July 14, 2026

At 7:17 on Monday morning, Joan Sebastian Guerrero left his home in Biddeford, Maine, and got into his white Kia to drive to work. He was 26 years old, a delivery driver originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia. According to the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and Presente! Maine, he was authorized to work in the United States and had been issued a Social Security number. He lived with his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

Minutes later, he was dead in the driver’s seat — shot by a federal immigration officer through the windshield of his own car, at the intersection of Pool and Hill streets. Witnesses told the Portland Press Herald they heard as many as seven gunshots. Photographs from the scene show at least four bullet holes in the Kia’s windshield. Video shows ICE officers cuffing Guerrero, who was then thrown on the ground, his lifeless body bleeding out with his daughter clutching he

r backpack in the back seat - still in her pyjamas.

By Monday evening, the Department of Homeland Security had confirmed — through Secretary Markwayne Mullin, in a call to Maine Senator Angus King — the detail that transformed a tragedy into a scandal: Guerrero was not the person named in the warrant agents were trying to execute.

What happened on Pool Street

The accounts of the shooting itself diverge in ways that matter, and the divergence cannot be resolved by video from the officers involved — because, as the Portland Press Herald reported, the agents were not wearing body cameras.

ICE’s version, given in a statement Monday evening, is brief: agents were surveilling the last known address of a person with a final order of removal when a vehicle left the residence. Agents attempted a vehicle stop; the vehicle “attempted to flee,” and an officer discharged his weapon out of fear for public safety. The Maine Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating, said preliminary information indicates the driver was attempting to flee in the direction of the officer.

Witness accounts complicate that narrative. Daniel Boucher, who witnessed the aftermath, told the Press Herald he saw agents in vests ram the white Kia before the shooting. Witnesses described agents pulling Guerrero, bleeding heavily from the head, out of the car — and one told the paper they heard him say he had tried to stop before he went still. His body then lay handcuffed in the street for roughly five hours.

His daughter was there. His wife was there. Cecelia Humiston, 22, who witnessed the scene, described a woman screaming at agents that they had taken the little girl’s father. Neighbours described his wife as being on her knees beside their daughter.

Nelson Elias, a neighbour, told the Press Herald he was confident Guerrero was innocent — that he was simply trying to get away from armed men who had just rammed his car.

The officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave. The Maine AG’s office is investigating, and according to Representative Jared Golden, who spoke with Secretary Mullin on Tuesday, the FBI and the DHS inspector general are as well. As of this writing, DHS and ICE have not responded to repeated media requests for basic information — including, for nearly twelve hours after his death, the victim’s name. It was neighbours and immigrant advocates who identified him.

The second time in a week

If this pattern sounds familiar, it should. Guerrero is the second person in less than a week to be fatally shot by an immigration agent during an operation in which he was not the intended target.

On July 7 in Houston, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national and longtime Houston resident, was shot and killed during a traffic stop. According to Representative Sylvia Garcia and reporting in the New York Times, the administrative warrant behind that operation targeted other people believed to be in the van Salgado Araujo was driving. Witnesses have disputed DHS’s account of that shooting too; the Associated Press reported that detainees told their lawyer an officer fired through a passenger window. In that case as well, agents wore no body cameras.

In both cases, the official justification followed the same template: the vehicle was characterized as a weapon, and the shooting as self-defense. It is a template with precedent. When Renee Nicole Good — a 37-year-old mother of three and a poet — was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in January, DHS made similar claims. Available video appeared to show her turning away from officers when she was shot. When Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis weeks later, video analysis by CNN indicated officers had already taken away his legally carried firearm before he was fatally shot, contradicting the initial federal narrative.

The numbers behind the pattern

The Biddeford shooting is not an aberration. It sits inside a documented, accelerating pattern:

Since January 20, 2025, there have been at least 39 shootings by federal immigration agents, resulting in at least nine deaths, according to a running tally compiled from news reporting. The Wall Street Journal identified at least 13 instances between July 2025 and January 2026 of immigration officers firing at or into civilian vehicles. At least five people shot in that period were U.S. citizens.

The toll inside detention is larger still. Thirty-one to thirty-two people died in ICE custody in 2025 — a two-decade high, according to reporting by The Guardian — and at least nineteen more have died so far in 2026, per data from the Detention Watch Network reviewed by Axios. The causes range from untreated chronic illness to drug withdrawal to at least one death a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Mexico’s government, citing fourteen Mexican nationals dead in ICE custody and three more killed in operations since President Trump returned to office, has said it plans to file criminal complaints in the United States.

DHS, asked by PBS News how many agent-involved shootings have occurred under this administration compared to prior ones, did not provide a number.

Maine responds

Biddeford — a small mill city of about 22,000 on the southern Maine coast — erupted. By midday Monday, several hundred protesters had gathered, rallying in Mechanics Park and pushing into the local office of Senator Susan Collins, Maine’s lone Republican in Congress, chanting for her ouster. The next day, roughly a hundred more gathered outside the ICE facility in Scarborough, joined by a coalition of religious leaders. A Maine labor group called on ICE to stand down in the state. Residents told reporters that ICE activity in the area had been visibly increasing in recent weeks.

Governor Janet Mills, after learning Guerrero was not the warrant’s target, wrote that the revelation made the tragedy more disturbing and infuriating, underscored the reckless manner in which enforcement operations are being conducted, and declared: ”This has to end.”

Even Collins — facing reelection this year — called for a full and impartial investigation, as did Biddeford Mayor Liam LaFountain, who noted Monday night that ICE had not contacted him directly at all. Senator King’s office confirmed the wrong-target detail publicly. The Colombian Embassy in Washington said it is providing consular assistance to Guerrero’s family and pressing DHS for answers.

What we are owed

Strip away every contested detail and here is what remains undisputed: a legally employed 26-year-old father, driving to work, was killed by agents of his own government who were looking for someone else. There is no body camera footage because none was worn. His government did not name him; his neighbors did. His body lay in the street for five hours while his daughter, three years old, stood nearby.

The questions an independent investigation must answer are not complicated. Why was lethal force used against a driver in a wrong-vehicle stop? Why did agents ram the car, if witnesses are correct that they did? Why, after nine deaths in enforcement shootings and dozens more in detention, are agents conducting armed operations in American neighborhoods without body cameras — a basic accountability measure required of local police departments across the country?

And the largest question of all: how many more people who were “not the target” will die before someone in Washington decides that the answer to a wrong-vehicle stop cannot be seven rounds through a windshield?

Joan Sebastian Guerrero’s daughter will grow up with the answer to none of these questions and the consequence of all of them.

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