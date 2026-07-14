Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
1h

My heart goes out to his young daughter who will need years of therapy. No one will be able to explain why her dad was murdered so violently. This has to stop. The thoughts this man must have had at the end….no words just tears for him and his family.

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
42mEdited

Screw the investigation. Mexico's President spoke of the international crimes that are being committed. Indict and convict Trump and his administration.

Every Congress person who voted for the increased funding for DHS has blood on their hands.

Oh - and every supporter of those Congress members shares the guilt.

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