also cleared the way for the BBC to subpoena figures in Trump’s inner circle about his conduct and intent around January 6, and the BBC has told the court it wants to depose Trump under oath. The judge did limit the January 6 inquiry — the “full relitigation” of that day isn’t on the table — but how his words were received by supporters? Fair game.

The frantic backpedal

So now we arrive at the schadenfreude summit. Trump’s lawyers have told the court they intend to formally amend the complaint to abandon the financial harm claims entirely — the very claims that justified the eye-watering $10 billion figure — specifically to slam the door on financial disclosure. He’s expected to appeal Lett’s order up to District Judge Roy Altman (a Trump appointee, incidentally, who already rejected the BBC’s attempt to pause discovery and set trial for February 2027).

Think about what this means. The lawsuit was the intimidation. The number was the headline. And now the plaintiff is voluntarily shrinking his own blockbuster case — sawing off billions in claimed damages — because the alternative is letting opposing counsel read his books. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance has predicted where this may end: with Trump dropping the suit altogether rather than sit for a deposition and hand over the trust’s records, because from here, things only get worse for him.

Meanwhile, the BBC is moving to dismiss the whole thing anyway — arguing the Florida court has no jurisdiction over a program that wasn’t broadcast there, that Trump can’t plausibly show “actual malice,” and, in the single most elegant argument in the entire docket, that he can’t prove the documentary damaged him because he was elected president of the United States a week after it aired.

The moral of the story

Defamation suits against news organizations have become a signature move of Trump’s second term — sue big, settle or extract an apology, repeat. It works when the target folds. The BBC apologized for the edit, but it didn’t fold. And the moment a media defendant actually stands and fights, the sword becomes a boomerang: discovery is mutual, damages must be proven, and a plaintiff demanding $10 billion has to show his work.

He wanted the BBC humiliated. Instead, a federal magistrate ordered his family trust to start shipping financial records to the BBC’s lawyers on a weekly schedule, and his own attorneys are now gutting his own lawsuit to stop the bleeding.

Somewhere in London, a licence-fee-funded legal team is having a very good summer.

Trial is currently set for February 2027 — assuming the case survives that long. I wouldn’t bet the trust on it.

If you enjoyed this, share it with someone who appreciates the phrase “self-inflicted discovery.” Subscribe for more litigation schadenfreude, served weekly — much like the document productions.

Share