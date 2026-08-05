Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mike Menzie's avatar
Mike Menzie
1h

Yeah, discovery is a bitch, kudos to the BBC for calling Demented Donnie’s bluff. Too bad CBS and ABC caved to his greenmail.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
1h

(BBC points and laughs)

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